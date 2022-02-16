4th court rules October election vote gap in unconstitutional state

A Japanese court ruled Tuesday that the vote weight disparity in last October's lower house election was "in a state of unconstitutionality" but stopped short of nullifying the outcome, becoming the fourth court to make such a decision.

The ruling by the Akita branch of the Sendai High Court in northeastern Japan was the eighth to be handed down in a slew of lawsuits filed by groups of lawyers at 14 high courts and their branches nationwide over the 2.08-fold vote weight disparity in the Oct 31 House of Representatives election.

Among the seven high court rulings handed down by Monday, three ruled the results were "in a state of unconstitutionality" but stopped short of nullifying the outcome, while four dismissed the suits, saying the election was constitutional.

All the high court rulings will be completed by March 9, after which the Supreme Court is expected to make a unified decision.

In the 2021 lower house election, voter disparity levels were above 2.0 in 29 constituencies, compared with 1.98 overall in the previous election in 2017 when electoral districts were rezoned.

So far, the top court has found vote weight disparities above 2.0 to be constitutionally problematic, but it has never nullified an election result. It decided in December 2018 that the vote weight gap in the 2017 lower house election was constitutional.

In the 2021 lower house election, the highest disparity in the weight of votes based on the number of eligible voters as of Oct 31 was 2.08-fold between Tottori Prefecture's No. 1 constituency in western Japan with 230,959 voters and Tokyo's No. 13 district with 480,247 voters, according to the government data.

