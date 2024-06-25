4 European countries to hold defense drills with Japan in summer

The French, German and Spanish air forces will make visits to Japan to hold joint exercises with the Air Self-Defense Force next month, Japanese Defense Minister Minoru Kihara said Tuesday, amid China's growing maritime assertiveness in the Indo-pacific region.

In Rome on Monday, meanwhile, Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto told a group interview that the country's navy and air force are scheduled to carry out joint training with Japan's Self-Defense Forces in August.

The moves come as more European states deepen their commitment to the Indo-Pacific and bolster defense cooperation with Japan under the notion that the security of the two regions is inseparable, apparently with China's military rise and Russia's war in Ukraine in mind.

Kihara told a press conference that joint fighter jet drills are set to be held from July 19 to 25 with France near Hyakuri Air Base in Ibaraki Prefecture, northeast of Tokyo, and with Germany and Spain near Chitose Air Base in Hokkaido.

Kihara said the planned visits by the European forces are "evidence showing each nation's will and capabilities" to get involved in the Indo-Pacific.

The SDF also held joint drills with the navies of Turkey, the Netherlands and India earlier this month.

Crosetto said the Italian aircraft carrier Cavour will make its first port call in Japan in late August, with state-of-the-art F-35 stealth fighter jets set to join the exercise. The two countries need to collaborate to ensure stability in the Indo-Pacific, he added.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni agreed on an action plan in mid-June to boost cooperation in seven areas, including defense, affirming that the two nations will continue to hold joint drills.

© KYODO