Abe re-elected LDP leader, setting stage to become Japan's longest-serving PM

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe won a ruling party leadership vote on Thursday, setting him on track to become Japan's longest-serving premier and try to cement his legacy, including by revising the pacifist constitution.
If Abe, who resigned abruptly after a troubled 2006-2007 term, stays in office through November 2019, he will have exceeded the 2,886 days marked by Taro Katsura in the early 20th century.
"I want to tackle constitutional reform together with all of you," Abe told his Liberal Democratic Party after the vote.
First, however, he has the immediate challenge of a likely summit with U.S. President Donald Trump next week, when he will face pressure to cut Japan's $69 billion surplus with its key ally, nearly two-thirds from auto exports.
Abe, who turns 64 on Friday, must also keep economic growth on track with a dwindling policy tool-kit. After years of heavy money printing, the Bank of Japan has little ammunition left. Japan's huge public debt and rising social welfare costs for a fast-aging population also leave Abe with little room to ramp up fiscal spending.
Abe, who surged back to power in 2012 promising to reboot the economy and strengthen defence, defeated former defence minister Shigeru Ishiba in the LDP leadership election.
Abe won 553 votes to Ishiba's 254. Of the 810 votes up for grabs from LDP parliamentarians and rank-and-file party members, 807 were valid.
Abe is assured the premiership because his LDP-led coalition controls both houses of the Diet.
Abe is expected to meet Trump on the sidelines of a U.N. General Assembly meeting next week. They have forged close ties but Trump has made clear he's unhappy about the bilateral trade imbalance and wants a two-way agreement to address it.
Tokyo opposes a bilateral deal for fear it would boost pressure on sensitive sectors such as agriculture.
The Trump administration is also exploring raising tariffs on Japanese auto exports, a step Japanese officials say would do serious damage to the two economies and world trade.
At home, the premier's "Abenomics" recipe of hyper-easy monetary policy, spending and structural reform has helped reflate growth, although critics say reforms came up short.
Now he is pledging to reform social security, making it easier for people to stay in the workforce and offset Japan's shrinking population by raising the retirement age to above 65 and letting them defer pension payouts beyond age 70.
Abe is also promising to invest in infrastructure to cope with the natural disasters that increasingly batter Japan, though more spending could make it harder to rein in debt.
He has said he will implement a planned rise in the sales tax to 10 percent from 8 percent in October 2019 but that could hit the economy just as Trump's protectionist policies could hurt Japanese exports.
High among Abe's personal priorities is revising the post-war constitution's pacifist Article 9 to clarify the military's ambiguous status. The article, if taken literally, bans maintenance of armed forces but has been interpreted to allow a military for self-defense.
The amendment would be a largely symbolic change, but pushing for it would be politically risky since the public is divided. Amendments require approval by two-thirds of both houses of parliament and a majority in a public referendum.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.
12 Comments
papigiulio
Who wants to bet they will change the law that a PM can serve 4 terms.
maybeperhapsyes
Everybody in the photo has been promised a a cushy job (when they should all in truth be retired and playing shogi with each other)...and all the little benefits that goes with their position. Who wants to lead anyway?
No wonder they are and smiles and banzai's.
klausdorth
An aging society governed (or controlled) by an aging (or is it over-aged?) government.
Agree, they should sit back, relax, play shogo, go t an onsen or do whatever .....
.... but please, no more politics!!
theeastisred
No need. It's a party internal rule not a law.
MarkX
What? Really? He won! Well we are all saved. The economy is about to take off, and the abductees will be coming home soon. Also, get the moving trucks ready as people will be moving back to the four disputed islands that the Russians have held. The constitution, that is a done deal. And, we will all be getting raises and our taxes will be cut. This is just a great day for Japan.
Do the hustle
It’s pretty easy to ensure ones leadership when they stack the cabinet with all their crony mates. The next thing he will do is a cabinet reshuffle and anyone who voted against him will be relegated to the backbench or to local politics.
klausdorth
"MarkX"
black joke, kidding, sarcasm, RIGHT???
Or just dreams that won't come true?
JonathanJo
Not many WOMEN on the stage.
taj
How disappointing. Not that his challenger was looking so much better, but it just confirms that the ruling class has no inclination to punish the corruption.
Hakman
Mr. Abe has done a good job overall, so ... it's good that he won. If it isn't broken, don't fix it, as they say.
They're perfectly free to run for office, and women (as well as men) are perfectly free to vote for them. If you're implying that discrimination is the cause, well, that's not it. There are more women than men in the general population; men are actually the minority. If women don't run for office or don't win elections, it's partially because women aren't supporting their fellow women.
That's politics, I'm afraid. It's not like the LDP are the only ones guilty of it.
What makes you think they all play shogi? Because they're Japanese? Now now, we don't need the stereotypes.
Simon Foston
HakmanToday 04:55 pm JST
Really? I wasn't aware that wages had shot up, or domestic demand and spending had surged, or that the deficit had been slashed. Or maybe he's only done a good job in the sense that Japan is still in the same middling-to-poor condition it was in when he took office? I'd expect something a bit more impressive from someone who's been in power for six years with solid parliamentary majorities for most of them and no effective opposition.
cucashopboy
They're perfectly free to run for office, and women (as well as men) are perfectly free to vote for them. If you're implying that discrimination is the cause, well, that's not it
Hakman - you seem very convinced that discrimination is not the cause of the extraordinarily low number of women who make up the government, which suggests you know that the casue is. Please enlighten us.