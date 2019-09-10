Abe, headed for longest premiership, set to bring Koizumi into cabinet

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will draft the son of former Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi into his cabinet and keep allies in key posts in a reshuffle on Wednesday, media reported, as Abe readies a tax rise and aims to revise the pacifist constitution.
Abe, poised to become Japan's longest-serving premier in November, will appoint telegenic Shinjiro Koizumi, 38, whom surveys show voters favor as their next leader, to the environment minister post, NHK public television reported.
The appointment, although to one of the less powerful cabinet posts, could give a popularity boost to the new line-up. Cabinet posts will be announced on Wednesday after the current cabinet resigns and officials have not commented on media reports about possible appointments.
The cabinet debut of the younger Koizumi, known as Shinjiro to distinguish him from his father, could bolster his chance of competing to succeed Abe when the prime minister's term as ruling Liberal Democratic Party chief ends in September 2021.
But it could also put him in an awkward position of having to support Abe's policy of promoting nuclear power. Junichiro Koizumi, now retired from parliament, emerged as a harsh critic of atomic energy after the 2011 nuclear disaster at the tsunami-wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant.
Shinjiro grabbed headlines last month with news that he would marry Christel Takigawa, a French-Japanese television presenter, and they will soon have a baby.
Abe is set to retain Finance Minister Taro Aso, 78, and Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, 70, both of whom have served in their positions since the conservative leader returned to office in 2012, promising to reboot the economy and bolster the military, political sources and media said.
Aso must help ensure the economy weathers an increase in the sales tax to 10% from 8% in October, which could dampen consumption when a U.S.-China trade war is clouding growth.
Abe is also poised to keep veteran lawmaker Toshihiro Nikai, 80, as Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) secretary general, the party's number two post, political sources and media said.
POTENTIAL HEIRS
Several likely ministers are seen as possible contenders to succeed Abe, including his right-hand aide Suga.
Another would-be premier is Economy Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, 63, a Harvard-educated lawmaker with a reputation as a tough negotiator likely to take over at the foreign ministry from Taro Kono. Motegi will probably stay in charge of trade talks with the United States ahead of a deadline for a deal later this month, media reported.
Kono, a fluent English speaker who is well-known in Washington and has been on the front line of Japan's feud with South Korea over wartime history and trade, is in line to become defense minister, media reported.
Kono, 56, who has a reputation as a maverick and is also often mentioned as a possible successor to Abe, would replace Takeshi Iwaya, who upset some ruling LDP colleagues in June by smiling when he met his South Korean counterpart.
Another Abe ally and potential future premier, former health, labour and welfare minister Katsunobu Kato, was set to return to his old post, NHK said.
"Shinjiro's appointment will heat up the post-Abe succession battle," said one political source speaking on condition of anonymity.
Abe will also appoint a former Olympic speed skater, Seiko Hashimoto, as Olympics minister to prepare for the 2020 Games in Tokyo, one of two women likely to win posts, media said.
Abe, who could decide to seek a rare fourth term as LDP leader in 2021, has made clear he intends to pursue his goal of revising the post-war, U.S.-drafted constitution to clarify the status of the military.
The charter, if taken literally, bans a standing military but has been stretched to allow armed forces for self-defense.
Abe's task got tougher when his LDP-led coalition lost its two-thirds majority in a July upper house election. Amendments to the charter require approval by two-thirds of each chamber of parliament and a majority in a referendum.
Voter support for Abe was at 48% in a survey this month by public broadcaster NHK, little changed from August.
Social security topped the list of issues voters want the new cabinet to tackle, followed by the economy. Only 5% mentioned constitutional reform as a priority.
8 Comments
Chip Star
Koizumi's qualification being, obviously, that his daddy was a prime minister. Japanese politics is as big of a joke as the Japanese "justice" system.
Cricky
Oh no. His father was a PM that's the qualifying bar? The Shinz had a grandfather in cabinet guess it's a better pick than a 80 year old.
Yubaru
Quantity does not automatically mean quality. Even after Abe leaves office he is pulling the strings to be the man in charge even though he wont be!
Yubaru
If I had to "reboot" my computer as many times as Abe has attempted to "reboot" the economy here, I would have thrown it out years ago and started with something new!
I wonder how in the world he will attempt to fix the economy here when he is using Betamax ideas in a digital world?
Ganbare Japan!
Ccongratulations to PM Abe in November! An amazing achievement, showing persistence, strength and leadership. Other democraciies who always keep changing PM should learn from Japan.
As for Koizumi-san. Yes, he is very popular in Japan. But, he needs to serve an "apprenticeship" under PM Abe for 3 more years, when PM Abe has been in the job for 10 years. Only then is he ready to take the Prime Ministership.
Samit Basu
Satcho alliance is alive well across three centuries.
Now that Choshu faction(Abe) has ruled Japan for the longest time, it is time for Satsuma faction(Koizumi) faction to rule Japan again.
Abe reasons this is hell of better than a rule by Ishiba, who is pledging to apologize to comfort women 100 times and bring a great shame to Japan.
MarkX
That was his biggest mistake was smiling and trying to be polite? I don't have a problem with bringing in someone younger and hopefully with different ideas. For the love of god, why can't this gov't get rid of Taro Aso! I cannot for the life of me understand how he keeps his position.
Do the hustle
Japanese politics can be summed up in the above short statement.
Chip Star
Why is it unsurprising that a Japanese person needs to be told who to vote for and who to support as prime minister?
Osaka_Doug
I think too now that he has a baby and wife, Kozumi qualifies as a " responsible member of society" that the Abe team (and much of the electorate) regards an important qualification (sadly, but that is the reality with much of the society here I feel). I am pleased that younger generation is getting more opportunity to add their voice and thinking. Whether Kozumi takes advantage of this opportunity to change Japan remains to be seen. .
Joeintokyo
Boy, talk about all hat and no cattle.