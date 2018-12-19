1,103 South Koreans sue their gov't over wartime labor at Japan firms

Hundreds of South Koreans have sued their government for compensation over their forced labor at Japanese firms during World War Two, representatives said on Thursday, in a fresh twist to one of several historical disputes between the two sides.
Seoul and Tokyo have been struggling to contain fallout from a landmark ruling in October by South Korea's Supreme Court that Japan's Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp must compensate four South Korean forced laborers as their rights to reparations were not terminated by a 1965 treaty that normalised diplomatic ties.
Under the deal, South Korea received around $800 million in economic aid and loans from Japan in exchange for Seoul considering all pre-treaty compensation issues settled. And the money was spent to rebuild its infrastructure and economy ravaged by the 1950-53 Korean War.
Similar verdicts in favor of the forced laborers followed suit, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in said last week that he respects the decision upholding their individual rights to compensation.
A group of 1,103 former forced laborers and their families said it filed a lawsuit in a Seoul court on Wednesday, demanding the South Korean government provide 100 million won ($88,500) to each of them in compensation because it had received funds from Japan.
The case adds to three suits previously raised by a total of 283 victims and their families.
"The government should compensate us first, taking responsibility for using the money it took from the 1965 treaty," the group told a news conference in Seoul.
The two countries share a bitter history that includes Japan's 1910-45 colonization of the Korean peninsula, the forced mobilization of labour at Japanese companies and the use of comfort women, Japan's euphemism for girls and women, many of them Korean, forced to work in its wartime brothels.
The rows over wartime history have long been a hurdle for relations between the neighbors at a time when there is a need for concerted efforts to dismantle North Korea's nuclear and missile programs.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.
showchinmono
What a mess. Without quick traffic control, sure you would make double claims
yorkiebob
Glad to see you are not whitewashing the term "forced laborers." The Japan Times, terrified of falling out with the Abe administration, now calls them "wartime laborers."
Matt Hartwell
Fair call really.
If South Korea received the funds they should have been distributed a long time ago.
Speed
About time! I've always bemoaned and wondered whatever happened to all that money Japan paid S.K. Seems the laborers haven't seen a yen of it. I'm glad their govt. is getting sued and I hope they finally pay their people. All they've done is reneged on all the deals they've made with Japan.
Hallowed
Finally some common sense coming out of SK. The SK government owes a lot more than $88k to each of its citizens it stole from. What an absolute disgrace
tictactogo
@yorkiebob
They use the word "強制徴用" in Japan and it literally means "forced conscription". Since the word "conscription" already has a nature of "force", the word "強制徴用" just doesn't make sense so we all should simply say "conscription" instead. As far as I know, the conscription always had been there in the history even today and it doesn't violate the international law at all, so why would you need to change this simple "conscription" to "forced labor" if their intention isn't to change its meaning itself? Think about it.
Triring
I predict that this will be thrown out by the SK supreme court stating it is a "Diplomatic" matter in which the court has no power to rule. LoL
Disillusioned
This is only one case of S/Korea using compensation funds to boost their infrastructure. Japan has made several large compensation payments to SK for different atrocities, but the funds were not directed to the victims. I've always said that, SK and japan were very similar. Obviously, the misuse of funds by governments are very similar also.
Goodlucktoyou
The companies involved should pay, not govts.
Joe Duncan
This is on South Korea to pay out, Japan already did....
Hiro
This is what happen if someone get too much rights in modern time. They all want a piece of the pie that was eaten several decades ago. These new generation just doesn’t appreciate how hard it was to rebuild after a war. When it peace time,people forget and demand more. Sueing their own government because they use it to help rebuild the country. What happen to their pride and being a patriot? Shouldn’t they be happy the money was use for the greater good back then?
joyridingonthetitanic
Give it a week and Moon will have turned this around to try and sue Japan, loosely trying to link it up with the "comfort womaen" debate and debacle!
Ganbare Japan!
If there's any justice in South Korea, these so called wartime laborers will be successful. Because it was South Korea government responsible for not passing on the compenstion. Japan has no guilt over this issue. If they lose the case, it is evidence that China is officially controlling the SK government.
AlexBecu
South Korean government is many shades of black!
The 1965 treaty were Japan paid hundreds of millions of dollars to Korea yet the government kept it all and invested it the way they wanted to.
We paid the workers already and we paid your comfort women in the last deal you sign as Final and Irreversible.
Triring
Here is an alternative scenario, the present supreme court judges resigns in which Moon appoints another set of justice supreme judges which will kick down this case to the next administration. This way the prior rulings will maintain effect without being affected by this case.Unfortunately for Moon this is basically what Pak did so the next administration would probably arrest Moon and the judges and the cycle starts all over again.
What a banana republic SK is.