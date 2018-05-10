Abe renews pledge to win release of Japanese abductees in N Korea

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday renewed his pledge to win the release of Japanese abductees detained for decades in North Korea as he congratulated the U.S. on three formerly detained Americans' return home.

The Americans freed after more than a year in North Korea's prison flew home Wednesday.

Abe congratulated their release as Pyongyang's forward-looking step ahead of its summit with the U.S., but stressed that many Japanese are still stuck in North Korea.

Abe said he is determined to pursue efforts to bring them home and seek support from the U.S., South Korea and China.

Japan says North Korea abducted at least 17 Japanese decades ago to train spies in Japanese language and culture. Pyongyang acknowledged in 2002 abducting 13. It said eight had died, and allowed five others to visit Japan — and they stayed.

Kyodo News reported that Abe held phone talks with U.S. President Donald Trump, congratulating the U.S. leader on the latest diplomatic development between Washington and Pyongyang, saying freeing the citizens was a "big achievement." Abe also said he was briefed by Trump about Wednesday's North Korean trip by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who secured the release of the three.

