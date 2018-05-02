Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, share a joke during a photo op ahead of their meeting at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem on Wednesday. Photo: AP pool
politics

Abe, Israeli PM discuss Iran, trade

2 Comments
JERUSALEM

Visiting Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday discussed Iran's nuclear program and developing trade ties.

Netanyahu said he briefed Abe about a trove of documents he presented this week on Iran's "nuclear archives" seized by Israeli intelligence.

The two leaders also discussed bilateral relations.

Netanyahu said in a statement: "We see the tremendous growth in Japanese investments of Israel, Israeli investments in Japan, the technology opportunities. This is a great partnership and we'll make it even better."

"I hope we will continue developing investments between our two countries," Abe said.

The leaders agreed to push forward on establishing direct flights between the two countries to boost tourism, investment and business, according to a statement from Netanyahu's office.

Earlier, Abe met Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah in the West Bank city of Jericho and toured an agricultural park supported by Japan. He met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas the day before after arriving from Jordan.

2 Comments
ah, yet another photo showing how it feels to be representatives of the people with the weight of the world upon their shoulders.....

2 ( +2 / -0 )

That "trove" is information that was/ is already known and holds nothing new. Except for it being selectively picked in a wiz bang power point presentation by a man under investigation for corruption. Looking forward to hearing the results of the Japanese sponsored peace talks.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

