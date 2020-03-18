Aso calls Tokyo 2020 the 'cursed Olympics'

First, the cancellation in 1940. Then, the mass boycott in Moscow in 1980.
Forty years on, the upcoming Tokyo Games are the "cursed Olympics" once again, Japan's finance minister said, in remarks that could stir controversy at a time when his government is scrambling to quash speculation that the coronavirus epidemic could derail the world's biggest sporting event this year.
"It's a problem that's happened every 40 years - it's the cursed Olympics - and that's a fact," Taro Aso, who also serves as deputy prime minister, said in a parliamentary committee on Wednesday.
Japan had won the bid to host the Summer and Winter Olympics in 1940 - in Tokyo and Sapporo, respectively - but both Games were cancelled due to the World War II.
A close ally of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and a former prime minister himself, Aso is known for his staying power despite his penchant for gaffes that have insulted people, including doctors, women and Alzheimer's patients, over the decades.
Abe has staked his legacy as the longest-serving Japanese leader on staging a successful Games and bringing a massive jolt - estimated at $2.3 billion - to the stagnant economy with tourism and consumer spending.
But every passing day of the new coronavirus pandemic has brought more calls for a rethink of this year's Games, scheduled to open on July 24.
The International Olympic Committee, along with Tokyo's organizing committee and Japanese government, has said it is not considering a cancellation or postponement, even as other major events have been postponed, including, on Tuesday, soccer's Euro 2020 and Copa America.
The new coronavirus has so far killed more than 8,200 people and infected more than 200,000, with the epicenter now in Europe. Japan saw 40 new infections on Wednesday.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2020.
9 Comments
gogogo
What a Aso
Yubaru
So break the curse and have the Olympics in 2021, problem solved! Aso didnt just say this either, as I will bet his buddy Abe told him to float the balloon of postponing the Olympics for a year!
thepersoniamnow
LOL gogogo
Aasoodesuka Aso San
Is that a fact as well? The Brazil Olympics had the Zika Virus.
sakurasuki
Why bid to host in the first place?
Burning Bush
Japan's Joe Biden
Graham DeShazo
Aso is proof of how far in life truly stupid people can go if they are rich enough.
darknuts
All the more reason to postpone it. If this goes through, it will be one the worst Olympics ever with very low turn out and there will be no do overs. Postpone it till next year and Japan can finally have a decent summer Olympics.
Akie
Aso can do arithmetics ! He didn't pass any tests of elementary school levels, yet his intuition is incredible.
zichi
Gross error by GOB Aso. There could also be a natural disaster like a powerful earthquake and there are plans for that if it should happen. Postpone until 2021.