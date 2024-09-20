Sept. 20, 2024: Marijuana criminalization, whale meat, elders over 100, Shogun and Japanese sushi

By Jeff W. Richards

Welcome to another episode of Japan This Week, your weekly roundup of trending news stories from the Japan Today website.

This week, Jeff and Kong dive into topics ranging from Japan's upcoming cannabis laws to the resurgence of whale meat in Japan and record-breaking Emmy wins for a Japanese period drama. Plus, they tackle Japan's aging population and sushi chefs earning more overseas.

Japan will criminalize cannabis use on December 12th, with prison sentences of up to 7 years. Medical cannabis products will be legalized.

Japan's whaling industry held a tasting event in Tokyo, offering whale meat to reignite consumer interest. A range of opinions, from nostalgia to environmental concerns, including the mention of mercury levels in whale meat are discussed

Japan now has over 95,000 centenarians, with nearly 90% of them being women. Jeff and Kong discuss the societal implications of an aging population. Readers share their personal experiences with pensions, medical expenses, and the struggles of Japan's elderly.

The historical drama "Shogun" became the first non-English-language series to win Best Drama at the Emmys. Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai also won individual awards.

Jeff and Kong explore how Japanese sushi chefs are in high demand overseas, where they can earn more than they do in Japan. Listener reactions to the statement from the principal of a sushi academy.

