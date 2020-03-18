Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Taro Aso Photo: REUTERS file
politics

Aso calls Tokyo 2020 the 'cursed Olympics'

0 Comments
By Chang-Ran Kim
TOKYO

First, the cancellation in 1940. Then, the mass boycott in Moscow in 1980.

Forty years on, the upcoming Tokyo Games are the "cursed Olympics" once again, Japan's finance minister said, in remarks that could stir controversy at a time when his government is scrambling to quash speculation that the coronavirus epidemic could derail the world's biggest sporting event this year.

"It's a problem that's happened every 40 years - it's the cursed Olympics - and that's a fact," Taro Aso, who also serves as deputy prime minister, said in a parliamentary committee on Wednesday.

Japan had won the bid to host the Summer and Winter Olympics in 1940 - in Tokyo and Sapporo, respectively - but both Games were cancelled due to the World War II.

A close ally of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and a former prime minister himself, Aso is known for his staying power despite his penchant for gaffes that have insulted people, including doctors, women and Alzheimer's patients, over the decades.

Abe has staked his legacy as the longest-serving Japanese leader on staging a successful Games and bringing a massive jolt - estimated at $2.3 billion - to the stagnant economy with tourism and consumer spending.

But every passing day of the new coronavirus pandemic has brought more calls for a rethink of this year's Games, scheduled to open on July 24.

The International Olympic Committee, along with Tokyo's organizing committee and Japanese government, has said it is not considering a cancellation or postponement, even as other major events have been postponed, including, on Tuesday, soccer's Euro 2020 and Copa America.

The new coronavirus has so far killed more than 8,200 people and infected more than 200,000, with the epicenter now in Europe. Japan saw 40 new infections on Wednesday.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

0 Comments
Login to comment

What a Aso

3 ( +3 / -0 )

"It's a problem that's happened every 40 years - it's the cursed Olympics - and that's a fact," Taro Aso, who also serves as deputy prime minister, said in a parliamentary committee on Wednesday.

So break the curse and have the Olympics in 2021, problem solved! Aso didnt just say this either, as I will bet his buddy Abe told him to float the balloon of postponing the Olympics for a year!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

LOL gogogo

Aasoodesuka Aso San

Is that a fact as well? The Brazil Olympics had the Zika Virus.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Fashion

Thrift Like a Local: The Tokyo West Edition

Savvy Tokyo

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Using the ATM in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Cosmetics

Top 5 Japanese Beauty Products To Save Your Skin From Wearing A Mask All-Day

Savvy Tokyo

A Day at Nagano’s Ryuoo Ski Park

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 11

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Where Should We Live?”

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines & Temples

Ginkakuji (Silver Pavilion)

GaijinPot Travel