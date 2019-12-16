Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe runs on his way to greet guests during a cherry blossom viewing party at Shinjuku Gyoen park in Tokyo last April. Photo: REUTERS file
politics

Abe cabinet support rate at 42% amid cherry-blossom viewing event criticism

35 Comments
TOKYO

The approval rating for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's cabinet has fallen 6.0 points from November to 42.7 percent, marking the second straight month of decline, amid criticism he used taxpayers' money to entertain supporters at a cherry-blossom viewing event, a Kyodo News survey showed Sunday.

The disapproval rate stood at 43.0 percent, up from 38.1 percent and topping the support rating for the first time since December 2018, the survey showed.

The sharp drop in the support rate followed a decrease of 5.4 points in November. It was the first fall of 10 points or more in two consecutive polls since February and March 2018, when Abe was embroiled in a scandal linked to cronyism allegations over a sale of state-owned land.

In the nationwide telephone poll conducted over the weekend, 83.5 percent of respondents said Abe's explanation regarding the annual state-funded cherry blossom event was insufficient.

Abe has been accused of using the event for personal gain by entertaining hundreds of his supporters.

As a long-standing practice, a prime minister and some within the cabinet can make recommendations before the government draws up the guest list for the ruling party. The event is intended to honor people such as athletes and celebrities for their accomplishments.

The survey also showed that 61.5 percent opposed Abe serving a fourth consecutive three-year term as head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, while 28.7 percent supported the extension of his stint as LDP president beyond the end of his current term in September 2021.

While LDP rules only allow a president to serve three consecutive terms, some senior party lawmakers have voiced support for a change to allow Abe to remain in his post so he can pursue the first-ever amendment of Japan's Constitution.

According to the survey, 51.5 percent opposed the government's plan to send Self-Defense Forces personnel to the Middle East, while 33.7 percent expressed support.

The cabinet is set to approve on Dec 23 a draft plan by the LDP to send SDF personnel to the Middle East to ensure the safety of commercial shipping and for intelligence-gathering and research purposes.

Sending SDF personnel overseas is a sensitive issue in Japan, given that engagement in a foreign conflict would violate the country's war-renouncing Constitution.

The survey, covering 738 randomly selected households with eligible voters and 1,267 mobile phone numbers, obtained responses from 510 people each.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Gifu and Nagano prefectures

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

35 Comments
Login to comment

Still over 40%, not even close enough to start people thinking that change is coming.

Folks are too satisfied with the way things are, even when they dont like what HE is doing, their lives are not affect so they dont care!

7 ( +12 / -5 )

Why didn't the poll ask about plans to rewrite the Japanese constitution since that is this government's main stated objective.

5 ( +9 / -4 )

Sending SDF personnel overseas is a sensitive issue in Japan, given that engagement in a foreign conflict would violate the country's war-renouncing Constitution.

Sending SDF overseas to protect Japanese shipping, trade and Japanese lives, is NOT violating the Constitution. SDF will NOT engage any war. How can Kyodo get away with this misinformation?

By the way, what is the approval rate for the opposition parties? lol!

-22 ( +4 / -26 )

As a long-standing practice, a prime minister and some within the cabinet can make recommendations before the government draws up the guest list for the ruling party. The event is intended to honor people such as athletes and celebrities for their accomplishments.

It's things like this that people need to focus on, and question Abe on the details.

"The government" draws up the guest list. Alright, just WHO is ultimately responsible? Who makes the final call on who gets invited and who does not?

Japanese politicians who use events like these for personal gain, are typically hammered for breaking the election laws. Abe should face the same as well. Just because he is PM should not give him a pass!

8 ( +11 / -3 )

Time for the abductees in North Korea to make the headlines again to 'refocus' the public.

9 ( +14 / -5 )

Sending SDF overseas to protect Japanese shipping, trade and Japanese lives, is NOT violating the Constitution. SDF will NOT engage any war. How can Kyodo get away with this misinformation?

It’s not misinformation.

9 ( +14 / -5 )

Abe’s approval rating will fall even further as negative effects of consumption tax hike will come into the full swing in the next few months. My bet is that he’s not seeking a fourth term so he can let his successor take responsibility for his tax hike disaster.

5 ( +10 / -5 )

this survey does not represent anything.

this approval is fake and part of the propaganda.

make a national scale vote, then we can start talking.

