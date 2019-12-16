Abe cabinet support rate at 42% amid cherry-blossom viewing event criticism

The approval rating for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's cabinet has fallen 6.0 points from November to 42.7 percent, marking the second straight month of decline, amid criticism he used taxpayers' money to entertain supporters at a cherry-blossom viewing event, a Kyodo News survey showed Sunday.
The disapproval rate stood at 43.0 percent, up from 38.1 percent and topping the support rating for the first time since December 2018, the survey showed.
The sharp drop in the support rate followed a decrease of 5.4 points in November. It was the first fall of 10 points or more in two consecutive polls since February and March 2018, when Abe was embroiled in a scandal linked to cronyism allegations over a sale of state-owned land.
In the nationwide telephone poll conducted over the weekend, 83.5 percent of respondents said Abe's explanation regarding the annual state-funded cherry blossom event was insufficient.
Abe has been accused of using the event for personal gain by entertaining hundreds of his supporters.
As a long-standing practice, a prime minister and some within the cabinet can make recommendations before the government draws up the guest list for the ruling party. The event is intended to honor people such as athletes and celebrities for their accomplishments.
The survey also showed that 61.5 percent opposed Abe serving a fourth consecutive three-year term as head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, while 28.7 percent supported the extension of his stint as LDP president beyond the end of his current term in September 2021.
While LDP rules only allow a president to serve three consecutive terms, some senior party lawmakers have voiced support for a change to allow Abe to remain in his post so he can pursue the first-ever amendment of Japan's Constitution.
According to the survey, 51.5 percent opposed the government's plan to send Self-Defense Forces personnel to the Middle East, while 33.7 percent expressed support.
The cabinet is set to approve on Dec 23 a draft plan by the LDP to send SDF personnel to the Middle East to ensure the safety of commercial shipping and for intelligence-gathering and research purposes.
Sending SDF personnel overseas is a sensitive issue in Japan, given that engagement in a foreign conflict would violate the country's war-renouncing Constitution.
The survey, covering 738 randomly selected households with eligible voters and 1,267 mobile phone numbers, obtained responses from 510 people each.© KYODO
Yubaru
Still over 40%, not even close enough to start people thinking that change is coming.
Folks are too satisfied with the way things are, even when they dont like what HE is doing, their lives are not affect so they dont care!
Capuchin
Why didn't the poll ask about plans to rewrite the Japanese constitution since that is this government's main stated objective.
Ganbare Japan!
Sending SDF overseas to protect Japanese shipping, trade and Japanese lives, is NOT violating the Constitution. SDF will NOT engage any war. How can Kyodo get away with this misinformation?
By the way, what is the approval rate for the opposition parties? lol!
Yubaru
It's things like this that people need to focus on, and question Abe on the details.
"The government" draws up the guest list. Alright, just WHO is ultimately responsible? Who makes the final call on who gets invited and who does not?
Japanese politicians who use events like these for personal gain, are typically hammered for breaking the election laws. Abe should face the same as well. Just because he is PM should not give him a pass!
Spitfire
Time for the abductees in North Korea to make the headlines again to 'refocus' the public.
Chip Star
It’s not misinformation.
Meiyouwenti
Abe’s approval rating will fall even further as negative effects of consumption tax hike will come into the full swing in the next few months. My bet is that he’s not seeking a fourth term so he can let his successor take responsibility for his tax hike disaster.
indigo
this survey does not represent anything.
this approval is fake and part of the propaganda.
make a national scale vote, then we can start talking.
Zodiac Present
It's a storm in a teacup...
Aly Rustom
Abe, the scandal that keeps on delivering! LOL!
Alfie Noakes
No mention that yakuza gangsters were among those invited or that Abe's wife, the unelected Akie, was also selecting who could make merry at the taxpayer's expense?
Abe is using his office for personal financial gain. When are the Japanese people going to wake up and drain the swamp?
AlexBecu
Yawn... Call me when something serious happens. A Cherry Blossom event is small cakes in the world of politics.
Wallace Fred
So wasting tax payers hard earned cash for personal gain is cool in your book?
When pigs learn how to fly planes and drive cars.
browny1
The 42% approval rate merely reflects the apathy, ignorance or indifference of the electorate.
With all the years of scandal, lies and abuse of power the rate should be much lower.
And it also shows the electorates unwillingness to see the larger picture and constantly vote for the local OB who has feathered their nests and to hell with other fledglings.
zichi
Bribery is not a small charge. Using tax payer money to entertain his supporters.
marcelito
When are the Japanese people going to wake up and drain the swamp?
When pigs learn how to fly planes and drive cars.
Precisely..its just ridiculous....doesn,t matter what Shin chan is embroiled in, if he decides to go for the 4th term at the urging of all the LDP oyaji deadwood (who feel he can guarantee their election chances ), the sheeple will get thrown a carrot or two, J-Inc and farmers will get their usual pork and Abe will be r-elected in another landslide. If the scandal doesn,t die down over the NY break, get ready for Shin chan to seriously start considering calling a snap election before the Olympic sparkle dies down and the economy tanks. Unless of course he prefers to exit in sunshine before things go sour after the Olympics.
