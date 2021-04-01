13 lawmakers dine at PM's office building amid pandemic

A group of 13 ruling party lawmakers supporting Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga dined together at the building housing the prime minister's office Thursday as public attention is focused on whether politicians are following COVID-19 guidelines amid a resurgence of virus cases.

Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Manabu Sakai, who heads the group, denied it was problematic since guidelines had been followed by dividing the participants into small groups, while Suga told reporters that he did not know the meeting was held there.

The meal, served in bento boxes, was attended by Liberal Democratic Party lawmakers who belong to the group supporting Suga.

Sakai said the 13 attendees had divided into four groups, with some eating in another room. They later held a 40-minute meeting, exchanging views on parliamentary affairs with all attendees wearing masks.

The central government's coronavirus task force recommends limiting dining to a maximum of four people from a close circle, such as family members and colleagues, and wearing masks while conversing.

Some other LDP members expressed concerns, with one senior official of the party saying the meal would "invite a big misunderstanding," especially as it was held on the same day that the government designated Osaka, Hyogo and Miyagi prefectures for stronger preventative measures against COVID-19 due to a spike in cases.

On Tuesday, health minister Norihisa Tamura apologized for a late-night party involving 23 ministry officials held at a restaurant in Tokyo's glitzy Ginza district last week despite the metropolitan government's request for shorter business hours to curb the pandemic.

© KYODO