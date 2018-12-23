Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Abe, Trump to meet in Davos in late January

TOKYO

Japan and the United States are making arrangements for a leaders' summit around Jan 22 on the fringes of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Japanese government sources said Sunday.

The talks between Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and President Donald Trump are expected to focus on bilateral trade negotiations starting around March and North Korean nuclear disarmament, the sources said.

It would be their 10th summit. Abe will likely travel from Russia to Switzerland as Tokyo and Moscow are arranging a summit between Abe and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Jan 21, they said.

The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative said Friday the United States would "ensure that Japan avoids manipulating exchange rates" and seek the inclusion of trade in services, including the telecommunications and financial sectors, in any agreement.

But Japanese officials have said they have no plans to include a currency provision in a Japan-U.S. trade deal, partly because it could affect monetary policy set by the Bank of Japan. Tokyo wants to focus on goods trade.

