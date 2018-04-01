Abe cabinet support rate edges up to 42%

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe poses for selfies during a walk in Tokyo's Yoyogi Park on Sunday.

Public support for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's cabinet edged up to 42.4 percent but remained behind the disapproval rate, as Abe struggles to dispel renewed cronyism allegations against him over a controversial state-owned land sale, a Kyodo News poll showed Sunday.

The approval rate was up 3.7 percentage points in the weekend survey, after the figure plunged in mid-March due to revelations that Finance Ministry bureaucrats had doctored documents on the cut-price land sale to a nationalistic school operator with ties to Abe's wife.

The disapproval rate for the Abe cabinet stood at 47.5 percent, almost unchanged from the previous poll.

A total of 72.6 percent of respondents, however, said they were dissatisfied with last week's testimony in parliament by a key former senior bureaucrat linked to the document-tampering scandal. He clearly denied Abe's role in the alteration of documents but failed to answer other key questions such as why the papers were altered.

Asked whether Abe bears responsibility over the document falsification, 65.0 percent said they think so while 27.5 percent thought otherwise. Around 60 percent said Abe's wife Akie should also be summoned to the Diet to offer an explanation on the issue.

On a government plan to seek media deregulation that involves abolishing a legal clause demanding broadcasters ensure political fairness, 61.3 percent opposed the move, while 23.0 percent showed support.

In the previous survey conducted on March 17 and 18, the cabinet support rate fell 9.4 percentage points to 38.7 percent.

