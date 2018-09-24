Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to reporters after having dinner with U.S. President Donald Trump in New York on Sunday night. Photo: KYODO
politics

Abe dines with Trump; says Japan, U.S. to continue close coordination on N Korea

2 Comments
NEW YORK

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Sunday he and U.S. President Donald Trump agreed to continue working closely toward North Korea's denuclearization, kicking off his busy five-day diplomatic schedule in New York.

After dinner with Trump, Abe said he had a "very constructive" discussion over trade and that the two leaders will take the topic up again when meeting as scheduled on Wednesday.

"We agreed to make the momentum created in the historic U.S.-North Korea summit in June even stronger and to continue to coordinate closely toward the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," Abe told reporters after dining at Trump Tower.

Abe said Trump listened closely when he conveyed a message from family members of Japanese nationals who were abducted to North Korea in the 1970s and 1980s.

Dining with Trump was the first event on Abe's schedule after arriving in New York on Sunday. The bilateral alliance has been at the heart of Japan's diplomatic efforts, and Abe, who recently secured another three-year term as head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, is expected to stress its importance.

Before dining with Abe, Trump tweeted that he would be "talking military and trade. We have done much to help Japan, would like to see more of a reciprocal relationship. It will all work out!"

Abe said they exchanged candid views on various topics related to U.S. trade policy during their meeting that lasted over two and a half hours, adding, "We had a very constructive discussion on trade and investment between Japan and the United States."

Abe and Trump have built a rapport, but uncertainty remains over whether the Japanese leader can use it to leverage trade issues. Washington seeks a bilateral deal to correct what Trump sees as a trade imbalance between the two nations.

Japan's economic revitalization minister Toshimitsu Motegi and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer will meet Monday in New York to lay the groundwork for the Abe-Trump summit.

Abe's visit comes after the inter-Korea summit last week kept hopes alive for progress on North Korea's denuclearization.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un pledged to dismantle his country's major nuclear facility if the United States takes reciprocal actions, and to close its key missile test site in the presence of international experts.

Japan has been coordinating closely with the United States toward the shared goal of denuclearizing North Korea, and Abe is expected to express support for Trump's possible second meeting with

Kim. Abe also plans to sit down with South Korean President Moon Jae In during his stay through Thursday.

Abe's week will be busy with high-level meetings aimed at addressing international issues ranging from the Syrian civil war and the Rohingya refugee crisis to U.N. sustainable development goals and climate change.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Year to Go – don’t miss out!

Rugby World Cup 2019™ Official Hospitality packages are selling out fast, secure your place now.

Buy Now

2 Comments
Login to comment

Are we back to MAXIMUM PRESSURE again?

2 ( +2 / -0 )

We agreed to make the momentum created in the historic U.S.-North Korea summit in June even stronger and to continue to coordinate closely toward the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," Abe told reporters after dining at Trump Tower.

Lol....so no more " maximum pressure" is it?

After dinner with Trump, Abe said he had a "very constructive" discussion over trade and that the two leaders will take the topic up again when meeting as scheduled on Wednesday.

Translation.....Im getting hammered but managed to get Donny to hold off tweeting about it for a day or so ...:)

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Cities

Sakura

GaijinPot Travel

LGBT

G Physique

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Meet Beni, the Dog Who Probably Speaks Better Japanese Than You

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get Free Gym & Pool Access with Your Spa Day

Swissôtel Nankai Osaka

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

SIGN ALLDAY

Culture

Akira Kurosawa: 5 Essential Movies from Japan’s Greatest Filmmaker

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Long Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Sept 22-24

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Life is Just a Final Fantasy: 5 Japanese RPG Series Every Gamer Should Try

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Food & Drink

Matcha: The Natural Mental and Medical Remedy We Should All Be Drinking

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon