Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Abe's adviser, China's top diplomat vow to tackle N Korea

2 Comments
BEIJING

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's national security adviser Shotaro Yachi and China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi agreed Friday to cooperate to achieve denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula, the Foreign Ministry said, with inter-Korean ties apparently improving.

During their talks in Beijing, Yachi and Chinese State Councilor Yang also confirmed the importance of building the East China Sea into a sea of "peace, cooperation and friendship," the Japanese ministry said.

The meeting between Yachi and Yang, regarded as a key person in charge of "Great Power Diplomacy" under President Xi Jinping's leadership, was held as the two Koreas have gotten closer following Pyongyang's decision to join the Pyeongchang Olympics in the South.

The Japanese Foreign Ministry kept mum about how Yachi and Yang evaluated the recent moves by Seoul and Pyongyang.

China, which is believed to have influence over North Korea as its main economic lifeline, has called on North Korea and the United States to engage in dialogue for the sake of peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region.

Japan, meanwhile, is concerned that Pyongyang is trying to weaken international economic sanctions against it by cozying up to South Korea and to buy more time to advance its missile and nuclear technologies, warning against North Korea's "smile diplomacy."

Abe's government has pledged to put maximum pressure on North Korea in tandem with the United States and South Korea, as Pyongyang has still expressed eagerness to develop nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles that can reach the U.S. mainland.

The visit by Yachi, who heads the secretariat of the National Security Council, comes almost a month after Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono met with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing and proposed resuming reciprocal visits by the two countries' leaders.

China's official Xinhua News Agency quoted Yang as telling Yachi that he hopes both sides will work together toward restoring amicable ties and further developing them.

Yachi and Yang reached agreement to bolster talks between Japan and China at various levels as well as economic cooperation and private-sector exchanges, the ministry added.

Tokyo and Beijing have been mired in a territorial row over the Senkakus, called Diaoyu in China, for years. The dispute escalated particularly after the Japanese government led by then Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda, Abe's predecessor, decided to effectively put them under state control in September 2012.

Relations between Japan and China, however, have been showing signs of improvement despite the lingering territorial dispute, with this year marking the 40th anniversary of the signing of a bilateral friendship treaty.

But it is uncertain whether Japan and China can find ways to resolve the territorial issue in the near future, as Beijing challenges the sovereignty of the Tokyo-controlled Senkakus.

Last month, Kono lodged a protest over the entry of a submerged Chinese submarine into the contiguous zone around Japanese territorial waters near the Senkakus, urging Beijing to take preventive steps.

During Friday's talks, Yachi and Yang also had discussions on how to realize a postponed trilateral summit including South Korea, which Tokyo wanted to host last year, according to sources well versed in Sino-Japanese relations.

Yang visited Japan and held talks with Yachi in May last year.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Get Started in Japanese Real Estate Investing

Feb 24th (Sat), Kita Aoyama, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc.

Click Here

2 Comments
Login to comment

We want access to the Silk Road. China wants America to stop threatening them and North Korea just wants to be left alone.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

About time to do some something about pachinko state.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Feb 24-25

Savvy Tokyo

Temples

Tainai Meguri

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shibuya

Health & Beauty

Smart Aging: 4 Ways Tengenji Solaria Clinic Makes This Possible

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

SIGN ALLDAY

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Code Kurkku

Health & Beauty

5 Of The Best Japanese Makeup Remover Wipes

Savvy Tokyo

Assistant Language Teachers in Japan Should Rise Above the Acronym

GaijinPot Blog

It’s a Long Way to the Top: Starting a Band in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar Hiroo

Hiking

Mount Yoshino

GaijinPot Travel