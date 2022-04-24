55% of Okinawans unhappy with 50 years since reversion to Japan: poll

Fifty-five percent of people in Okinawa Prefecture have been dissatisfied with the course of history after its return to Japan from the United States half a century ago, a Kyodo News poll showed Saturday, highlighting its burden of hosting the bulk of U.S. forces in the country.
The mail poll, held ahead of the 50th anniversary of Okinawa's reversion to Japanese administration on May 15, found that 94 percent have welcomed the reversion itself.
Of those discontent with the aftermath, 40 percent cited little progress in consolidation and reduction of U.S. military bases.
As for the hosting burden in Okinawa, 83 percent believe it is disproportionately large compared with other prefectures.
Forty-one percent said they are "satisfied" with the prefecture's history after returning to Japan. Among them, 31 percent cited that their human rights have been protected under the Japanese Constitution.
Okinawa remained under U.S. rule until 1972 even after Japan regained sovereignty in 1952 following its defeat in World War II.
The prefecture constitutes around 0.6 percent of Japan's total land area, but still hosts 70 percent of the total acreage exclusively used by U.S. military facilities in Japan, leading to continued protests.
In the survey, 58 percent said such facilities should be reduced significantly, with 14 percent believing they should be totally removed, while 75 percent were in favor of the view that part of the U.S. bases in Okinawa should be moved out of the island to other prefectures.
Meanwhile, 26 percent said they are fine with the current situation.
Japan and the United States are pushing for the relocation of U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, located in a residential area of Ginowan, to the less populated coastal area of Henoko in Nago. But the transfer has been stalled as the residents of Okinawa are divided over the plan.
The poll found that 67 percent do not support the plan. Among them, 35 percent called for canceling the project and closing the air base.
Although 76 percent of those polled expressed an affinity for the United States, 51 percent said they do not trust the U.S. military.
On the local economy, 93 percent said they feel disparity with other prefectures. To ensure further development of Okinawa, 48 percent believe more efforts should be made in the area of education.
The survey also showed that 85 percent are proud of being Okinawan. Asked about a sense of belonging, 70 percent said they are more aware of being Okinawan than being Japanese.
The survey was conducted on 1,500 residents aged 18 and older across Okinawa from March to April.© KYODO
LDTM
Let’s see how that poll shakes out when China decides they really want Taiwan back.
Okiblue
I've lived in Okinawa for over 42 years and have been very active with both Okinawan and American communities. Most of my local friends of all ages and genders are very well educated and provide great feedback on their feelings about bases here. ALmost 80% or more fully understand the need for these bases and feel Okinawans are provided enough financial compensation to support them. I have to dispute your survey source, please let us know who was surveyed.
Zoroto
Not a biased article at all.
Zoroto
That means 17 percent didn't understand the question.
Yubaru
And how in the world did you come to that conclusion?
THOMAS R MOUNTCASTLE
Perhaps these unhappy citizens could look at a map and locate the primary enemy of Japan, Taiwan, and peace in the area. When XiJinPing attacks Taiwan, do you expect he will ignore Okinawa? Is your JSDF ready to counter the PLA?
Ass
Nothing like a big list of statistics to help put things into perspective.
Kyo wa heiwa dayo ne
And how do the Ryukyu native people feel about the taking of their kingdom by the Japanese ?
There's definitely a difference between the now called okinawans and the Japanese.
Okinawans are much more friendly and very generous and kind than Japanese.
Not to say that Japanese aren't generous and kind .
Okinawans just more so.
Okinawa is a more positive atmosphere and the culture isn't Japanese.
During the war the okinawans were treated horrible by the Japanese government which can only be described as war crimes.
Yubaru
Well over 10,000 hectares of land has been returned over the past decade, and literally another, at least 10,000 to 15,000 more, will be returned when the landfill at Camp Schwab is completed.
It's the lack of information sharing, from the local media, local government, and national government, that keeps the average, read that as, "in the dark" person living here in Okinawa, unaware of the major changes, and return of land that will occur when said landfill is completed.
The land scheduled to be returned, is in some of the most congested areas of the island, and will be a HUGE relief for the overwhelming majority of the people living here.
The local politicians and national government are nearly 100% to blame, as they could never get themselves to agree, as the politicians wanted more money. They wanted money to replace the money their "bases" provided, and wanted more money to keep them!
Samit Basu
Hold an independence referendum.
Going independent is the only way to get rid of US bases and become free once and for all.
Ryukyuans deserve independence. They were always a sovereign kingdom until the invasion and annexation by Imperial Japan in 1879, and they are the only former sovereign country that still has not regained freedom and independence.
They deserve it.