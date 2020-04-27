Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Abe orders review of seal-stamping custom

2 Comments
TOKYO

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe instructed his government on Monday to review Japan's long-standing administrative custom of requiring that documents be stamped with seals, as part of efforts to have people remain at home amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The instruction comes as residents and business operators still have to visit administrative offices to receive some services that require them to fill in documents using "hanko" seals and submit the documents over the counter, despite a government call for reducing person-to-person contact by 80 percent to contain the virus.

The review, initially proposed by private-sector members of the government's economic policy panel, is likely to pave the way for more use of online applications for such services.

"We have to review the system and its operation in a swift and user-oriented manner," Abe said during a session of the panel, called the Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy.

The move comes as the government has extended various support measures for households and businesses affected by the pandemic.

But part of the relief measures such as subsidies for smaller firms to maintain employment require applicants to go through necessary procedures at the counter.

Hanko are widely used in Japan for signing contracts, business transactions and administrative procedures.

The practice is also seen as preventing telework from being fully introduced at Japanese companies despite the pandemic, forcing employees to go to offices to stamp documents with seals.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Having Abe or the government involved In this will only result in a report that “recommends “ and “strongly urges”, and probably only after several months of endless discussions.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

why don't you review newspapers, fax machines and other typical outdated Japanese customs while you are at it?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

