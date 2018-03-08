11 Asia-Pacific nations sign TPP trade deal without U.S.

Eleven countries including Japan and Canada signed a landmark Asia-Pacific trade agreement without the United States on Thursday in what one minister called a powerful signal against protectionism and trade wars.
In Washington, U.S. President Donald Trump vowed to press ahead with a plan to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, a move that other nations and the International Monetary Fund said could start a global trade war.
The Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) will reduce tariffs in countries that together amount to more than 13 percent of the global economy - a total of $10 trillion in gross domestic product. With the United States, it would have represented 40 percent.
Heraldo Munoz, Chile's minister of foreign affairs, said the agreement was a strong signal "against protectionist pressures, in favor of a world open to trade, without unilateral sanctions and without the threat of trade wars."
"We will be giving a very powerful signal," he said at a news conference after giving a joint statement with trade ministers from Canada and New Zealand.
Even without the United States, the deal will span a market of nearly 500 million people, making it one of the world's largest trade agreements, according to Chilean and Canadian trade statistics.
The original 12-member agreement, known as the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), was thrown into limbo early last year when Trump withdrew from the deal three days after his inauguration. He said the move was aimed at protecting U.S. jobs.
The 11 remaining nations finalized a revised trade pact in January. That agreement will become effective when at least six member nations have completed domestic procedures to ratify it.
The revised agreement eliminates some requirements of the original TPP demanded by U.S. negotiators, including rules to ramp up intellectual property protection of pharmaceuticals. Governments and activists of other member nations worry the changes will raise the costs of medicine.
The final version of the agreement was released in New Zealand on Feb. 21. The member countries are Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam.
"We're proud ... to show the world that progressive trade is the way forward, that fair, balanced, and principled trade is the way forward, and that putting citizens first is the way forward for the world when it comes to trade," Canadian Trade Minister Francois-Phillippe Champagne said.
In January, Trump, who also has threatened to pull the United States out of the North American Free Trade Agreement, told the World Economic Forum in Switzerland that it was possible Washington might return to the TPP pact if it got a better deal. However, New Zealand's trade minister said that was unlikely in the near term, while Japan has said altering the agreement now would be very difficult.
On Thursday, Trump vowed to impose a 25 percent tariff on steel imports and 10 percent tariff on aluminum imports, although he said he was willing to strike a deal that could exempt NAFTA partners Mexico and Canada.
Trump announced the planned tariffs last week, rattling financial markets.
Mexico's Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo, in Santiago for the TPP signing, told Reuters he would not allow the United States to use the tariffs to pressure it in ongoing NAFTA talks. Champagne told Reuters that Canada would not accept duties or quotas from the United States.© Thomson Reuters 2018.
Yubaru
Great! And I hope that if and when the US comes back and tries to barge in to the agreement the nations that already signed it, give them hell too!
Akie
Totally waste of time and money. Japan should maximized efforts to get good relationship with China and unites with China as soon as possible. Japan is at risk to be marginalized.
Vernon Watts
Haha, take Japan out of the mix and the total GDP of the other countries combined is less than California...
Jandworld
Thats a new meaning of handshake. Fair well.
Dango bong
If Japan, who butchered and tailored the terms to protect their farmers, pulled out these countries would combine for about 0.000001% of the global economy. Probably less than most US states.
Jandworld
Farming is serious just not in the cities.
socrateos
US will join it after Trump. Just 3 more years to wait, which is nothing.
Aly Rustom
exactly
dcog9065
Absolutely incredible news! Really well done to the remaining 11 nations who pushed ahead with this deal even without the US. Now the deal is made and the US had no say in it, and they will still likely rejoin it in a few years.
An epic trade victory and it turned out far better than if the US had stayed in TBH
Wellington
Congratulations to the TPP signatories! This will bring massive economic benefits to all signatories and will be a gold standard for future multilateral deals
Hallowed
Once again Japan showing how backwards it is by signing this terrible trade deal. Japan most likely conned the other 10 nations into signing it as well, which will definitely severely affect their economies as this deal is lopsided in favour of Japan
Strangerland
And yet you didn't even include a single item that is lopsided in favor of Japan.
AlexBecu
This will benefit the poor countries more then the rich countries but overall all will benefit from it. Read the agreement before making useless comments or having bias views towards Japan.
Dukeleto
This “citizen” eagerly awaits the results to show on prices and diversity of products on the supermarket shelves here in Japan. If not, we’ll then we will all know this has nothing to do with citizens, but rather the profit margins of the companies benefitting from reduced or zero tariffs. Is their a law that forces companies to pass on the benefits of all this warm cuddly touchy-feely “free trade” down to the consumer....ahh what’s that you say?....none! Oh well then, we’ll just have to rely on their generosity.
I have to wonder though how much of the “citizens” tax money was spent jetting and hosting all these negotiators in the years leading up to this pact? No yard sticks in place to show the net spend against the net result to citizens standard of living or pockets?
Im betting nothing to unnoticeable...cynical...maybe but I’ve been around long enough not to be getting excited about news like this!
Ganbare Japan!
Agreed 100%! CPTPP is an amazing deal, and the details are well crafted by Japan,as the leader who never gave up hope on getting the deal back together. The participating nations should all benefit by an extra 1-2% per year on top of the GDP. Biggest World Trade Deal ever, and China, Koreas and EU will be very jealous today.Its Win-Win, and prices at the supermarket we should notice dropping from this Spring.
Lets not shut out USA, once Trump has gone through the deal and OKd it, I expect USA to sign up in coming months. That trade-block would be then so dominant in the world, almost a monopoly to bully all non CPTPP nations, I hope!! LOL
Tommy Jones
California is pretty amazing.
Andrew Topolski
It's not a free trade agreement. as stated it "reduces" tariffs, not eliminates them Always left out of these, agreements is the individual. The best majority of people have only their time and skill to trade, yet in all trade, agreements, something like an individual trading his labor is banned or blocked , also it sets up so many regulatory road blocks a small business can't participate. The only purpose of so called trade agreements is so government people can maintain control of and siphon money from economic activity. a second purpose of these trade, agreements is to remove competition, with the third purpose if absolving liability from whatever frauds and mistakes made by the people involved, government and corporate cronies.
Goodlucktoyou
Abe has stuffed up the old people and the countryside people in favor of Mitsubishi and Toyota.
I guarantee the price for food that gets imported will be the same price as food produced in Japan.
No change in the cost of living, but no chance for Japanese farmers and fishermen to compete.
Ray Payne
There is nothing America cannot manufacture. America's agricultural and processed food products can feed the world.
MrBum
I admit I'm no expert, but I feel like free trade is a good thing only if there are effective protections for human rights and the environment and limitations on corporate greed in all countries involved. Seeing as how we're nowhere near that, I can only see these deals as a race to who can exploit the situation the most.
Strangerland
And there is noting the rest of the world can’t manifacutre at a lower cost. Particularly after you kick out all your cheap labor.
And the rest of the world can feed itself without America.
Ganbare Japan!
Wrong. PM Abe, when he first started the TPP negotiations, promised farmers in Japan that he would take all necessary measures to support them. No one would be worse off, he said.Farmers are his base,so PM Abe would not dessert them.
People here will continue to buy high-quality Japanese produce as staples, eg rice, fish, fruit and vegetables but have the option of buying occassional imported foods.Win-Win.And the much lower prices of imported goods will mean more money in the pocket of all Japanese.CPTPP is a once in lifetime, amazing deal.
zichi
America is a food importer.
MrBum
That's the ideal, but when it comes down to it, I think the majority of consumers will choose the cheaper of two options. In other words, the Japanese farming industry is probably in trouble.
Haaa Nemui
And people the world over are being warned to stay away from processed food, particularly meats... Not only American but from anywhere.
Alexandre T. Ishii
As much Trump is out of TPP and wants ending NAFTA agreement. He should go to his goal of America First and make his United States of Trumpland. Will it work? Hmm...
Goodlucktoyou
Yeah right. just like he got the Olympic bid by giving the brown envelope and saying that Fukushima is fully okay. but it's totally out of contro.l he's a liar and he if you watch the news, he is also being accused of lying and cheating and Corruption so if you really believe this, then I think you work for the ldp
sf2k
Hooray! Another day the USA is irrelevant! No one is going to want to put "America First". Buh Bye
wtfjapan
over all the years that said the TPP was DOA, that it would never materialize, without the USA it would collapse, LOL now its up to other countries if they want to join in or be left out. have a nice day.
sf2k
Turns out having a FTA between NZ, Australia, Canada, Japan, Singapore and Chile is the real positive here. Chile has been holding out for something grand so they may be the dark horse of the agreement. The other countries are kinda basket cases but these former countries have the most advanced economies between them. Without the USA competing they have the most opportunities to increase market share. Relative to each GDP we don't need a lot of billions between us for this to be successful. Personally I'm hoping for any NZ and Australian companies (or anyone else) to shake up complacent businesses here in Canada.
Brunei, Malaysia would be the middle group with potential change since they have low tariffs already, but Peru, Vietnam, Mexico bring up the rear having a lot to overcome to be safe and reliable rule of law business areas.
Given the continuing scandals in Japan about fraud, there may be a lot of questions about its fitness for trade but overall there should still be opportunities if companies don't mind verification of goods and services
wtfjapan
People here will continue to buy high-quality Japanese produce as staples, eg rice, fish, fruit there are also high quality foods from NZ & Australia, with strict quarantine practices have almost zero outbreaks of, foot in mouth, pig flue , bird flue, mad cow disease in the last 40yrs. food mislabeling is also non existent with harsh penalties for those caught. Australia and NZ back the quality of their products with proven statistics, not the illusion of them.
Strangerland
When it comes to the US, I don't think they should be let in even if they were to want in. Trump has shown they won't live up to agreements they've made in the past. Why should other countries let in a country that cannot keep its word? How long until we're dealing with the mess that comes from dealing with an unreliable partner?