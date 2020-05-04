Abe extends virus state of emergency until May 31

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday extended a state of emergency over the coronavirus until the end of May, as the government warned it was too soon to lift restrictions.
"I will extend the period of the state of emergency I declared on April 7 until May 31. The area covered is all prefectures in the nation," Abe said after a meeting to discuss the measures.
Abe declared a month-long state of emergency that initially covered Tokyo and six other regions on April 7, later expanding it to cover the entire country.
It had been due to expire on Wednesday, but the country's minister for the virus response Yasutoshi Nishimura said earlier that new infections were still growing.
"The number of new cases has declined, but unfortunately the decrease has not reached the targeted level," he said during a meeting with an expert panel advising the government on the pandemic.
"As the healthcare sector remains under pressure, we need continued cooperation from people."
Japan's virus outbreak remains comparatively small compared to those seen in parts of Europe and the United States, with over 15,000 infections recorded and 510 deaths.
But the extension was backed by both experts advising the government and regional governors, with concerns that a sudden spike in cases that would overwhelm healthcare systems remains possible.
The state of emergency falls far short of the harshest measures seen in parts of Europe and the United States. It allows local governors to urge people to stay at home and call on businesses to stay shut.
But officials cannot compel citizens to comply, and there are no punishments for those who fail to do so.
The government is expected to urge residents in 13 high-risk prefectures, including Japan's biggest cities, to continue cutting person-to-person contact by 80 percent and exercise other strict social distancing measures.
But parks, museums, libraries and some other facilities are likely to be allowed to reopen so long as they take anti-virus measures.
For the rest of Japan, prefectures will be allowed to loosen restrictions on business closures and small gatherings but residents will still be asked not to travel outside their home regions. Bars and nightclubs will be asked to remain shut.
It remains unclear when and whether schools, many of which have been closed since March, will be able to reopen, with officials recently suggesting a possible phased reopening with certain key grades resuming before others.
Abe said experts would review the situation around May 14, and the measures could be lifted at that time depending on the situation in a given region.
Japan recorded its first coronavirus infection in mid-January, and came under early pressure with a mass outbreak on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked off the city of Yokohama.
Officials ordered an on-ship quarantine after a former passenger was diagnosed with the virus, but more than 700 people on board eventually contracted the disease and 13 died.
Despite so far avoiding the devastating tolls seen in places like Italy and New York, there have been persistent fears that Japan's healthcare system could be quickly overwhelmed by a sudden spike in infections.
There are just five ICU beds per 100,000 people in Japan, less than half the number in Italy, and doctors' associations have warned that hospitals are already stretched thin.
Measures have been implemented to try to ease the pressure, including sending coronavirus patients with mild symptoms to hotels for quarantine rather than keeping them in overcrowded hospitals.
The government has also said it is increasing testing capacity but continues to face criticism for the relatively low numbers of tests being carried out, in part because of stringent criteria.© 2020 AFP
63 Comments
Login to comment
Bjorn Tomention
So maybe if you do get sick check into a hotel and send Abe the bill ?
As reported earlier you cant get into a hospital coz they are too scared to take you.
Sorry state of affairs isnt it Abe, hope you have very very deep pockets because this mess is going to cost your precious economy far more than you could ever have dreamed of due to your incompetence and mishandling of the whole damn thing.,
Meanwhile the citizens can only hope they or their elderly do not get this damn virus becuase basically there is no help !
Kobe White Bar Owner
It’s official now.
Bob
As a freelancer I will be responsible following the proper guidelines for cleanliness, as per medical advice. But, and let me be as clear as clear can be, I will earn a living and support my family and will not cowtow to bureaucrats playing, as gods, in smokey hollowed backrooms, with the working class people’s fate.
tamanegi
"Japan has reported a comparatively small scale outbreak, with more than 15,000 infections and 510 deaths so far"
With rigorous and efficient testing South Korea has had around 10500 infections and just over 250 deaths.
They had zero new infections yesterday.
Japan is still reporting infections, hospitalizations and deaths all over the country.
Dan Lavender
what lockdown?
still waiting for my tiny stained masks and my ¥100,000...
Seems like everything takes forever here...
what a loada bureaucracy!!!
Mirai Hayashi
Looks like we're in it for a quite a long time....no one is taken this seriously, and too many people out and about
Blacklabel
well if you have no goal, its kind of easy to say you havent met the non existent goal and just extend stay at home some more. nothing has really been implemented to make things any better since the very first day.
just a policy of avoidance and keep those evil bars and izakayas closed, with no option to reopen even if they take "anti virus" measures, whatever those actually are.
Tom
Hmmm...makes it difficult for me and others whether to support, organize and open up beach houses this summer as the planning is starting and construction will begin soon.
I talked with several new restaurant owners and they are in trouble after putting money down for rent, equipment etc. Technically they do not have to follow suggestions put forth by Abe.
Bob up above is definitely going his own route and has a vision.
The whole reality of the situation is quite strange. What is this new world order? Where was it really started and what is the end goal?
Yubaru
Which does not say much considering the country has a LONG history of under-reporting what is considered bad news!
Taro
Nope lack of legislation reforms wins again.
This year is a write-off.
John Mccann
are you saying japan’s hospitals are lying?? That’s quite a claim.
And regarding Korea and their death rate... Japan’s population is 3 times that of Korea so per capita japan is lower.
OssanAmerica
Sure they can open up for business. But where are the customers going to come from? Many restaurants right now are closed or running on reduced hours because of the lack of customers.
tooheysnew
Common sense is another commodity in Japan that’s in short supply.
Despite the Okinawa governor (& the locals) pleading for people NOT to visit, 20,000 people were booked to visit There during GW,
then they had the nerve to complain that there were no local restaurants or shops open
Objective
Take off your moral and virtue hats and look at the numbers. This virus has been prevalent in Japan for 4 months but is not killing people at a rate that justifies shutting down the economy. For over 3 months there was no social distancing in Japan and the numbers of seriously ill and dead are low, comparative to other first world countries.
Japan loses more to the annual flu (which there is a vaccine for) and they never take such extreme steps.
Why follow the draconian lockdowns seen in Europe and the USA when it isn't necessary? Keep doing your own thing Japan and don't listen to those who want you to lock them up in their homes. I swear some people on here feel like they are missing out on not being in full lockdown mode.
The "solution" will be worse than the disease. For now, just wear masks and wash up more than before. Continue to live your lives. Fear will control you otherwise.
OssanAmerica
No it's not. Those same people are being criticized by the majority of Japanese people. We have and continue to see selfish behavior in every democratic country.
Mable
Why do people in the comments always make silly comparisons to the flue or (even more absurd) to heart attacks or traffic accidents. It basically shows that you have no idea what Covid 19 is.
We have no vaccine to begin with. Moreover, while flue symptoms show after a brief incubation period, you can walk around with corona virus without knowing of your infection, making it significantly more infectious than the flu.
Feel blessed that you are living in a country that has been practicing hand sanitization and mask application, long before the outbreak. 250.000 people have died worldwide. Japan might be doing better than the US for example, but if the current trend continues, Japanese health system is going to collapse.
Bugle Boy of Company B
So.... Golden Month, right?
Cricky
If you believe the government figures, even after they refuse to test people not on their death bed. Well it's a happy happy world for you.
Japan is not in a bubble impervious to pandemics it's just the government controls information they deem unpalatable. Oh and any paperwork was shredded by the disabled guy.
Daryl
Another pointless decision. It's all business as usual in Japan, people don't care, they'll still go out.
Mirchy
Fear is the mind killer...
Tom
Is this a joke? Are you kidding me?
Masks yes...touching the nose and mouth area constantly, but handwashing? Nope.
There is nothing to fear except Fear itself.
Gorramcowboy
After this extension, enough's enough. World has to go on.
In a perfect world following proper science and expert advice we'd be in lockdown or SOE until there were zero new infected and zero deaths. That's not going to happen anytime soon. So in the meantime, people lives are utterly ruined in the wake of these lockdowns and SOEs.
Slowly open the world where proper protocol is followed and adhered to until there's an effective vaccine created then we can all go on without the covid monster hiding in the shadows.
And I absolutely agree the sentiment that once it is proven without a doubt that virus originated in China for whatever reason, they should be held accountable in a big way. This bs shouldn't repeat itself.
JeffLee
We haven't received our 2 government-issued masks yet, and we live in central Tokyo. Somewhat ironically, my wife ordered a stack of high-quality reusable ones from South Korea that arrived promptly.
I'm not very confident this government will be able to deliver anything near that's needed for such a crisis. It's like the Kobe earthquake aftermath all over again.
NOMINATION
No one out of the entire population of Japan? There are plenty upon plenty of people here taking it seriously and staying at home. Yeah there are those that defy orders but don't act like other countries don't have the same type of fools.
nc-gaijin
I joined this website back years ago after my first visit to Japan. I fell in love with Japan and the Japanese people. I’m from the south in the US and Japanese people have southern hospitality on steroids. I think I’ve only commented once or twice. I just read from far away.
When I read Objective’s comment I was so happy. Fear is what is gripping us around the world. We have to get back to our lives. We have to open up or there will be no more country. That goes for every country around the world. My wife is gripped with fear over it and it makes me sad.
China cannot get away for what they have done to the world. Our manufacturing will return back to the States and that is good. We can all see after this event that we cannot be reliant on China for our basic needs.
My thoughts are with Japan always. What an amazing place. My wife wants me to cancel my 50th birthday trip I planned for Japan in July before the Olympics but I refuse to for now. I’m holding out hope and I’ve never been more patriotic in my life. Love and prayers for Japan and the World.
Mable
I see no reason to make fun or do you see any irony in my comment that justifies your passive agressive response?
Applying masks and hand sanitizer is nothing new to Japanese. Esspecially businesses operating in tourism and service have constantly pointed out the importance of handwashing and disinfectant to their employees, most notably during norovirus and food poisoning period each summer.
As a historian, I do like your FDR quote, but I just do not see how it fits in the given context. So what would your masterplan be? Continue life as usual and put others at risks?
Mirai Hayashi
Gov: Koike: Stay Home...don't leave Tokyo, Don't come to Tokyo.
PM Abe: You can go out...but keep it at a minimum
Too many mixed messages from the Jgov. This is going to confuse some people
Mark
""The government has also said it is increasing testing capacity but continues to face criticism for the relatively low numbers of tests being carried out, in part because of stringent criteria.""
Does anyone know what's the scoop here?? I have't been able to get comprehend this so far!? Why isn't Japan testing the general public so it can detect and isolate the infected individuals?
No need for a hospital trip, a drive thru or Organized and scheduled testing of all citizens can and is being done in S Korea, Germany, France, USA, and others.
What's the hold up here?
rimno
Medical system has already collapsed.
Medical collapse is not just when medical staffs and institutes are down, but also when they can not provide medical services to the people.
People can not get tests.
People can not get treated.
People are denied entrance to hospitals.
The Beds in hospitals are 80 ~ 90% full and the rest is open only to emergencies.
The staff and institutes may be holding out, but only because they gave up providing services to it's public.
In eyes of people using the medical services, medical system is already down.
spinningplates
''Why isn't Japan testing the general public so it can detect and isolate the infected individuals?''
This is just my own opinion and attempt to rationalize this bizarre behavior.
I think Japan has generally demonstrated to be unable to react quickly, they are at best a month off the pace for everything they do. So they are just now beginning to face up to the fact that with covid19 'herd immunity' will not work, and that seemed to be the strategy they went with.
So, extended SOE hopefully then leads to the mass testing we need to make the enemy (Covid19) visible, so at last we can begin to deal with it in a logical manner.
kurisupisu
@Tom,Objective
Your comments are so true.
There are protocols to follow and everyone has got that by now!
Cases in Japanese are falling so how about a slow return to normality?
No, no, in Japan it is one size fits all isn’t it?
It is so pathetic....
Lovecrafting
And Abe finally dropped his own abenomask!
Taro
The underlying problem is the government literally cannot afford to bleed more cash from getting insurance claims of ¥100M for every death caused by lifting lockdown too early. If they get rid of this out dated legislation and updated it to 21st century standards then lifting lockdown would be much easier. Too late though, so it’s another shoulda, coulda, woulda outcome. Hopefully, when things get better this will be addressed, I’m afraid it won’t though.
michaelqtodd
2 things are all you need to know. Stay where you slept last night and behave as if you the virus. Because you very well may have.
Keep the pressure off the hospital staff for as long as possible. Lives trump the "economy".
Tom
First thing Abe should have done was apologize for only caring about the Olympics, then myself and most others would have forgiven him for his poor showing at what laid ahead and still does.
Jandworld
India extended 2 weeks, a month hereabouts for starters; lets enjoy the clean environ.
And think about econo. later, sunny side anyways.
socrateos
Taro:
Sovereign government can always afford to pay anything if necessary as in great wars. They can always print more money.
Yubaru
And where in the world did you get the idea that the statistics are coming from hospitals? Nice try, but you are still wrong.
You should never have brought this up, makes you look seriously ignorant of reality.
Japan may have 3 times the population bu why is Korea testing at over 12,000 per million, with over 630,00 tested and Japan less than 1,500 per million and roughly 180,000 total tested?
Korea's been doing a hell of a better job "controlling" it and making sure people get tested. Japan cant even acknowledge that there are people who are dying from symptoms similar to corona, but dont know for sure, because they wont even test after someone dies! (Keeps their numbers lower!)
carpslidy
Would be nice to know what the actual goal is
There is a surprising amount of negativity from the public, mayors, media and even nhk around the extension and lack of exit plan
Good to see people are starting to get their voices back.
RationalReader
We should all try to go out to dinner & drinks at least 3 or 4 times per week, It’s the only way to keep those businesses alive.
N.M.
@RationalReader
Do you understand how contagious diseases work? Your advice would only lengthens the duration of the crisis which will do even more harm to the economy.
garypen
Have you never heard of takeout or delivery? No need to spend an hour or two in small room breathing in other people's coughs, sneezes, and farts. Enjoy the good food at home, and still support the businesses.
Any restaurants that do not offer takeout and delivery at this time have only themselves to blame for that lost revenue.
garypen
I see Abe has abandoned the silly-looking g-string of a mask he's been wearing recently. But, instead of donning a proper mask, he seems to be emulating the US moron-in-chief and his toady, who think wearing a mask shows weakness.
noriahojanen
@Yubaru
For a while, yes. A problem is that the countries short of herd immunity will face spikes due to "imported" cases once they reopen national borders. An exit strategy should be carefully implemented as SK's economy depends on international trade.
Widespead PCR testing for general public can hardly contribute to preventing the virus transmission. Better target patients, healthcare staff and at-risk groups. A recent report by the Imperial College supports this claim, questioning "testing, testing, testing" tactics.
Report 16 - Role of testing in COVID-19 control
www.imperial.ac.uk/mrc-global-infectious-disease-analysis/covid-19/report-16-testing/
carpslidy
@garypen
People who can afford should of course order take-out and please order a few bottles of beer too. Unfortunately profit margins on food are generally around 10~20% whereas drink profit margins are around 200~ 300%.
Izakaiyas survive on drink profits not food, so in truth take-out might save an izakaiya for a month, two at most.
Bars, cocktail bars, lounges, hostess clubs, nightclubs arent being helped by take out.
Mirai Hayashi
Do you even watch the news? The goal is very clear. It's to see a consistent decrease in daily infections and death. Japan is jumping up and down and not showing any consistency at all. That's why it's too early to reopen. See Hokkaido. they reopened too early and the numbers are spiking again.
It's not up to the government to determine when to reopen Its up to us...ALL of us. We have to act responsibility and bring down the numbers so that we can reopen SAFELY. But if people continue to be stupid and go to pachinko parlors and bars and getting infected, then we will be doing this again next month.
Cognac
game, set and match
mikeylikesit
This is a backwards comment. I hear it a lot, but it is wrong. Lives are the economy, and our lives depend on the economy.
Wreck the economy, and people die. Suicides go up; the social safety net frays and eventually collapses; people sink into poverty and lose the ability to provide themselves with basic needs.
The food on your supermarket shelves is there because if the economy. Your water, electricity, internet, and other utilities exist because the economy creates them. Everything you’ve ever bought, all the money and credit you have, and ask the work you do exists within the economy.
The economy is the aggregate output and exchange of all the lives within it. People dying of a virus is bad for the economy. Trashing the event in a failing attempt to defeat a virus it’s only going to make it harder to contain this virus in the long run, and it will cripple our ability to deal with the next disaster.
An easy solution, if our sole aim is to stop the virus, is to total quarantine every person for two months. Of course, by that time, half of society will be dead from lack of food, clean water, and services. The economy is lives. In dealing with the problem, there has to be balance.
Peeping_Tom
"but don't act like other countries don't have the same type of fools."
That's the SOLE purpose of the Peeping's existence; to burst lots of JT gaijin delusions of grandeur.
"Oh, but in my country....bla bla bla", yet won't leave.
No; your country is probably worse, in many respects.
Mine is no better either; and I am ALWAYS ready to point in out (and don't care about down-voting anyway).
Cognac
and who has proven it, Pompeo ? LOL
the same country that cheated the entire world when Colin Powell showed to the UN assembly the "proven chemical weapons" from Saddam LOL
Reckless
Thank you Mr. Abe. Your decision will save many many lives. You are a great man and a great leader.
carpslidy
nhk news nine
News station
and News zero
All complained about the lack of a clear exit strategy and not announcing number targets.
That along with the mayors of Osaka and Kyoto.
Strangerland
That's not how the world works. Look at the Iraq war - turns out the US started it based on lies. Destroyed the region, led to ISIS and the death of something like half a million Iraqis, and the US was never held accountable. How would it ever come about that China would be held accountable? Just like the US, they're bullies, and too big to do anything to if they refuse to take responsibility.
Even if China did it (which US intelligence cannot be trusted due to the US having proven it will tell lies and spread fake propaganda to promote agendas for their wars), they will never be held accountable. Not in our current iteration of planet earth.
Bob
Anyone know of any public protests going down in central Tokyo?
How’s this for a slogan:
‘No plan. No date. We’re out cause we got to eat!’
Post yours below:
Paul14
I'm currently paying 38000 yen a month government health insurance and you're telling me there's only 5 ICU beds per 100000 people ? WTF. I think I'll stop paying and save the money instead. What do you other readers think? I'm in good health. Probably visit a doctor on average once every twelve months. I'm 50.
sourpuss
Make sure to huddle up with your new friends and not wear a mask.
Strangerland
I think that if you can afford to pay, but stop stop paying insurance, you should lose all eligibility to hospitals. If you want access, you can back-pay for the years when everyone else was.
If you're ok being turned away from any hospital you try to go to, then I say go ahead, stop paying.
Paul14
Strangerland
Why wouldn't you be on insurance? The cost is tied to income.
So you break your leg, you think they are going to say 'oh, it's covid time. Go home and deal with it'.
I've been paying into Japanese health care for over two decades, and it's always "paid out" when I needed it.
So I'm not sure why you are talking about hypothetical made up situations that don't exist in relation to whether to pay for a real world service.
Rob
Amen. People believing the Govt is the answer are always wrong.
Big brother makes the situation worse!
ClippetyClop
Do you want to pay more per month when your health issues increase with age?
Not enrolling in the national health system is illegal for over 20's. So if you don't pay, you are breaking the law. And then if you bust your legs they will ask you pay the accumulated fees from the time that you stopped paying.
I know because many moons ago I ducked out of it for a year until I broke my ankle. I crutched to the ATM (inside the hospital, smart folks) to settle the matter.
You are doing good work supporting the old folk of Japan. You'll be rewarded in time when your own hip dissolves.
drlucifer
Hokkaido chased just clusters and did just 1785 test, they were supposed to test massively and consistently until the numbers drop consistently over a period.
We are seeing the same inconsistentency with the national data because of the limited number and large fluctuation in the number of test.
kurisupisu
Japan needs a makeover to improve its care system.
Japanese health insurance goes to pay for the legions of terminally ill.
Also, more and more Japanese are complaining about their 2 minute consultation and 2 hour hospital waits.
There are many wasteful practices applied to out patients. One example is to hook the patient up to an IV for an hour or two of nothing more than a saline infusion.
One doctor admitted to me that there are times when he had prescribed medication that wasn’t needed as patients expect to be prescribed something ie he used the placebo effect to reassure the patients.
Several doctors live near me and they all have larger than average houses and the majority drive an imported car or two.
Of course, no one health care system is perfect.
Hiwever,Japan is nowhere near the ripoff level of the US, it is nowhere near the standard found in the German health system.