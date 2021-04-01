13 lawmakers dine at PM's office building amid pandemic

A group of 13 ruling party lawmakers supporting Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga dined together at the building housing the prime minister's office Thursday as public attention is focused on whether politicians are following COVID-19 guidelines amid a resurgence of virus cases.
Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Manabu Sakai, who heads the group, denied it was problematic since guidelines had been followed by dividing the participants into small groups, while Suga told reporters that he did not know the meeting was held there.
The meal, served in bento boxes, was attended by Liberal Democratic Party lawmakers who belong to the group supporting Suga.
Sakai said the 13 attendees had divided into four groups, with some eating in another room. They later held a 40-minute meeting, exchanging views on parliamentary affairs with all attendees wearing masks.
The central government's coronavirus task force recommends limiting dining to a maximum of four people from a close circle, such as family members and colleagues, and wearing masks while conversing.
Some other LDP members expressed concerns, with one senior official of the party saying the meal would "invite a big misunderstanding," especially as it was held on the same day that the government designated Osaka, Hyogo and Miyagi prefectures for stronger preventative measures against COVID-19 due to a spike in cases.
On Tuesday, health minister Norihisa Tamura apologized for a late-night party involving 23 ministry officials held at a restaurant in Tokyo's glitzy Ginza district last week despite the metropolitan government's request for shorter business hours to curb the pandemic.© KYODO
InspectorGadget
I understand providing a meal if you are attending an all day meeting . . . . but for 40 minutes?
Couldn't these guys meet via Zoom/Teams/Skype like they are forcing the rest of the country to do?
Simian Lane
I like to dine too
noriahojanen
No major problem. You can't parallel this case to the health ministry guys' wild party at a local restaurant breaching the measures.
Simian Lane
It’s a tough one. On the one hand, the LDP need to dine to survive but the problem is it uses their mouths which spread the virus. How about a nasal tube?
Monty
I dont see any problem at all with that.
In my company and I guess in thousands other companies too, coworkers are going to the cantine and eat lunch together.
And more than 13 people.
In my company lunch time is split into different times, but groups going to the cantine are more than 100 peoples each group.
We are all sitting seperate, have shields on the tables between us and windows and doors are open. But we are more than 100 peoples in the same room at the same time.
Therefore I dont see any problem what these 13 peoples did.
This is just another media hype, looking for something to bash again japanese politicians.
Michael Machida
I wish I could have broken bread with these lawmakers. Dang!
Zoroto
That's a huge surprise.
Meiyouwenti
There’s no need to limit the number of diners to four as long as each diner is shielded from each other’s droplets by plastic sheets and acrylic panels. The mere fact that the LDP lawmakers dined together is hardly newsworthy.
zichi
People need to eat.
BurakuminDes
In big groups, in the middle of a surge in pandemic? Really?
Yubaru
Right, I eat my "bento" in an office with around 30 other people, every single day, and no one writes about it in the newspapers!
This is pushing the meaning of the word "dine" to quite the extreme!
Yubaru
Right... THIS is what the problem is, but nicely hidden away at the end!
MarkX
I think it more of the optics than anything else. The government tells people don't eat in large groups, and don't do it after a certain time, but they continue to flout the rules themselves. Then, how can you ask or force others to stay home.
zichi
BurakuminDes
13 people isn't a big group. Divided into four groups. Less than some restaurants. Spaced out in two rooms.
virusrex
As meals go by this may very well not be as risky as the previous scandal, but the lack of consideration as how this is viewed by the population is terrifying.
It should be obvious that doing anything that could be seen as contrary to the recommendations should be avoided in order to provide the best possible example, this is not acceptable.