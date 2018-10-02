Abe keeps allies in key posts; just one woman in cabinet

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe kept key ministers in their posts in a cabinet reshuffle on Tuesday, including finance, trade and foreign affairs, while appointing just one woman to the new lineup.
Abe, who has made female empowerment a high profile policy, tapped Satsuki Katayama, a conservative lawmaker and former finance official, as minister of regional revitalization and gender equality, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said in announcing the cabinet.
Abe, who returned to office in December 2012 after a troubled 2006-2007 term as prime minister, was re-elected leader of his Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) last month, putting him on track to become Japan's longest-serving prime minister.
Abe's reshuffle appeared to focus on stability as he prepares to push ahead with his controversial attempt to revise the postwar, pacifist constitution, political experts said.
His allies Suga and Finance Minister Taro Aso were reappointed.
Trade and Industry Minister Hiroshige Seko, Foreign Minister Taro Kono, and Economy Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, who handled difficult trade talks with Washington, also kept their posts.
"He's appointed old friends and reliable allies and kept people in key portfolios to buy stability," said Jeffrey Kingston, director of Asian studies at Temple University's Japan campus.
He said the appointment of just one female minister in a 19-member cabinet "exposes the empty grandstanding on 'Womenomics." The previous cabinet had two female members.
Abe appointed one lawmaker - Justice Minister Takashi Yamashita - from the LDP faction led by former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba, whom he defeated in the LDP leadership race.
Abe chose Takeshi Iwaya, a former parliamentary vice defense minister, to replace Itsunori Onodera as defense minister. Iwaya was known recently for backing the legalization of casinos in Japan.
Close ally Akira Amari, a former economics minister who resigned to take responsibility for a funding scandal in 2016, was appointed LDP executive for election strategy ahead of critical upper house elections next year, party officials said.
Abe has made clear that he wants to forge ahead with his politically divisive plan to amend the constitution's Article 9 to clarify the ambiguous status of its military, known as the Self-Defense Forces (SDF).
But his immediate challenges are to manage fractious trade ties with Washington and keep an economic recovery on track.
Last week, Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump agreed to open new talks on a bilateral trade agreement that would see Washington refraining from raising tariffs on Japanese car exports for now, but Trump could revive the threat if progress is slow.© Thomson Reuters 2018.
8 Comments
Aly Rustom
Whatever.. as if it all means something anyway. Same old BS. Same old faces. Nothing to see here folks. move on
Cricky
What a success, keep the same team because they have done? Absolutely nothing for half a decade yahooooo I look forward to another decade of urges, pledges, promise. And maintaining zero results mediocrity is the best Japan can produce.
cracaphat
Is that the most tired looking reshuffle of the same ol',same ol' faces or what? The age limit of some of them is outrageous.Could kick the bucket at any minute and no-one would be surprised.
papigiulio
Wow, for someone who promised to support women with his womenomics there are not many females to be found.
Cricky
It's difficult to tell the photo on the wall from the muppets at the table. Think the tax rise should go directly to these muppets. What the hell.
tofubeans
A very good team. Japan needs a conservative at Justice. Someone who will enforce the law. KAMIKAWA is too weak. Overall a good team.
maybeperhapsyes
19/1 male female. Would never fly in any other country other than Japan.
She is going to be a lonely lady with nothing to say that this bunch of cronies will want to hear.
Goodlucktoyou
Why does he hate women and younger people so much?
Nothing to see here folks, move economy down