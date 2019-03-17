Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Graduates throw their caps in the air at their graduation ceremony at the National Defense Academy in Tokyo on Sunday. Photo: KYODO
Abe renews commitment to constitutional reform

TOKYO

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe renewed his commitment Sunday to pursuing an amendment of Japan's U.S.-drafted pacifist Constitution, one of his key policy goals and a decades-old pledge of his ruling party.

Abe has maintained his desire to amend the supreme law and clarify the status of the Self-Defense Forces, aiming to end the debate over its constitutionality, while his ruling Liberal Democratic Party has shied away from the topic due to its potential political impact on a series of local elections in April.

"I am determined to put my all into developing conditions in which Self-Defense Force personnel can carry out their duties with strong pride," Abe said in a speech at a graduation ceremony at the National Defense Academy.

In contrast to his speech at a graduation ceremony last year, Abe did not refer to the threat posed by North Korea's nuclear and missile programs.

However, sources familiar with Abe's thinking say he is willing to personally meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in hopes of securing progress on the issue of Japanese nationals abducted in the 1970s and 1980s.

He said at the ceremony a year ago he would maintain his hardline stance until Pyongyang gives up its nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

In his speech to the graduating students, Abe reiterated his resolve to strengthen the country's defense against new threats such as cyberattacks.

Referring to the new 10-year defense policy established late last year, Abe said his government will "drastically" accelerate the buildup of defense capabilities to counter both cybersecurity threats and threats from countries utilizing outer space for military ends.

