Abe promises Trump new Japanese investment in U.S.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday after White House talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that the two leaders were working together to improve trading relations and that Abe promised new Japanese investment in the United States.
At a joint news conference, Trump said Abe told him Japan was buying "billions and billions of dollars of additional products of all kinds - military jets, airliners from Boeing, lots of farm products."
"We're working hard to reduce our trade imbalance which is very substantial, remove barriers to U.S. exports and to achieve a fair and mutually beneficial economic partnership," Trump said.
Japan, a key American ally, is among a number of countries hit by metal tariffs Trump has imposed this year. The Trump administration has also threatened levies on imports of Japanese cars.
Trump has made clear he prefers a bilateral deal to reduce the U.S. trade deficit with Japan, while Abe's government says multilateral agreements would be best. It was the 7th meeting between the two leaders since Trump was elected U.S. president.
"The United States seeks a bilateral deal with Japan that is based on the principle of fairness and reciprocity," Trump said on Thursday.
Abe said he had a detailed and candid exchange of views with Trump and the discussions focused on North Korea.
Trump said his administration encouraged Japanese investment in new plants in the United States.
"The prime minister told me that will happen," he said. "We want new auto plants going into Michigan and Pennsylvania and Ohio."
Abe, for his part, pushed Trump to raise the issue of Japanese abductees held in North Korea when he meets North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore next week. Abe said he wanted to make sure that Trump's efforts to negotiate an agreement don't harm Japan's interests. Trump said Abe talked about the abductees "long and hard and passionately, and I will follow his wishes and we will be discussing that with North Korea absolutely."© Thomson Reuters 2018.
MarkX
So good old Shinzo went to Washington and bribed Trump by offering more investment in the US just so Donnie would bring up the abductee problem when he meets with Kim next week. By Abe running to the US he has made Japan look week and skirting the other G7 leaders, and it also shows how self-serving he can be. I hope the other leaders freeze both him and Trump out when then meet in Canada.
Yubaru
Abe isn't "bribing" Trump, he is offering tribute like a vassal state making a request of their King.
Cricky
Going by the past "promises" urges pledges. Give the man a hamburger then send him back to mum. A clueless man wandering the world in the hope that one day he might achieve something.
dmc27
""We want new auto plants going into Michigan and Pennsylvania and Ohio."
So rather than reduce barriers to give Japanese consumers more choice, Abe has foolishly agreed to subsidize Trump's re-election campaign in swing states, while other world leaders smartly target red states with counter-tariffs.
Tokyo-Engr
I am neither a fan of Abe, nor of Trump.
Abe is indicating Japan will continue to invest in the U.S. with factories / production facilities. Trump is indicating he wants to address trade imbalance which is a documented issue in the United States.
Abe went to visit Trump before the North Korean meeting, which as Japan's Prime Minister is what he should do.
In spite of my distaste for these two men I fail to see anything wrong with this. Bashing everything these guys do to me takes away from the real issues which both these guys have.
Dango bong
Anyone who is against "fair and mutually beneficial economic partnership" is a moron. It is about time the US got fair deals with other countries.
Dango bong
"while Abe's government says multilateral agreements would be best."
We all know why. Japan likes convoluted hard to measure deals that they can take advantage of. No more. Fair or no deal. Finally a President who looks out for American interests. Finally...
BertieWooster
Sounds like a good deal. Well done, Mr Abe! Japan invests billions of dollars in the U.S.A. and in exchange, Trump will talk to Kim about the abductees.
(Sarcasm)
Schopenhauer
Bluff of Trump works. His violence is respected. It is not the common sense that changes the world but violence and shocks. North Korea yielded to the might of U.S.
Wallace Fred
LoL this individual gives brown nosing a whole new meaning. Wheres this 'investment' fund supposed to come from? Prioritizing another nation over your own is grounds for dismissal no? But alas, democracy is lip service in grand ol japan. Oh well, back to sleep sheeple.
Alfie Noakes
Sorry kids, your new nursery school's been cancelled.
Very sorry Mrs. Watanabe but your pension won't be available until you're 75.
Sorry about that tunnel roof collapse folks, we had to cut the repair budget.
But look on the bright side: Ohio got some new factories and Trump's going to win re-election.
Aly Rustom
Not true! Abe's a man of great action! Just ask Trump's butt
Do the hustle
Bwahahaha! It was just a few days ago Abe and his cronies were threatening Trump with retaliation over the import tariffs he introduced and here we see Abe sucking up to him like he is a god. Bwahahaha!
flowers
Tokyo-Engr, what you failed to see is trade imbalance is the economic structural issue that is excessive consumption, and less savings and investments. Trump uses tariff to blackmail others to get what he wants, and Abe is the first to kowtow to Trump and make Japan look weak. On North Korean meeting, Abe just wants Japan to be in the picture, being mentioned in the history book, abductees are being used as an excuse. China is one of the main actors here, but you don’t see Xi excessively tries to please Trump.
iworld99
Oh really? Xi / China promised to buy $70 Billion of goods from the US.
Trump is able to bully South Korea, Japan and China and get away with it because they are divided.
Bintaro
Question : if americans want to reduce the trade imbalance, why don't THEY buy american ? That would reduce trade imbalance.
Nobody is forcing the consumer to buy foreign products.
8T
That statement lives in the dream world.