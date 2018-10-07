Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Abe says Japan would welcome Britain into TPP

2 Comments
LONDON

Japan would welcome Britain "with open arms" into a Trans Pacific trade pact, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told the Financial Times on Sunday.

Abe, one of British Prime Minister Theresa May's closest international allies, also said he hoped both sides in Britain's deadlocked Brexit negotiations with the European Union (EU) would be able to reach a compromise to avoid a disorderly Brexit.

British Trade Minister Liam Fox said in July he would consult the public about a possible bid to join the Pacific trade group that includes Canada, Australia and Mexico, once Britain leaves the EU.

May's government has touted the freedom to strike new trade deals outside the EU as one of the main economic benefits of Brexit, but its ability to do so could yet depend on the outcome of negotiations in Brussels.

Both sides are hoping to agree a deal by November, but the stalled negotiations have left some investors worried that Britain could end up leaving the bloc without a deal - an outcome that many say would damage the British economy.

"I hope that both sides can contribute their wisdom and at least avoid a so-called disorderly Brexit," Abe told the FT.

Japanese firms have spent more than 40 billion pounds($52.49 billion) in Britain, encouraged by successive governments since Margaret Thatcher in the 1980s promised them a business-friendly base from which to trade across the continent.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Getting Started in Japanese Real Estate: Single Unit Investment for Beginners

Oct 13th (Sat), Higashi Azabu, Tokyo. Private Consultations, Including Mortgage Simulation

Real Estate Japan Inc

Click Here

2 Comments
Login to comment

1) Pacific must mean something else in Britain 2) Britain will pull out as soon as more Asians start looking at immigration to the UK. How desperate are the English to salvage something from their brain fart referendum decided by 18% of the electorate. .

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Yes... of course we'd welcome you! As long as you don't ask us to open our markets to your food or agricultural products.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Festivals

Nada no Kenka Fighting Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Offer

Free Laser Hair Removal

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Neighborhoods

Umeda

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Apollo

Families

Win a Mother and Daughter Trip for Two to Hayama Seaside

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez IKSPIARI

LGBT

Sapporo Rainbow Pride

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

9 Onsen in Shikoku Where Men and Women Can Bathe Together

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Oct 6-8

Savvy Tokyo

Neighborhoods

Onomichi

GaijinPot Travel