Newsletter Signup Register / Login

Here
and
Now

podcasts

The Defiant One, Foot-in-Mouth Disease, Like a Virgin, Fashion Police and Mango Tango

0 Comments
By Jeff W. Richards
TOKYO

In this week's news from Japan Today for April 12, 2019: Former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn released a video message proclaiming his innocence via his lawyer that he recorded before he was arrested; the minister responsible for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics has resigned after comments deemed insulting to people in the Tohoku area who suffered after the 2011 earthquake and tsunami; a new study released by the ministry of health finds that the number of Japanese adults in their 30s with absolutely no sexual experience is increasing;” police in Fukuoka Prefecture are using fashion shows to recruit college-age women to join the force plus a pair of mangos has sold for $4,500 in Miyazali Prefecture.

This weeks stories:

The Defiant One

Foot-in-Mouth Disease

Like a Virgin

Fashion Police

Mango Tango

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Reiwa: A ‘Beautiful Harmony’ of Japanese Words Old and New

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Neighborhoods

Yoyogi

GaijinPot Travel

Satori Reader: This Online Tool Will Take Your Japanese Reading Skills to the Next Level

GaijinPot Blog

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

GaijinPot Blog

10 More Essential Items for Your New Japanese Apartment

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Café Etranger Narad

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji

Lifestyle

What It’s Like to Experience Reverse Culture Shock After Leaving Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Nature

Furano

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy