Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who is also the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) leader, shouts "Banzai" (cheers) as he raises his hands with members of the LDP after winning the leadership vote at the party's headquarters in Tokyo on Thursday. Photo: REUTERS/Toru Hanai
politics

Abe re-elected LDP leader, setting stage to become Japan's longest-serving PM

12 Comments
By Linda Sieg and Kiyoshi Takenaka
TOKYO

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe won a ruling party leadership vote on Thursday, setting him on track to become Japan's longest-serving premier and try to cement his legacy, including by revising the pacifist constitution.

If Abe, who resigned abruptly after a troubled 2006-2007 term, stays in office through November 2019, he will have exceeded the 2,886 days marked by Taro Katsura in the early 20th century.

"I want to tackle constitutional reform together with all of you," Abe told his Liberal Democratic Party after the vote.

First, however, he has the immediate challenge of a likely summit with U.S. President Donald Trump next week, when he will face pressure to cut Japan's $69 billion surplus with its key ally, nearly two-thirds from auto exports.

Abe, who turns 64 on Friday, must also keep economic growth on track with a dwindling policy tool-kit. After years of heavy money printing, the Bank of Japan has little ammunition left. Japan's huge public debt and rising social welfare costs for a fast-aging population also leave Abe with little room to ramp up fiscal spending.

Abe, who surged back to power in 2012 promising to reboot the economy and strengthen defence, defeated former defence minister Shigeru Ishiba in the LDP leadership election.

Abe won 553 votes to Ishiba's 254. Of the 810 votes up for grabs from LDP parliamentarians and rank-and-file party members, 807 were valid.

RTS2238X.jpg
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, right, who is also the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) leader, raises his hands with former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba after Abe won the ruling party leadership vote at the party's headquarters in Tokyo on Thursday. Photo: REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Abe is assured the premiership because his LDP-led coalition controls both houses of the Diet.

Abe is expected to meet Trump on the sidelines of a U.N. General Assembly meeting next week. They have forged close ties but Trump has made clear he's unhappy about the bilateral trade imbalance and wants a two-way agreement to address it.

Tokyo opposes a bilateral deal for fear it would boost pressure on sensitive sectors such as agriculture.

The Trump administration is also exploring raising tariffs on Japanese auto exports, a step Japanese officials say would do serious damage to the two economies and world trade.

At home, the premier's "Abenomics" recipe of hyper-easy monetary policy, spending and structural reform has helped reflate growth, although critics say reforms came up short.

Now he is pledging to reform social security, making it easier for people to stay in the workforce and offset Japan's shrinking population by raising the retirement age to above 65 and letting them defer pension payouts beyond age 70.

Abe is also promising to invest in infrastructure to cope with the natural disasters that increasingly batter Japan, though more spending could make it harder to rein in debt.

He has said he will implement a planned rise in the sales tax to 10 percent from 8 percent in October 2019 but that could hit the economy just as Trump's protectionist policies could hurt Japanese exports.

High among Abe's personal priorities is revising the post-war constitution's pacifist Article 9 to clarify the military's ambiguous status. The article, if taken literally, bans maintenance of armed forces but has been interpreted to allow a military for self-defense.

The amendment would be a largely symbolic change, but pushing for it would be politically risky since the public is divided. Amendments require approval by two-thirds of both houses of parliament and a majority in a public referendum.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Year to Go – don’t miss out!

Rugby World Cup 2019™ Official Hospitality packages

Rugby World Cup 2019™ Official Hospitality packages are selling out fast, secure your place now.

Buy Now

12 Comments
Login to comment

Who wants to bet they will change the law that a PM can serve 4 terms.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Everybody in the photo has been promised a a cushy job (when they should all in truth be retired and playing shogi with each other)...and all the little benefits that goes with their position. Who wants to lead anyway?

No wonder they are and smiles and banzai's.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

An aging society governed (or controlled) by an aging (or is it over-aged?) government.

Agree, they should sit back, relax, play shogo, go t an onsen or do whatever .....

.... but please, no more politics!!

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Who wants to bet they will change the law that a PM can serve 4 terms.

No need. It's a party internal rule not a law.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

What? Really? He won! Well we are all saved. The economy is about to take off, and the abductees will be coming home soon. Also, get the moving trucks ready as people will be moving back to the four disputed islands that the Russians have held. The constitution, that is a done deal. And, we will all be getting raises and our taxes will be cut. This is just a great day for Japan.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

It’s pretty easy to ensure ones leadership when they stack the cabinet with all their crony mates. The next thing he will do is a cabinet reshuffle and anyone who voted against him will be relegated to the backbench or to local politics.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

"MarkX"

black joke, kidding, sarcasm, RIGHT???

Or just dreams that won't come true?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Not many WOMEN on the stage.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

How disappointing. Not that his challenger was looking so much better, but it just confirms that the ruling class has no inclination to punish the corruption.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Mr. Abe has done a good job overall, so ... it's good that he won. If it isn't broken, don't fix it, as they say.

JonathanJo Today  04:21 pm JST

Not many WOMEN on the stage.

They're perfectly free to run for office, and women (as well as men) are perfectly free to vote for them. If you're implying that discrimination is the cause, well, that's not it. There are more women than men in the general population; men are actually the minority. If women don't run for office or don't win elections, it's partially because women aren't supporting their fellow women.

maybeperhapsyes Today  04:04 pm JST

Everybody in the photo has been promised a a cushy job

That's politics, I'm afraid. It's not like the LDP are the only ones guilty of it.

(when they should all in truth be retired and playing shogi with each other)

What makes you think they all play shogi? Because they're Japanese? Now now, we don't need the stereotypes.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

HakmanToday 04:55 pm JST

Mr. Abe has done a good job overall...

Really? I wasn't aware that wages had shot up, or domestic demand and spending had surged, or that the deficit had been slashed. Or maybe he's only done a good job in the sense that Japan is still in the same middling-to-poor condition it was in when he took office? I'd expect something a bit more impressive from someone who's been in power for six years with solid parliamentary majorities for most of them and no effective opposition.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

They're perfectly free to run for office, and women (as well as men) are perfectly free to vote for them. If you're implying that discrimination is the cause, well, that's not it

Hakman - you seem very convinced that discrimination is not the cause of the extraordinarily low number of women who make up the government, which suggests you know that the casue is. Please enlighten us.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Budget

Katsunuma Grape Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get Free Gym & Pool Access with Your Spa Day

Swissôtel Nankai Osaka

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Lifestyle

A Slice of Life in Nerima, The Tokyo Neighborhood You Probably Don’t Know

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shibuya

What's Happening

This Long Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Sept 22-24

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez IKSPIARI

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Art & Culture

Remembering Kiki Kirin Through 5 Of Her Most Renowned Movies

Savvy Tokyo

5 Netflix and Hulu Shows That are Good to Watch and Great for Learning Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 38

GaijinPot Blog

LGBT

3 Gay Bars in Fukuoka City

GaijinPot Travel