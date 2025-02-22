20th annual event held in Japan to push claim to South Korea-held islets

The 20th edition of an annual ceremony to assert Japan's claim over a group of South Korea-controlled islets in the Sea of Japan was held Saturday, in a long-standing sticking point in bilateral ties.

Shimane Gov. Tatsuya Maruyama and Eriko Imai, a Cabinet Office parliamentary vice minister representing the central government, attended the annual event held in Matsue, western Japan, and called for a resolution to the territorial dispute over the islets called Takeshima in Japan and Dokdo in South Korea.

"Territorial issues are problems between nations, and government-level talks are essential," Maruyama said, urging a diplomatic solution to the issue.

The Shimane prefectural government designated Feb. 22 as "Takeshima Day" in 2005, a century after a Cabinet decision placed them under the prefecture's jurisdiction. It has held the event to commemorate the decision since 2006.

While the local government has repeatedly asked a cabinet member to attend the event, the central government dispatched a Cabinet Office parliamentary vice minister for the 13th straight year, apparently seeking to avoid affecting bilateral relations.

South Korea's Foreign Ministry summoned Taisuke Mibae, deputy chief of mission at the Japanese Embassy in Seoul, to lodge its objection to the Shimane event.

A ministry spokesperson said the South Korean government "strongly protests" Japan's reiteration of "unjust" sovereignty claims, urging the country to abolish the annual event immediately.

The islets, with a land area totaling 0.2 square kilometer, are located roughly 200 km from either country. They consist of volcanic rock with little vegetation or drinking water but are located in rich fishing grounds.

South Korea has stationed security personnel on the islets since 1954 and has taken effective control of them.

Bilateral relations, which had deteriorated in the late 2010s and early 2020s to their worst level in decades, have improved after South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol took office in 2022.

But progress in improving ties has become uncertain amid political uncertainty in Seoul following Yoon's short-lived declaration of martial law in early December.

Yoon's presidential duties were suspended on Dec. 14 when parliament passed an impeachment motion submitted by opposition parties accusing him of failing to meet constitutional requirements when he imposed the decree.

© KYODO