Abe receiving follow-up medical examination at hospital

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was receiving a follow-up medical examination on Monday after his visit to hospital last week, the government's top spokesman said.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga did not comment on the nature of the exam during a regular briefing, only adding that Abe wants to come back to work after the visit.
Abe arrived a Tokyo hospital on Monday morning amid growing concern about his ability to continue as premier given health issues and fatigue from handling the coronavirus crisis.
A motorcade carrying Abe entered a Tokyo hospital, again stoking concerns about his ability to continue as leader due to health issues and fatigue from handling the coronavirus crisis.
Abe received the results of a medical check-up from a week ago, local media said citing government sources. Abe underwent an examination that lasted seven-and-a-half hours, fueling worries about his health.
Dozens of reporters watched as a black sedan with white curtains carrying Abe on the back seat arrived at the hospital.
Abe, already the country's longest-serving prime minister, surpassed a half-century-old record set by his great-uncle Eisaku Sato for the longest consecutive tenure as premier on Monday, adding to speculation he may resign after reaching the milestone.
Abe, in office since 2012 in his second stint as prime minister, resigned from his first term in 2007 because of struggles with ulcerative colitis, which he now keeps under control with medication that was not previously available.
Abe has suffered a slide in public opinion polls to one of the lowest levels since he took power due to what respondents see as his haphazard handling of the coronavirus and a string of scandals.
Japanese media have speculated about Abe's health this month, including detailed reports on Abe’s walking speed. Weekly magazine Flash said Abe had vomited blood at his office on July 6. Reuters was unable to verify the widely cited report, which was refuted by government officials.
The prime minister's office did not give a detailed explanation of his hospital visit last week, but Health Minister Katsunobu Kato, a close aide, said it was a regular check-up and he was "not at all" worried about Abe’s health.
Abe gets a regular check-up twice a year, with his most recent on June 13, Kyodo news agency said, adding that last week's visit was a follow-up to the June check-up, citing a hospital source.
If Abe is incapacitated, Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso, who doubles as finance minister, will take over temporarily as acting prime minister.
If Abe says he has decided to resign, he will remain in the post until formally replaced, which requires a ruling Liberal Democratic Party presidential election followed by the winner's formal election in parliament.© Thomson Reuters 2020.
17 Comments
Aly Rustom
Pfft. What work??
Derek Grebe
Hmmm....two follow-ups to a routine check-up? That doesn't sound like a man who's fit for the job.
And he never was. Colossal failure.
klausdorth
Have not seen him working too much concerning the response to the COVID19 virus.
Maybe he is doing that "in the hiding"?
Oh, and yes, he was so successful as well as busy sending out those Abe-NO-masks.
Ego Sum Lux Mundi
An old line from Fawlty Towers springs to mind:
"Nothing trivial I hope, dear"
NCIS Reruns
Abe's father, Shintaro, died of heart failure at 67. He suffers from chronic irritable bowel disease. He may even be hoping for a diagnosis that lets him bow out of politics while saving face.
Reckless
If this happens every annual check up then it is not really news.
Yubaru
Cripes, things will get even worse! Aso is also a FORMER prime minister here, which says a lot.
Yubaru
Abe will not "bow out of politics", it just gives him a way to stop being PM. He will still be the "king maker" of the LDP, even though he wouldnt be PM.
serendipitous1
Just being PM for the longest stint of any PM doesn't mean you're a good PM! Was his sole goal just to break Eisaku Sato's record?!
noypikantoku
PM Abe should call and learn from President Duterte of the Philippines. Just take a picture of himself eating somewhere with his family as a proof that he is still alive and healthy . Make sure to show the latest edition of the Newspaper as evidence that the photo is taken now, he can also photo shop it, but he must hire a very good artist. And then declare a perpetual isolation due to covid-19. It's a wise ticket to stay in power for eternity wether he's sick or not.
Serrano
Can't he get the exam results on the phone?
Heckleberry
So how long has he got?
I mean as PM..
MaikuC
A leader more concerned about personal world records than the needs of his people.
kurisupisu
It would have been cheaper for the doctor to email Abe the results but that would mean using less taxpayer money; something Japanese politicos don’t think about...
AgentX
Not that it matters come election times. Opinion polls only matter in democracies...
smithinjapan
NCIS: "He may even be hoping for a diagnosis that lets him bow out of politics while saving face."
No, not until he changes the Constitution and bring about his beloved "Beautiful Japan" -- a return to the pre-war "romance" he saw in his grandfather that was this empire before being destroyed.
Ascissor
Bowel disease is nasty. I wouldn't wish it on my worst enemy, which in this case is Abe.
Aly Rustom
EXACTLY!
I would.