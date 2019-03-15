Virgin Suicides, Too Far Ghosn, Smugglers Blues, Your Name? and The Flame

By Jeff W. Richards

In this week's news from Japan Today for March 15, 2019: Two 12-year-old girls jumped to their deaths from a building in Aichi Prefecture leaving behind letters about being bullied; automaker Nissan is asking its shareholders to oust former chairman Carlos Ghosn as director; a Canadian man has been indicted for trying to smuggle a record haul of illegal drugs into Japan; a teenager in Yamanashi Prefecture has been granted approval from the courts to change his unusual given name to a more traditional one plus Tokyo Olympic organizers say the torch relay will begin at a revamped soccer facility in Fukushima Prefecture next year.