OssanAmerica
Abe is a typical politician. Which means there is always alot of dirt to dig up. But Japan has no other potential leader, no other potential party that gives any hope for stable leadship. The one time the JDP took power everything was a total disaster. Japan can no longer afford to have a "revolving door" leadership.
Draining the swamp? What country has been able to "drain the swamp"? The U.S. which is more capable of doing so than Japan, has failed to do so.
kohakuebisu
Compared to Moritomo Gakuen, this is small beans. I would have thought high-ranking government figures have jollies at taxpayer expense all the time. People should focus on the bigger issues.
marcelito
Draining the swamp? What country has been able to "drain the swamp"? The U.S. which is more capable of doing so than Japan, has failed to do so.
Sad truth of the moment unfortunately.
kurisupisu
Japan is such a strange country where the poor folk can be imprisoned for stealing a ball of rice yet politicians continue their graft having stolen millions and millions of yen....
Cricky
The self called ruling elite have absolutely no idea what it's like to actually work for a wage rather then being given a lions share of (Tax) workers wages for free. .And wanting more?
Politicians should be paid the average wage and held accountable as the masses are, want a pay rise...raise the average wage. Want a party? You pay for it out of your pocket not mine.
daito_hak
BS. Do you want me to give you the list of disasters that the LDP has brought to Japan for the last 70 years it has been ruling Japan? Have you heard about the Japan's bubble burst, the lost decades, Minamata disease, Fukushima? Says something to you, or are you amnesiac?
Could you name one thing, just one thing that Abe has achieved since he has been prime minister? Abenomics? The world is still laughing about it.
This idea that Japan can't have good leaders outside of the LDP is an idea well entrenched in the apathetic head of people here, forged by decades of propaganda in every levels of Japan's society from education to media. This oligarchy (which has often links to the mafia) has put in place a very effective system to make the population believe what they want them to believe in order to influence and orient so called elections. A masquerade of democracy.
daito_hak
It's not because the truth makes you uncomfortable that it is misinformation. Engaging Japan in a foreign conflict would violate the country's war-renouncing Constitution, that's a fact. Why is that misinformation?
We are talking about armed conflicts here, how is that not war? Or maybe you should first make sure that you understand what the word war means.
And I note that you are not reacting to the main point of the article, which is Abe being involved again in another corruption scandal. So why don't you give us please some vacation from your hypocrisy?
William77
Very well stated.
Spitfire
Abe cares not a jot about the ordinary citizens of Japan.
He has his own selfish agenda that in no shape of form benefits the mere mortals of Japan.
The term ‘collateral damage’ is so apt for Abe’s policies whether putting people on the breadline or on the frontline.He doesn’t care in the slightest just as long as he can try to make modern Japan much more like imperial Japan.
rgcivilian1
Whomever says crime doesn't pay was not talking about white-collar crime and the Abe administration is end the argument that it does. The same could be said for most all of the politicians in office. I don't see any regular public in the picture just the privileged.
HBJ
It can’t go up all the time.
It always seems to head in a positive direction whenever there’s an election on the horizon.
It’s just one of the tools strategically used to manipulate the electorate.
Chip Star
Don’t forget that the LDP was created by the same people that led Japan into and through WWII.
Cricky
Don’t forget that the LDP was created by the same people that led Japan into and through WWII.
And look how well that worked out. Now after 70+ years they (the offspring) have manage to lead a country to disaster without a war.! They talk about the bubble but actually did nothing to make it just bame everyone else for popping it.
Aly Rustom
exactly!
klausdorth
Whatever people might say, but ....
.... Shin-chan looks so energetic, so enthusiastic in this picture.
Getting ready to reach the finish line ..... doesn't happen too often, I guess.
showchinmono
Yeah Yeah those major figures in the opposition parties are also EX-LDP, like Hosokawa, Hada, Hatoyama, Okada, Ozawa, Kamei...... FYI, those people that led Japan into and through WW2 are already all dead.
showchinmono
Bunch of those whining " Damn I just don't like it but I don'y know what I like instead"
Simon Foston
showchinmonoToday 04:53 pm JST
That must be why they've all been so useless.
kazetsukai
While there are many disagreements about the use of public money by the government... some by tradition, some by necessity, some for political reasons and more often than not for totally unappreciated reasons, their activities cannot satisfy every individual values and ideals. One cannot really understand and appreciate the value of any activity or event until they actually physically participate in them.
These public opinion polls often do not give us enough perspectives and the actual questions asked to give us an opportunity to evaluate for ourselves. It may not be a waste of money and time for some that do attend and participate. Much of this is "opinion" and "conjecture" poll which can be very misleading.