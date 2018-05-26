Abe, Putin reconfirm readiness to conclude postwar peace treaty

Russian President Vladimir Putin, center, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, left, and his wife Akie, right, attend the opening ceremony to mark the cross-cultural year of Russia and Japan at the Bolshoi Theater in Moscow on Saturday night.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed Saturday to make renewed efforts to sign a postwar peace treaty and accelerate bilateral economic cooperation.

At a press conference after summit talks in Moscow, Putin said, "What is important is to seek a solution that serves national interests of both sides and is mutually acceptable."

Abe said he and Putin confirmed the two countries will work together toward North Korea's denuclearization, saying, "This is the stance shared by Japan and Russia."

Abe and Putin met amid uncertainty over whether U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will meet next month in a bid to defuse a potential nuclear confrontation, and following news South Korean President Moon Jae In and Kim met Saturday for the second time.

Russian President Vladimir Putin chats with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the Kremlin in Moscow on Saturday. Photo: REUTERS

In their 21st face-to-face meeting, Abe and Putin discussed how to foster joint economic activities in five areas on disputed islands controlled by Moscow and claimed by Japan, as agreed to last September.

The two leaders agreed to accelerate consultations to realize the projects and dispatch business missions to the islands in July.

Japan hopes the activities will pave the way to settling a decades-long territorial row over the islands, and ultimately to signing a post-World War II peace treaty. For its part, Russia aims to attract Japanese investments in the underdeveloped Far East region.

Abe is banking on Putin, who in March won election to a second consecutive six-year term as president, and to his fourth term overall, to make a landmark decision over the contested isles off Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido.

In a joint interview with Kyodo News and other news agencies Friday in St Petersburg, Putin said a peace treaty is possible if bilateral relations deepen through planned joint economic activities.

But when it comes to the disputed islands, it is still unclear whether the two countries will be able to come up with a "special framework" that does not compromise either side's legal position on the islands' sovereignty.

The islands of Etorofu, Kunashiri, Shikotan and the Habomai islet group, called the Northern Territories in Japan and the Southern Kurils in Russia, were seized by the former Soviet Union at the end of the war.

As part of humanitarian measures, Abe and Putin agreed to allow former Japanese residents of the islands to travel by aircraft to the islands this year to visit relatives' graves, as was allowed last year for the first time.

Abe and Putin also confirmed how far the eight-point economic cooperation package, which Abe proposed two years ago, has advanced.

On security, the two leaders agreed to hold the next round of so-called two-plus-two talks -- involving the two countries' foreign and defense ministers -- following a session in March 2017 in Tokyo.

On North Korea, Abe said he believes Putin understood Japan's stance to resolve comprehensively the issues of defusing tensions ignited by Pyongyang's nuclear weapon and ballistic missile capabilities, as well as of Japanese nationals abducted by North Korea in the 1970s and 1980s.

Japan has been performing a delicate balancing act while pursuing improved relations with Moscow, amid deteriorating ties between Russia and Western countries, and particularly the United States, Japan's major ally.

Abe and Putin did not take questions from reporters despite an original arrangement to do so.

