Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attend a meeting on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia, on Monday. Photo: Pool via REUTERS
politics

Putin says it is naive to expect quick settling of island dispute with Japan

7 Comments
By Valery Sharifulin
VLADIVOSTOK, Russia

Russia's territorial dispute with Japan over the Kuril islands is unlikely to be settled soon, President Vladimir Putin said Monday, seeming to pour cold water on his Japanese counterpart's more optimistic forecast.

"This issue has been discussed for many decades, and it would be naive to think that it can be solved quickly," Putin said after meeting Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on the sidelines of an economic forum in Vladivostok in the Russian Far East.

"But we are ready to look for resolutions that would work for both Russia and Japan, and which would be accepted by the people in both countries," he said, adding that he was sure relations would have "new impetus" following the talks.

Putin said Moscow and Tokyo have made some progress in building cooperation and economic ties on the four southernmost islands in the Kuril chain which the Soviet Union occupied at the end of World War II but are claimed by Japan.

The dispute kept the two countries from ever signing a peace accord.

After numerous meetings over the past few years between Abe and Putin, they have launched various economic projects on the islands in areas such as the farming of fish and shellfish, wind-generated energy, and tourism.

Since last year, the countries have also agreed on charter flights for former Japanese island inhabitants to visit family graves there.

"I will continue to make utmost efforts with President Putin to bring an end to the issue," Abe told a press conference after the summit, according to a report in Japan's Kyodo newswire.

Abe added that they had agreed a "road map" to realise the economic projects on the islands.

The summit came just ahead of huge Russian military drills, which are set to start on Tuesday in eastern Siberia, involving some 300,000 troops as well as Chinese soldiers.

While Moscow has said the drills will not take place on the contested islands, Abe told Putin that Japan is "keeping a close eye on" them, according to Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Kotaro Nogami quoted by Kyodo.

The two also confirmed that Putin will travel to Japan on an official visit next year, Abe said.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Year to Go – don’t miss out!

Rugby World Cup 2019™ Official Hospitality packages

Rugby World Cup 2019™ Official Hospitality packages are selling out fast, secure your place now.

Buy Now

7 Comments
Login to comment

That's a polite way of saving "Never".

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Another foreign policy fizzle, but at least the plane ride would have been comfortable.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

It's naive to think you can trust Russia.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Those islands were payback for the war they lost against Japan. They’re gone.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

It was naive to think that Abe didn't know exactly what Putin would say, but will continue to mislead the people of Japan.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Putin is not likely to concede the islands to Japan.

He knows that there was a lot of Russian blood spilled getting those islands....

0 ( +0 / -0 )

It was naive to think that Abe didn't know exactly what Putin would say, but will continue to mislead the people of Japan.

Exactly the same thing happened earlier this year, before the St. Petersburg forum. Abe and his chums in the media massively raised expectations only to return minimal results. It was a near total failure and he's just going through the motions now.

https://thediplomat.com/2018/06/abes-russia-trip-comes-to-an-underwhelming-end/

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

12 Breathtakingly Beautiful Onsen Resorts To Visit This Autumn

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

How To Read And Understand Your Japanese Health Check Report

Savvy Tokyo

Bars

Free Live Music this September!

Insight Japan Today

Offer

50% OFF of Botox Injections

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Sept 8-9

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Offer

Free Laser Hair Removal

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Another Roadside Attraction: 3 Random Joys of Japanese Highway Travel

GaijinPot Blog

Castles

Osaka Castle

GaijinPot Travel

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 37

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Stall