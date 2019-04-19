Newsletter Signup Register / Login

Micro Racism, Trump Sumo Summit, Toilet Bowl Baby, Train in Vain and Poop Museum

0 Comments
By Jeff W. Richards
TOKYO

In this week's news from Japan Today for April 19, 2019: A survey of foreigners in Tokyo released this week reports that 50% of respondents have faced discrimination; Donald Trump plans to watch a sumo tournament when visiting Japan in May — and might present the winner’s trophy; a woman was arrested in Saitama Prefecture after giving birth in a 7-Eleven restroom and leaving the newborn in the toilet bowl; in punctual Japan, an elderly man in Nagoya who stopped a train from leaving the station by repeatedly preventing the doors from closing goes viral in a video and… that’s it? Plus a poop museum opens in Yokohama.

This weeks stories:

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