5 ( +9 / -4 )

It's a storm in a teacup...

-7 ( +2 / -9 )

Abe, the scandal that keeps on delivering! LOL!

7 ( +10 / -3 )

amid criticism he used taxpayers' money to entertain supporters at a cherry-blossom viewing event

No mention that yakuza gangsters were among those invited or that Abe's wife, the unelected Akie, was also selecting who could make merry at the taxpayer's expense?

Japanese politicians who use events like these for personal gain, are typically hammered for breaking the election laws. Abe should face the same as well. Just because he is PM should not give him a pass

Abe is using his office for personal financial gain. When are the Japanese people going to wake up and drain the swamp?

13 ( +16 / -3 )

Yawn... Call me when something serious happens. A Cherry Blossom event is small cakes in the world of politics.

-13 ( +2 / -15 )

A Cherry Blossom event is small cakes in the world of politics

So wasting tax payers hard earned cash for personal gain is cool in your book?

When are the Japanese people going to wake up and drain the swamp?

When pigs learn how to fly planes and drive cars.

11 ( +12 / -1 )

The 42% approval rate merely reflects the apathy, ignorance or indifference of the electorate.

With all the years of scandal, lies and abuse of power the rate should be much lower.

And it also shows the electorates unwillingness to see the larger picture and constantly vote for the local OB who has feathered their nests and to hell with other fledglings.

8 ( +9 / -1 )

Bribery is not a small charge. Using tax payer money to entertain his supporters.

8 ( +9 / -1 )

When are the Japanese people going to wake up and drain the swamp?

When pigs learn how to fly planes and drive cars.

Precisely..its just ridiculous....doesn,t matter what Shin chan is embroiled in, if he decides to go for the 4th term at the urging of all the LDP oyaji deadwood (who feel he can guarantee their election chances ), the sheeple will get thrown a carrot or two, J-Inc and farmers will get their usual pork and Abe will be r-elected in another landslide. If the scandal doesn,t die down over  the NY break, get ready for Shin chan to seriously start considering calling a snap election before the Olympic sparkle dies down and the economy tanks. Unless of course he prefers to exit in sunshine before things go sour after the Olympics.

7 ( +8 / -1 )

Abe is a typical politician. Which means there is always alot of dirt to dig up. But Japan has no other potential leader, no other potential party that gives any hope for stable leadship. The one time the JDP took power everything was a total disaster. Japan can no longer afford to have a "revolving door" leadership.

Draining the swamp? What country has been able to "drain the swamp"? The U.S. which is more capable of doing so than Japan, has failed to do so.

-13 ( +1 / -14 )

Compared to Moritomo Gakuen, this is small beans. I would have thought high-ranking government figures have jollies at taxpayer expense all the time. People should focus on the bigger issues.

-6 ( +1 / -7 )

Draining the swamp? What country has been able to "drain the swamp"? The U.S. which is more capable of doing so than Japan, has failed to do so.

Sad truth of the moment unfortunately.

7 ( +7 / -0 )

Japan is such a strange country where the poor folk can be imprisoned for stealing a ball of rice yet politicians continue their graft having stolen millions and millions of yen....

15 ( +15 / -0 )

The self called ruling elite have absolutely no idea what it's like to actually work for a wage rather then being given a lions share of (Tax) workers wages for free. .And wanting more?

Politicians should be paid the average wage and held accountable as the masses are, want a pay rise...raise the average wage. Want a party? You pay for it out of your pocket not mine.

10 ( +10 / -0 )

The one time the JDP took power everything was a total disaster. Japan can no longer afford to have a "revolving door" leadership.

BS. Do you want me to give you the list of disasters that the LDP has brought to Japan for the last 70 years it has been ruling Japan? Have you heard about the Japan's bubble burst, the lost decades, Minamata disease, Fukushima? Says something to you, or are you amnesiac?

But Japan has no other potential leader, no other potential party that gives any hope for stable leadship. 

Could you name one thing, just one thing that Abe has achieved since he has been prime minister? Abenomics? The world is still laughing about it.

This idea that Japan can't have good leaders outside of the LDP is an idea well entrenched in the apathetic head of people here, forged by decades of propaganda in every levels of Japan's society from education to media. This oligarchy (which has often links to the mafia) has put in place a very effective system to make the population believe what they want them to believe in order to influence and orient so called elections. A masquerade of democracy.

