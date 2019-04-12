The Defiant One, Foot-in-Mouth Disease, Like a Virgin, Fashion Police and Mango Tango

By Jeff W. Richards

In this week's news from Japan Today for April 12, 2019: Former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn released a video message proclaiming his innocence via his lawyer that he recorded before he was arrested; the minister responsible for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics has resigned after comments deemed insulting to people in the Tohoku area who suffered after the 2011 earthquake and tsunami; a new study released by the ministry of health finds that the number of Japanese adults in their 30s with absolutely no sexual experience is increasing;” police in Fukuoka Prefecture are using fashion shows to recruit college-age women to join the force plus a pair of mangos has sold for $4,500 in Miyazali Prefecture.

This weeks stories:

The Defiant One

Foot-in-Mouth Disease

Like a Virgin

Fashion Police

Mango Tango

