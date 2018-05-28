Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Abe defends Japanese automakers against U.S. import probe

3 Comments
By Leika Kihara
TOKYO

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Monday he would seek to convince President Donald Trump of the crucial role his country's automakers play in boosting the U.S. economy.

The Trump administration decided last week to begin a national security investigation into auto imports that could lead to new U.S. tariffs similar to those imposed on imported steel and aluminum.

"Japanese automakers have created jobs and made huge contributions to the U.S. economy," Abe told the Diet, when asked by a lawmaker how Japan would respond to the U.S. move.

"As a country that prioritizes a rule-based, multilateral trade system, Japan believes that any steps taken on trade must be in line with World Trade Organization rules," he said.

The number of cars Japanese automakers produce in the United States is double the number it exports to the country, Abe said.

Abe also said Tokyo will continue to urge Washington to join the multi-lateral Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP).

"Japan has explained to the United States its stance that TPP is the best format for both countries. We will continue to talk with the United States based on this view," he said.

Abe speaks like he know Japan is taking advantage of the status quo and wants nothing to change. Unfortunately for him, the US finally has a President that does not just apologize and look the other way.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Trump is trying to force the Japanese to buy vehicles they do not want to purchase. Americans vehicles are "sodai gomi" and are expensive to register. They are expensive due to their large size and lack of dealers. Nothing like seeing an oversize American car rusting on the showroom floor. Japanese companies make vehicles just for the American market. Quality vehicles that Americans want to purchase. Many of them are made in the USA. Trump is just pandering to the right wing of his republican party as usual.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Has anyone ever priced an American car in Japan? You’ll find they cost about 40% more than they do in America. Japanese people want to buy things they can afford to buy, but Japan’s companies want them to buy only Japanese goods.

Before someone says something stupid about how American cars are not suitable for Japan, what about other cars? British, French, Italian, and ofher makers also have their cars priced out of the market in Japan. And, how about Korean cars? Korean cars sell very well in America and Europe, but they are not sold at all in Japan, and neither are Korean televisions or cameras.

Trump needs to stick on this issue, like Germany did.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

