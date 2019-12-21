Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, left, and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shake hands before their meeting at the prime minister's office in Tokyo on Friday night. Photo: POOL via REUTERS
politics

Abe briefs Iranian president on plan to send forces to Middle East

0 Comments
By Kiyoshi Takenaka
TOKYO

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday briefed Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Tokyo's plan to send naval forces to the Middle East to protect Japanese vessels, a Japanese official said.

Rouhani said in response that he understood Japan's intention to contribute to navigational safety, the official told a media briefing after the two leaders met in Tokyo.

"I'm highly concerned about tensions running high in the Middle East," Abe told Rouhani at the start of the meeting. Rouhani is the first Iranian leader to visit Japan since 2000.

Friction between Tehran and Washington has increased since last year when U.S. President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with six nations and re-imposed sanctions on the country, crippling its economy.

In May and June, several attacks took place on international merchant vessels, including Saudi tankers, in Gulf waters which the United States blamed on Iran. Tehran denies the accusations. In July, Iranian forces seized a British tanker in the Gulf after British marines captured an Iranian vessel in the Strait of Gibraltar. Both ships were later released.

The planned Japanese operation is set to cover high seas in the Gulf of Oman, the northern Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Aden, but not the Strait of Hormuz.

According to a draft plan approved by parties in the ruling coalition, Japan will deploy a destroyer and P-3C patrol aircraft for gathering information in the Gulf region - source of nearly 90 percent of Japan's crude oil imports.

If an emergency situation arises, a special order will be issued by the defense minister to allow the forces to use weapons to protect ships under attack, according to the draft plan.

Japan, a U.S. ally maintaining friendly ties with Iran, is looking to launch its own operation rather than joining a U.S.-led mission to protect shipping in the region.

Local media have said the plan will be approved by Abe's cabinet as soon as next week.

In the Tokyo meeting, Abe asked Rouhani to stick to commitments made in the landmark 2015 nuclear agreement and said Japan would do what it can to ensure stability in the Middle East.

In turn, Rouhani asked Abe to work with other countries to help keep the nuclear deal alive.

"I hope Japan and other countries in the world will work hard to help keep the nuclear agreement in place."

In response to re-imposed sanctions, Iran has gradually scaled back its commitments to the deal this year.

A European operation to ensure safe shipping in the Gulf will get underway next month when a French warship starts patrolling there. The French government has pushed for a European security alternative after ruling out taking part in the U.S.-led mission.

Following his meeting with Abe, Rouhani tweeted; "I welcome any effort that could boost economic exchanges, especially in the energy sector, and increase oil exports."

The Japanese official who gave a briefing to reporters said crude oil purchases were not discussed at the summit meeting. Japan was a leading buyer of Iranian oil for decades before the U.S.-led sanctions.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Mie Prefecture

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 51, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Dec 21-24

Savvy Tokyo

Five Japanese Gag Gift Ideas for Christmas 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

8 Japanese Cooking Classes To Help You Feel More Confident In The Kitchen

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Otome Games: The Most Entertaining Way To Rethink Your Love Life?

Savvy Tokyo

Museums

Atami Adult Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

5 Festive Facts About Japanese Christmas Cake

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining