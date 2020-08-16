Abe leaves hospital after health check-up

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe underwent a medical check-up in hospital on Monday, a government source said, amid concern voiced by a top official that the premier was suffering from fatigue from handling the coronavirus pandemic.
Abe, Japan's longest-serving prime minister, left hospital after the examination, Jiji news agency said.
He had the check-up at Tokyo's Keio University Hospital, the source familiar with the situation told Reuters.
Health Minister Katsunobu Kato, a close aide to the premier, said he understood it was a regular check-up and he was "not at all" worried about Abe's health.
"All I know is from media reports. And I understand it was reported as a regular check-up," Kato told reporters.
Abe gets a regular check-up twice a year, with his most recent on June 13, Kyodo news agency said, adding that Monday's visit was a follow-up to the June check-up, citing a hospital source.
Abe's office did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment.
The news follows weekend comments by Akira Amari, chairman of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's tax panel, that Abe, 65, could be suffering from fatigue because of his continuous work over the response to the virus.
"I want him to take a break," Amari told a Fuji TV news program on Sunday. "He has a strong sense of responsibility and feels it's wrong to take a break."
Abe, in office since 2012 in his second stint as prime minister, resigned from his first term in 2007 because of struggles with ulcerative colitis, which he now keeps under control with medication that was not previously available.
Japanese media have speculated about Abe's health this month, including detailed reports on Abe's walking speed. Weekly magazine Flash said Abe had vomited blood at his office on July 6. Reuters was unable to verify the report.
"I see the prime minister every day, and I think he has no (health) problems at all, as he has been carrying out his duties smoothly," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told an Aug 5 news conference in response to questions following the report.
Abe has discharged regular duties in recent weeks and was last seen in public on Saturday, at a Tokyo ceremony commemorating Japan's World War Two defeat.
While there are no reports that he is unable to perform his duties, should that be the case, Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso, who doubles as finance minister, would take over.© Thomson Reuters 2020
Zeram1
Trump also claimed to have checked in late at night for "part" of his required annual checkup. Turns out he never went back to finish the rest of it.
kyronstavic
Abe has been looking exhausted for quite a while. I guess the weight of the corona crisis and everything it entails is really taking its toll. Not to mention the self-inflicted problems and corruption his administration faces. Problem is, if he stands down permanently for health reasons, who would be the best person to take over? Taro Kono seems to be the least-worst option in my opinion, but there could be others.
BlackFlagCitizen
When the going gets tough, Abe gets sick.
Looks ominously like the first time Abe was PM. He stepped down after falling ill soon after his party lost that year's House of Councillors election.
Now the economy is beginning crumble and his popularity dropping fast, the stress is getting to him again..
Serrano
he had vomited blood in July
Not good.
the prime minister needs some rest
I should say so. He's been PM long enough.
cracaphat
As Charles De Gaulle once said," The graves are full of indispensable men and women." In other words,if Abe goes,he can be replaced. Tired of the talk of how he can't be replaced.Next man(or woman) up.
Goodlucktoyou
Please don’t tell me Aso will become PM next week.
Reckless
Well I couldn't handle that constant criticism day in and day out. He deserves a rest. Hopefully the next PM will have some fresh ideas.
Spitfire
Just like the chairman of TEPCO who checked into hospital after the 3/11 meltdowns to escape the pressure when the heat was on.
Shows how ‘elite’ these silver-spooned entitled men really are when it is time to stand up and be counted.
William77
Even if he will resign due to health reasons I don’t expect to get things better simply because he will be replaced by another nippon kaigi member which in the end won’t change much about the nationalist ultra conservative stand that took the country from the last years.
wanderlust
Suga will keep putting out directives on his behalf! He seems to be the power behind the throne!
Derek Grebe
Abe's pulling a sickie - things must be bad. Much easier to go on the sick than stand up and deal with all the problems you made, eh, Shin-chan?
oldman_13
Time to hang it up.
He looks terrible health wise.
YeahRight
I disagree with many things that PM Abe has done, but I don't wish him ill health. Get well soon. In the mean time, can we get a PM that can actually do things the public wants?
Luddite
He should resign if his health is affecting his role as PM.
Yubaru
What the hell does Abe need rest from? He hasnt been all THAT active over the past few months and the people who are suffering from lack of support from his government for years, still have to trudge to work day in and day out!
WE need a break from Abe! Not the other way around!
Yubaru
Suga's name is popping up more and more recently as one of the candidates to replace Abe after his term as LDP president expires.
No longer is there any talk about a 4th term for Abe, thank god!
smithinjapan
You can bet that the minute he is released from the hospital and back in the DIET the very first thing he's going to gun for is the "Constitutional Reform" he said is his mission before he leaves. He knows it's his last chance, and he's already said his biggest regret is not having it done already, and that he wants that (and the Olympics) to be his legacy.
Ascissor
Abe's a sick man.
Derek Grebe
I heard he's suffering from a condition called "kakkibotti"?
I'm not sure of the spelling - has anyone else heard of this?
u_s__reamer
Message to Abe: Get better soon and resign! We are sick, too (of you).
gogogo
Another easy exit from Abe claiming health reason?
kurisupisu
Wearing a tie in highly humid 30 degree + heat would have me calling in sick too....
shoganai
so the june tests showed some anomalies ?
Simon Foston
YeahRightToday 01:04 pm JST
Neither do I. I suppose. I will feel cheated if he is not either voted out of office by a landslide or escorted out in handcuffs by the police.
Alfie Noakes
He's been secretly visiting doctors for a long time now. Apparently he took to having lunch in some Hibiya area building that was connected to others by various routes, which allowed him to slip away, discretely visit a doctor and then return to the restaurant without being seen. He also collapsed in 2017, after a dinner outing to celebrate his 30th wedding anniversary.
It's widely accepted that he had a nervous breakdown back in 2007. Interestingly, the only people who really know what happened to him in August 2007 are those close advisers who holed up with him in the Prime Minister's Residence (same place he's disappeared into now) and the NSA, who had all the phones tapped.
Sadly, although he's the lamest of lame ducks and must be praying for a merciful end, the eminences grise who control the LDP won't let him fall on his sword. His government has been a shambles since last December and he's lost all control, hence the flurry of visits to Yasukuni from the extremists last week.
Cricky
In disgrace he led in disgrace he falls, problem is he has set the bar so low that the next PM really could crawl through mud and don white gloves and be hailed! Hopefully it's the end of nepotism but I doubt it. Another family clamouring for Cudos will step in at the cost of us all.
since1981
Same like last time. Things got too tough for him and he got a tummy ache.
Simon Foston
smithinjapanToday 01:59 pm JST
Overcoming all the obstacles to constitutional revision would require some serious political skills, and all Abe has displayed a knack for is getting like-minded right-wingers to follow his lead, coming out on top in the LDP and ducking the blame for scandals.
Simon Foston
CrickyToday 05:25 pm JST
Almost certainly not, unfortunately. It's deeply ingrained in the political culture.
CrickyToday 05:25 pm JST
Almost certainly. Hereditary politicians are a dime a dozen in the LDP.
shoganai
exactly, there are quite a few more political families in the running, for the next generation. it is deeply entrenched.
Goodlucktoyou
If he resigns, he will have plenty of time to hang out at court for his corruption charges.
expat
"More than 50 media personnel gathered near the hospital as a vehicle carrying Abe entered its premises at around 10:30 a.m." Tells you pretty much everything you need to know about the Japanese media, right there. Breathless speculation, feigned concern, standard pack journalism.
expat
"exactly, there are quite a few more political families in the running, for the next generation. it is deeply entrenched." It's been the same group of families since the Meiji Restoration, which restored the aristocracy to its rightful place and saved Japan from the dangers of democracy...
Cricky
@expat I'd laugh but I'm crying, there appears to be no hope. Same crap different day.
HBJ
I can't stand the guy, but I don't wish him ill health.
As Alfie Noakes said, he's had health issues for a while now. He had previous issues causing him to step down from his first term in office too. If there are signs of deterioration then the people around him should advise he steps down. We are in the middle of a health pandemic, as well as an economy nosediving, and the Olympics fiasco. The leader should be in peak health to work around the clock and make informed decisions.
The country is bigger than Abe.