4 Central Europe countries seek Japan's support for infrastructure plan

The foreign ministers of four Central European countries requested Friday that Japan cooperate in promoting infrastructure development in the area between the Adriatic Sea, Baltic Sea and the Black Sea.

In a meeting in Warsaw, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi told his counterparts from Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia, Japan will consider its commitment to the so-called Three Seas Initiative, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

The initiative, or 3SI, is a 12-nation European project that aims to expand cross-border energy, transportation, communications and digital infrastructure and advance economic development to boost connectivity and narrow development gaps in Central and Eastern Europe.

Motegi and the four ministers agreed to step up coordination between Japan and the European Union in promoting quality infrastructure, an area in which Tokyo excels, in the 27-nation bloc, as China strengthens economic ties with the four Central European countries and other EU member states.

The two sides also affirmed cooperation in ensuring equitable access to coronavirus vaccines and reforming the World Health Organization as part of efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

On security, Motegi and the four ministers agreed on the importance of strengthening the free and open international order based on the rule of law, in a veiled counter to China, which increases its clout in Central and Eastern Europe as a major aid donor, investor and trading partner.

Motegi expressed grave concerns about Beijing's alleged human rights violations against the Uyghur Muslim minorities in the Xinjian autonomous region and the situation in Hong Kong.

The two sides also pledged to fully enforce U.N. sanctions on North Korea to force Pyongyang to dismantle its weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missiles in a complete, verifiable and irreversible manner, according to the ministry.

The 3SI members are the four countries plus Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania and Slovenia.

