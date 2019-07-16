Newsletter Signup Register / Login
4 Chinese ships enter Japanese waters around Senkaku Islands

NAHA

Four China Coast Guard ships entered Japanese waters around the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea on Monday afternoon, the Japan Coast Guard said.

The vessels traveled in the waters around the uninhibited islands for nearly two hours from around 4 p.m., while the Japanese coast guard ordered them to leave.

The Chinese ships subsequently moved into the so-called contiguous zone surrounding the Japanese waters, it said.

The Japanese coast guard also reported a similar intrusion last Wednesday.

The Japanese-controlled Senkaku Islands are claimed by China and Taiwan, which call them Diaoyu and Tiaoyutai, respectively.

Like I have been saying, these times of incursions happen on nearly a daily basis, either by ships, or airplanes.

The JSDF needs to send out their ships, plant the flag on Senkaku, and reestablish a base there.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