15 ( +15 / -0 )

How can Kyodo get away with this misinformation?

It's not because the truth makes you uncomfortable that it is misinformation.  Engaging Japan in a foreign conflict would violate the country's war-renouncing Constitution, that's a fact. Why is that misinformation?

SDF will NOT engage any war.

We are talking about armed conflicts here, how is that not war? Or maybe you should first make sure that you understand what the word war means.

And I note that you are not reacting to the main point of the article, which is Abe being involved again in another corruption scandal. So why don't you give us please some vacation from your hypocrisy?

14 ( +14 / -0 )

kurisupisuToday  09:46 am JST

Japan is such a strange country where the poor folk can be imprisoned for stealing a ball of rice yet politicians continue their graft having stolen millions and millions of yen....

Very well stated.

16 ( +16 / -0 )

Abe cares not a jot about the ordinary citizens of Japan.

He has his own selfish agenda that in no shape of form benefits the mere mortals of Japan.

The term ‘collateral damage’ is so apt for Abe’s policies whether putting people on the breadline or on the frontline.He doesn’t care in the slightest just as long as he can try to make modern Japan much more like imperial Japan.

11 ( +11 / -0 )

Whomever says crime doesn't pay was not talking about white-collar crime and the Abe administration is end the argument that it does. The same could be said for most all of the politicians in office. I don't see any regular public in the picture just the privileged.

10 ( +10 / -0 )

It can’t go up all the time.

It always seems to head in a positive direction whenever there’s an election on the horizon.

It’s just one of the tools strategically used to manipulate the electorate.

5 ( +5 / -0 )

Do you want me to give you the list of disasters that the LDP has brought to Japan for the last 70 years it has been ruling Japan?

Don’t forget that the LDP was created by the same people that led Japan into and through WWII.

7 ( +9 / -2 )

Don’t forget that the LDP was created by the same people that led Japan into and through WWII.

And look how well that worked out. Now after 70+ years they (the offspring) have manage to lead a country to disaster without a war.! They talk about the bubble but actually did nothing to make it just bame everyone else for popping it.

7 ( +9 / -2 )

Don’t forget that the LDP was created by the same people that led Japan into and through WWII.

> And look how well that worked out. Now after 70+ years they (the offspring) have manage to lead a country to disaster without a war.! They talk about the bubble but actually did nothing to make it just bame everyone else for popping it.

exactly!

6 ( +8 / -2 )

Whatever people might say, but ....

.... Shin-chan looks so energetic, so enthusiastic in this picture.

Getting ready to reach the finish line ..... doesn't happen too often, I guess.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

Don’t forget that the LDP was created by the same people that led Japan into and through WWII.

And look how well that worked out. Now after 70+ years they (the offspring) have manage to lead a country to disaster without a war.! They talk about the bubble but actually did nothing to make it just bame everyone else for popping it.*

exactly!

Yeah Yeah those major figures in the opposition parties are also EX-LDP, like Hosokawa, Hada, Hatoyama, Okada, Ozawa, Kamei...... FYI, those people that led Japan into and through WW2 are already all dead.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Bunch of those whining " Damn I just don't like it but I don'y know what I like instead"

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

showchinmonoToday  04:53 pm JST

Yeah Yeah those major figures in the opposition parties are also EX-LDP, like Hosokawa, Hada, Hatoyama, Okada, Ozawa, Kamei......

That must be why they've all been so useless.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

While there are many disagreements about the use of public money by the government... some by tradition, some by necessity, some for political reasons and more often than not for totally unappreciated reasons, their activities cannot satisfy every individual values and ideals. One cannot really understand and appreciate the value of any activity or event until they actually physically participate in them.

These public opinion polls often do not give us enough perspectives and the actual questions asked to give us an opportunity to evaluate for ourselves. It may not be a waste of money and time for some that do attend and participate. Much of this is "opinion" and "conjecture" poll which can be very misleading.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 50, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Neighborhood Guide

Asakusa: A Guide to Tokyo’s Traditional and Spiritual Downtown

Savvy Tokyo

Hot springs

Kusatsu Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #59: Son Will Never Live Down This Bath-Time Story

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Dec 14-15

Savvy Tokyo

ALT

Types of ALT That Teach English in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Live

Nengajo: How to Send a Japanese New Year Postcard

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon