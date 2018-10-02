Abe faces host of diplomatic, economic issues after cabinet revamp

Following a cabinet reshuffle Tuesday that retained familiar faces, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is set to tackle a host of diplomatic challenges Japan faces with neighboring countries from North Korea and Russia to China.
Japan will face difficult negotiations with the United States, its longtime ally, for a bilateral trade agreement, as Abe reached agreement last week with President Donald Trump. Abe needs to address growing concern at home about the prospect of the U.S. demand for a tariff cut on beef.
On the economic front, Abe's task is to keep the growth momentum going so Japan can raise its sales tax in October 2019, a prerequisite for realizing what the prime minister has described as a "social security system that benefits all generations."
The Japanese prime minister retained key ministers for diplomatic and economic challenges including Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso, who doubles as finance minister, Foreign Minister Taro Kono and economic revitalization minister Toshimitsu Motegi.
Abe is expected to see early passage in an extraordinary Diet session this fall of a supplementary budget for the current fiscal year aimed at funding reconstruction efforts in areas hit by natural disasters.
The new cabinet will make preparations for Emperor Akihito's abdication in April and the succession to the throne of his son, Crown Prince Naruhito. Japan will host a series of high-level meetings under its G-20 presidency next year, with a summit planned for June in Osaka.
Abe, who secured another three-year term as head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party in September, has said he will settle diplomatic issues left unresolved since the end of World War II.
North Korea is a top priority for Abe. As the Japanese premier has built a close relationship with Trump, he is expected to ask him to push for the resolution of the abduction issue when the U.S. president meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for a second time.
Abe is now willing to engage in direct talks with Kim, who also reportedly wants to do so at an "appropriate time," although the prime minister maintains that any summit should yield progress on the long-standing issue of Japanese nationals abducted by North Korea in the 1970s and 1980s.
"I'm determined to consolidate all efforts within the Cabinet to resolve the most important issue of past abductions at an early date," Abe said at a press conference following the cabinet reshuffle. Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga will be in charge of the abduction issue.
Another legacy is Japan's long-standing territorial issue with Russia. Abe will likely hold talks later this year with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who abruptly called for signing a peace treaty "without preconditions," possibly on the sidelines of international gatherings in November and December.
In another important diplomatic event, Abe is expected to make an official visit to China in late October for a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, in a sign of thawing ties that have been frayed over wartime history and territory.
After more than five years of trying to declare an end to deflation, the goal has yet to be attained. His "Abenomics" policy mix that entails bold monetary easing by the Bank of Japan will undergo a critical test amid growing concern about the byproducts of such an unorthodox method.
Uncertainty remains over whether the economy can maintain the current growth momentum at a time of increasing concern about trade friction and whether Japan can raise its sales tax next year from 8 percent to 10 percent, as planned.
To cope with the "national crisis" of the country's aging with a declining birthrate, Abe also plans to rework the employment system so people aged 65 and older can continue working beyond their retirement age.© KYODO
Aly Rustom
Whatever.. as if it all means something anyway. Same old BS. Same old faces. Nothing to see here folks. move on
Cricky
What a success, keep the same team because they have done? Absolutely nothing for half a decade yahooooo I look forward to another decade of urges, pledges, promise. And maintaining zero results mediocrity is the best Japan can produce.
cracaphat
Is that the most tired looking reshuffle of the same ol',same ol' faces or what? The age limit of some of them is outrageous.Could kick the bucket at any minute and no-one would be surprised.
papigiulio
Wow, for someone who promised to support women with his womenomics there are not many females to be found.
Cricky
It's difficult to tell the photo on the wall from the muppets at the table. Think the tax rise should go directly to these muppets. What the hell.
tofubeans
A very good team. Japan needs a conservative at Justice. Someone who will enforce the law. KAMIKAWA is too weak. Overall a good team.
maybeperhapsyes
19/1 male female. Would never fly in any other country other than Japan.
She is going to be a lonely lady with nothing to say that this bunch of cronies will want to hear.
Goodlucktoyou
Why does he hate women and younger people so much?
Nothing to see here folks, move economy down
shashank
As expected from the great old LDP cronies.
browny1
What a bunch of crooks.
For example, how on earth can Amari be given a post after his "criminal-acts-that-can't-be-proven-ha-ha" in 2016.
And Abe, Nikai, Aso all have huge question marks hanging over them for a multitude of shady acts.
Just water off a ducks back to these birds of a feather.
Deplorable.
sf2k
a term referring more to their means of locomotion than a meaningful government action
Aoi Azuuri
Almost Ministers are "Yes man" of Prime Minister.
marcelito
So much for Abe,s " womenomics " ...another empty fake promise from a king of BS. Ties in nicely with todays news about the Kumamoto assembly oyaji bullying the female member for having a cough lolly.
And no peacemaking gesture by appointing anyone from Ishiba camp...how petty can you get...then again what else should we expect?
Wonder if Abe will be cautious enough to keep Koizumi Jr in his post.
