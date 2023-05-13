3 more G7 ministerial meetings being held across Japan this weekend

Three more in-person G7 ministerial gatherings are being held across Japan this weekend ahead of the G7 summit in Hiroshima from May 19-21.

As finance ministers and central bank governors wrap up their three-day gathering in Niigata Saturday, science and technology ministers are meeting in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, until Sunday; education ministers are in Toyama and Kanazawa (Ishikawa Prefecture) through Monday; while health ministers are meeting in Nagasaki Saturday and Sunday.

Last month, Japan hosted gatherings of ministers in charge of climate, energy and environment issues in Sapporo; foreign affairs in Karuizawa, Nagano Prefecture; agriculture in Miyazaki; digital issues in Takasaki, Gunma Prefecture; and labor in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture.

Other meetings that will take place this year after the G7 summit are transport in Ise-Shima, Mie Prefecture (June 16-18); gender equality and women's empowerment in Nikko, Tochigi Prefecture (June 24-25); justice in Tokyo (July 7); urban development in Takamatsu, Kagawa Prefecture (July 7-9); trade in Sakai, Osaka Prefecture (Oct 28-29); and interior and security in Mito, Ibaraki Prefecture (Dec 8-10).

This is the most number of meetings that Japan has hosted while holding the rotating presidency of the G7 which brings together the leaders of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States, plus the European Union.

Japan last hosted the G7 summit in 2016.

