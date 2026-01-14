2 Japan opposition forces eye new party to coordinate lower house election

Japan's main opposition force and a former junior partner of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party are considering the formation of a new political party to coordinate cooperation in a possible general election, sources familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

The Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and the Komeito party aim to unite as a centrist force to challenge the conservative ruling camp led by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who plans to dissolve the House of Representatives in the near future.

Komeito would withdraw from all single-seat districts where it had been considering fielding candidates, including those held by incumbent lawmakers such as party leader Tetsuo Saito, and instead support CDPJ nominees, the sources said.

The two parties are expected to continue coordinating on issues such as the order of candidates on their proportional representation lists, the sources added. The CDPJ is led by former Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda.

They are also willing to align on shared policy priorities, including promoting the introduction of an optional separate-surname system for married couples and pursuing political reforms in response to the LDP's slush fund scandal, the sources said.

On Wednesday, Takaichi expressed her intention to dissolve the lower house early in the ordinary parliamentary session scheduled to begin on Jan. 23, paving the way for a snap election. The general election may take place on Feb. 8 or Feb. 15, the sources said.

CDPJ Secretary General Jun Azumi said negotiations on election cooperation with Komeito are being held "intermittently," telling reporters he hopes to report progress as early as Thursday.

The main opposition party has announced it will hold a joint meeting of its lawmakers from both chambers of parliament on the same day and is exploring a possible meeting between Noda and Saito, the sources said.

Komeito ended its 26-year coalition with the LDP in October and entered the opposition, with senior officials increasingly favoring a more confrontational stance toward Takaichi even as some local chapters prefer continued cooperation with the LDP.

With media polls showing strong support for Takaichi's cabinet, the CDPJ and Komeito are bracing for a tough lower house election and seeking to broaden support through closer cooperation.

Noda and Saito agreed during talks on Monday to step up election cooperation "at a higher level of coordination." In the 465-member lower house, the CDPJ holds 148 seats and Komeito 24, while the ruling bloc led by the LDP has 233.

© KYODO