Wallace Fred
Lol womenomics. Asian women are fourth class citizens. Incredible!!
Disillusioned
Not one of them is under 50. "Stack the decks with cronies of old! Fa la la la la!"
Skeeter27
One woman in the cabinet? Isn’t this the same joker that advocated to many many companies to put women in key leading positions? I think he should lead by example and put more women in key leading positions. Maybe even a lot of the old fossils in the cabinet , maybe even himself!!!
Hiro
Is like it Abe could have change much in this area. It require more time to even the balance. Decades of time. There was never many potential ones to select,because the system has always been harsh on the females before Abe time. At first he tried a few years ago but got burned hard,because media and his political enemies keep finding these women flaws and weaknesses. They try to ruin him saying he keep putting incompetent females in positions when there is so many possible males candidates. And now they complain he doesn't have enough females. Politics will always find flaws in his decision.
And so far none of the women ministers in foreign country is doing good so far. They are basically burning their countries down.
Do the hustle
Youre Japanese, right? Therefore, you have very little idea what women in politics around the world are doing. You should leave such statements for the izakaya with your ‘oyaji’ mates. Many countries have and have had powerful and successful female leaders.
Wolfpack
Sure the reporter comments about the number of women in the new cabinet. But did you notice the complete lack of any mention of the total absence of any trans homosexual bi-racial muslim people of color? Kind of a glaring omission I would say.
LandOfTheLost
Hiro
"And so far none of the women ministers in foreign country is doing good so far. They are basically burning their countries down."
I'm sorry, where is your logic behind this statement? It's poorly informed individuals like this that put Japan behind in the world.
chugmagaga
Clear sign that Japan is an aging society. Or already aged society.
Akie
Obviously, the one behind Abe is a female.
dougthehead13
Hiro.
Women can do any ministerial work than any man. Even better in some cases like the ministry of finance.
The problem is that in some countries, governments put women ministers only for pure propaganda. To say face to face with public opinion the promotion of equality between men and women. And the majority of these women in high positions of responsibility, are not qualified to exercise that position. They do not have the level of education required for that position. They are only ministers because they held positions within the structures of the political party where they were active. Spain is a good example of what I am talking about. The current socialist government has placed women ministers with low education whose merit for that position is to be a member of the socialist party. And in the past 7 years ago that same party put a woman minister of health, with only secondary studies.
Compare the studies of women ministers from Spain, Portugal or Greece with those of Sweden, Finland, Germany, France or the United Kingdom. They are not the same.
Women are very capable of performing very well in their jobs. If they are well chosen.
Akie
The govt is new, are the policies new ?
Strangerland
No it's not.
Akie
Strangerland, then why waste time and money on reelection ?
Strangerland
What election?
Akie
Strangerland, presidential election, as Abe told Trump a few days ago.
Michael Machida
Abe san said women should be in key roles. Is this OK to say Japan Today?
Akie
Michael Machida, in a key position, play a key role, now one of them is on top, Abe didn't lie.
expat
"A society in which women can shine"... their husband's shoes.
socrateos
maybeperhapsyes
Satsuki Katayama will not be lonely. She is strong and intelligent, and people listen to her when she speaks. She is one of few LDP members, male or female, who is very capable. I am more than happy to see LDP being replaced, but she is an exception.
albaleo
That would be the election to the position of president of the LDP, not of Japan. No need to be shocked.
mukashiyokatta
So, the previous cabinet was a failure.
Akie
albaleo, you are right, I then realized that Abe is playing with translation to fool the world that he is a president of something.
Akie
Anyway, Abe chooses stability over other things, hopefully it is a wise choice. Japan needs to be an independent nation first, then puts economic prosperous back in track, then Japanese happiness will come the third, the last thing is to change the constitution to make it even more peaceful to protect Japanese from any wars.
Halwick
Geez, I guess you all won't be satisfied until Japan gets a FEMALE PM. Most likely she'll have a 99% female cabinet and perhaps a few token males, which is okay in today's political correct/gender correct society. Funny how the gender discrimination or bias complaints doesn't apply to females.
If women don't run for political office and they don't get the majority of women (and men) votes, they won't get elected.
At least Tokyo has a Female Governor. Wonder what is the gender makeup of HER cabinet is? How is HER approval rating?
By the way, any complaints or disappointment about the lack of LGBT persons in Abe's new cabinet?
Akie
Halwick, you don't understand the issue. Japanese women are better than men, but they are not fully explored by the men who are afraid of losing powers. Lip service just doesn't satisfy today's women.
Akie
Abe clearly wants stability over formality. That reveals his pragmatic part. Abe should be given a chance to repent his past 5 years' blunders. Automobile industry is Japan's lifeline, yet Japan lost the market in China to Germany and US, that is unforgivable, though China is the biggest trade partner of Japan.
letsberealistic
Token female in the middle. How sad.
gogogo
Notice what step Aso is on and who is really in charge.
DG...
What an embarrassing photograph in 2018