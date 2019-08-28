Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks during the opening ceremony of the seventh Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD7) in Yokohama on Wednesday. Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
politics

Abe pledges to boost investment in Africa

8 Comments
YOKOHAMA

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Wednesday renewed Japan's pledge to boost investment in Africa from the country's private sector to more than $20 billion over the next three years, in the hope of facilitating the giant continent's development.

"We will do whatever it takes to assist the advancement of Japanese companies into Africa," Abe told African leaders who gathered for the Tokyo International Conference on African Development.

In a speech at the opening ceremony of the three-day conference in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Abe said Japan has long emphasized human resource development in Africa, adding, "We are in an era in which the challenges Africa faces will be resolved through science, technology, and innovation."

To that end, Abe also proposed a set of human resource development programs for Africa, including training 3,000 people in Japan over six years, who can contribute to the promotion of business between Japan and the continent.

A total of $20.6 billion was invested in Africa from the Japanese private sector between 2016 and 2018, according to the Foreign Ministry.

Abe's pledge meant that the government would encourage greater investment from the private sector with the aim of surpassing the previous three-year total, although he did come up with a specific numerical target.

The seventh TICAD through Friday will focus more on business opportunities than previous meetings as Tokyo believes investment by the private sector is crucial to realizing sustainable economic growth of the resource-rich continent, government officials said.

Japan wants its domestic companies to tap into the growth of the continent, whose population is projected to reach 2.5 billion in 2050, or a quarter of the global population, amid fierce competition with China, the United States and other rivals.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, who co-chairs the conference along with Abe, said, "On behalf of Africa, I'll be calling upon the world institutions and multinational companies to invest in our continent."

Japanese companies had nearly 800 offices in Africa in 2017, up around 50 percent from 10 years ago, according to the Japan External Trade Organization.

Moussa Faki Mahamat, a former Chadian foreign minister who has been chairman of the African Union Commission since 2017, hailed the proposals, saying, "We have had a real deficit in issues of innovation and technology, and we hope that TICAD 7 will come up with innovative solutions in order to have large-scale training of our youth in the areas."

During the conference, leaders or representatives from about 50 African nations and officials from international organizations are expected to discuss other topics such as the promotion of resilient and sustainable societies, as well as peace and stability.

As part of Japan's efforts to promote universal health coverage, Abe also promised to make basic medical care accessible to an additional 3 million people in the continent.

The participants will adopt a joint declaration and action plans when they wrap up the conference on Friday.

According to Japanese government sources, the planned declaration will express concern over excessive debt among some African countries, a veiled reference to what critics call China's "predatory" lending practices.

China has been criticized for providing large loans to developing countries that are ill-equipped to pay off the debt, often called debt-trap diplomacy, under Beijing's Belt and Road infrastructure development initiative.

The international conference was held every five years from 1993 until its fifth session in 2013 in Yokohama. Since then, it has occurred every three years, with the first edition on the African continent taking place in Nairobi, Kenya, in 2016.

The seventh round is co-hosted by the Japanese government, the United Nations, the World Bank, the U.N. Development Program and the African Union Commission.

On the sidelines of the plenary sessions, Abe held a series of bilateral meetings with participants, including South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

8 Comments
Login to comment

He'll probably boost Aid to Africa too.... all the corn he buys from the USA he'll donate to various African countries. Kill three birds with one stone. USA is happy, Japanese Farmers happy and African countries also happy. Win, win, win.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

As I commented yesterday in the similar article:

Seems there are no policy areas where these countries have any sincerity - EVERYthing they do is ultimately for their own gain - growth/competition/image.

It's no coincidence that Africa has the last vast areas of undeveloped fertile land and is also rich in minerals.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Please invest in Japan first.

Japan is fast becoming a low-wage, poor, and bankrupt third world country.

Abe san needs to invest in Japan to create good paying jobs and raise the standard of living in Japan in order to boost tax revenues, increase marriage rate and child birth rate.

If this was Japan of 1990s, yes please invest in Africa. But not in 2019's bankrupt Japan.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Japan is fast becoming a low-wage, poor, and bankrupt third world country.

You read some of the most ridiculous crap on this site.

Japan is a first-world country, with advanced technology, infrastructure, and is one of the safest countries in the world. There is an extremely large middle class, with socialized medicine and pension.

Enough with the rhetoric. It's not even on the same planet, much less the ballpark.

If you want your posts to be taken seriously, you need to keep it in the realm of reality.

Otherwise people are going to start comparing you to the Korean government in terms of ridiculousness.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I do hope this a genuine wish to improve the continent's fortunes and not the colonial scramble it sounds like.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Could Abe’s plan extend to settling Africans in Japan?

Why not? No doubt there will be many Japanese heading over to that part of the world. Only fair there's a significant exchange of people. Given how much Japan will take from, I mean, make out of the region.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

It’s a colonial scramble. The only thing that would ever truly benefit the continent of Africa would be the formation of an African Union. Consistent corruption amongst leadership is the reason Africa is not where it can be.

The unification of the continent would create an economic monster.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Lolololololololololoololololololol

Huh? With what money? Tax payers? With a pension scam hanging overhead? Are to believe these pledges don't carry the same water as those regarding women placement in employment, economic transformation? You know, the three so-called arrows? What a loser!!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Japan has to look outwards, and it does have plenty to offer in infrustructure and technology.

I suspect Japan as an investor and partner is a better or at least more neutral option than other countries in the region that are now looking outwards that may expect to effect political change, educational influence in their favor.

Will it benefit Japan, of course else why do it if we are being honest but lets hope it would be done in as fair and environmentally friendly way as possible.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

10 years behind China and abe has "pledged" many times before.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tapioca Land Opens in Tokyo, Is A Total Dud

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

The Best Japanese Video Games With Strong Female Characters

Savvy Tokyo

Museums

Unko Museum Odaiba

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Restaurant Review

Weber Park: Gourmet Grilling With A View

Savvy Tokyo

Outdoors

Kita Shiga Kogen

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 35

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 of the Most Terrifying Japanese Mascots

GaijinPot Blog