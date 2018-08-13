Newsletter Signup Register / Login
People hold a sit-in on Tuesday in front of the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association office in Taipei seeking a Japanese government apology and compensation over so-called comfort women, who were forced to work in Japanese wartime military brothels. Photo: KYODO
politics

1st 'comfort women' statue installed in Taiwan

2 Comments
TAINAN, Taiwan

A bronze statue symbolizing women forced to work in wartime brothels for the Japanese military was unveiled at a ceremony in the southern Taiwan city of Tainan on Tuesday, marking the first erection of such a memorial in the country.

Although the installing of the statue could cast a shadow over Japan-Taiwan ties, a Taiwanese government source said Taipei is in no way involved.

In Taiwan, 58 women have been recognized as those euphemistically called "comfort women" forced to work in Japan's wartime military brothels. Of those, two are alive today.

The ceremony, attended by former Taiwanese President Ma Ying-jeou of the opposition Nationalist Party, was organized by a local group established to memorialize the history of comfort women.

In 1995, the Japanese government set up the Asian Women's Fund and offered atonement money and a letter of apology from the prime minister to victims from South Korea, Taiwan and other nations.

The project continued until 2002 for Taiwanese victims, but many refused to accept payment on the grounds that the Japanese government's legal responsibility remained unaddressed.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Getting Started in Japanese Real Estate: Single Unit Investment for Beginners

Sept 1st (Sat), Higashi Azabu, Tokyo. Private Consultations, Including Mortgage Simulation

Real Estate Japan Inc

Click Here

2 Comments
Login to comment

Oh, god. Let it go already.

5 ( +6 / -1 )

Why it took 70 years?

-6 ( +0 / -6 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Fashion

This Is What To Expect At ‘The World Of Anna Sui Exhibition’ In Roppongi

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Code Kurkku

Shrines

Heian Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Food and Drink

Asahi Soft Drinks Factory Tour

GaijinPot Travel

LGBT

Aisotope Lounge

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Understanding the Japan Pension System, Pt. 1: What Is It and How Does It Work?

GaijinPot Blog

Food

5 Cold Ramen Dishes for the Sweltering Japanese Summer

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Stall

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Aug 4-5

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free Laser Hair Removal

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon