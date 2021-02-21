13 ministry officials wined and dined by Suga's son

More communications ministry officials have been found to have been treated to expensive meals by a son of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, the ministry said Monday, further widening the scandal that has already brought four senior bureaucrats under scrutiny.
The results of the ministry's internal probe found that 11 of the 13 government officials have or are highly likely to have received favors from stakeholders in violation of the National Public Service Ethics Law.
The officials include Cabinet Public Relations Secretary Makiko Yamada, who was then vice minister for policy coordination at the ministry. Most of them are expected to be reprimand as early as Wednesday.
The 13 officials are said to have been wined and dined on a combined 39 occasions by Seigo Suga or other members of Tohokushinsha Film Corp, a company that offers satellite broadcasting services for which the ministry issues broadcast licenses, it said.
Suga's eldest son has already been found to have dined with Yoshinori Akimoto, director general of the information and communications bureau, and Hironobu Yumoto, deputy director general of the bureau, as well as Yasuhiko Taniwaki and Mabito Yoshida, both vice ministers for policy coordination at the Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry.
The four were the only ones who were given taxi tickets and gifts from the son. Taniwaki received the largest amount of favors worth 118,000 yen, according to the ministry.
On Monday, Suga apologized at a session of the House of Representatives' Budget Committee, saying, "I feel very sorry that my eldest son was involved and public servants violated their ethics code as a result."
Communications minister Ryota Takeda also expressed regret that they had fanned public distrust. But he said the ministry does not believe the broadcasting administration has been affected by such favors.
The ministry has replaced Akimoto and Yumoto, a move apparently aimed at preventing the scandal from affecting deliberations in the Diet where the government and Suga's ruling Liberal Democratic Party aim to pass bills including the fiscal 2021 draft budget and revisions to the Broadcasting Law.
The meetings first came to light in reports earlier this month by weekly magazine Shukan Bunshun. It released online what it claimed to be an audio recording of a conversations between Seigo Suga, Akimoto and another Tohokushinsha official, in which the son repeatedly mentions satellite broadcasting.
Suga's son became acquainted with some of the officials when he served as secretary to his father, who was internal affairs and communications minister between 2006 and 2007, according to the weekly magazine.
Suga has said he was not aware of the dinner sessions between his son and the officials.© KYODO
rainyday
Perhaps it would be easier if they focused their investigation on trying to find a top bureaucrat who hasn’t been given gifts by Suga’s son in violation of ethics standards.
Zoroto
Teflon-Suga will deny everything and escape unscathed. Nothing to see here.
expat
"That's shocking", said nobody. Business - or politics - as usual.
Bob Fosse
It’d be very regrettable if I didn’t pay my taxes this year. I could try wining and dining a local tax office employee...
Fiddlers
At the very least they should be fired but we all know this wont happen.
Simian Lane
Yellowtail or Alpaca Cabernet Sauvignon?
Robert Cikki
"highly likely to have received favors from a stakeholder in violation"
"Taniwaki received the largest amount of favors worth 118,000 yen, according to the ministry."
"But he said the ministry does not believe the broadcasting administration has been affected by such favors".
Here in Japan it's called a favour, in other countries such thing is a bribery and is illegal, especially when done by/in favour to government officials.
Yet, the Prime Minister/his father says "Suga has said he was not aware of the dinner sessions between his son and the officials.". Astonishing
Cricky
There would appear a pattern of skulduggery is entrenched in all government decisions. They will never change life is too good for that to happen.
kurisupisu
What Japanese politician isn’t in it for the money?
At election time the electorate are treated to a noisy banter of frantic greeting and white gloved hand waving and then....forgotten!
All the time living standards are steeply going downhill...
vanityofvanities
For Suga and LDP, opening the Olympics is the only card left for them to get support of people as the general election is coming in Autumn. That is why he sticks to the Olympics so strongly despite the danger of spreading corona.
Spitfire
@kurisupisu,
There haven't been truer words ever spoken or typed on Japan Today.
Even though I couldn't stand Suga for his press conferences while Abe was PM,I kind of started to feel sorry for him as a bloke out of his depth and being hung out to dry by the higher ups in the Nippon Kaigi.However,I recall his monotone or scripted responses to journalists questions and I recall why I disliked him so much.
What goes around comes around........in Japan it takes a lot longer.
Lazarus Knows
This is a disgrace. Suga is not fit to be PM, the LDP is not fit to be a ruling party.
JCP majority tomorrow, plz.
Euro Dude
And the sheeplets and salary drones will continue to mindlessly vote for this LDP party and nothing will ever going to change... Excel Japan ranking and sinking lower and lower each year in all economy tops.
BertieWooster
Why doesn't an opposition party jump on this?
Great opportunity, surely!
Let's get rid of the LDP once and for all. This corruption is disgusting.
HBJ
Let me guess, none of the nine ministry officials recall attending the meeting... or they have no recollection of matters discussed... or they didn't know Suga Seigo was related to now PM Suga.
PerformingMonkey
They might as well all just wear t-shirts saying "You know you are going to vote for us anyway".