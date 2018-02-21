Abe says gov't needs to ease impact of sales tax hike

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says the government should study specific steps to cushion the impact of the planned consumption tax hike in 2019 on the economy.
"We will need to consider specific measures to control fluctuations in the economy, such as through a drop in demand following (an expected) last-minute surge due to the consumption tax hike," Abe told a policymaking panel meeting at his office on Tuesday.
He made the remark after private-sector members of the Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy proposed that the government should include ways to limit the adverse impact on spending in a state budget for the fiscal year starting in April 2019.
Under the current plan, the government will raise the consumption tax rate from 8 percent to 10 percent in October next year.
As Tokyo is set to host the Olympics and Paralympics in 2020, the panel members also asked the government to learn from the experience of Britain that had made investment plans beyond its hosting of the London Olympics in 2012 to support its economic growth.
Japan's economy has marked eight straight quarters of growth through December, the longest expansion streak in 28 years, helped by strengthening domestic demand.
After the government raised the sales tax to the current 8 percent from 5 percent in 2014, private consumption was depressed and it took a while to recover.
The private-sector members stressed the need to raise prices of goods "in a flexible manner" rather than all at once following the tax hike.
Stronger domestic demand is seen as critical for Japan to defeat deflation. After years of the "Abenomics" policy mix that includes bold monetary easing by the Bank of Japan, the world's third-largest economy has yet to achieve the goal.
The recent nomination of Haruhiko Kuroda, the current BOJ governor, for another term through 2023, has raised market expectations that the central bank will be in no rush to explore an exit from its radical monetary easing.© KYODO
Bintaro
I know how : cancel it.
maybeperhapsyes
People are just gonna spend less and save more. Everybody knows this except...him!
Reckless
My biggest concern is just how high are they going to go? As I read about in some other countries with very high sales taxes, the economy tends to go black market to avoid it leading to loss of revenue.
cucashopboy
The idea of the government spending its revenue more responsibly is completely off the radar.
Cricky
As the head of the government, he really should know we are taxed on our salery, taxed on what we spend and supremely taxed on our death. I can twist a whet towel only so many times.
Aly Rustom
Short and very sweet! Well said!
spend less: yes
save more...not exactly. people are just going to struggle more and tighten their belts.
I know right?? unfortunately, these LDP twats couldn't find their butts with both hands.
Heaven help us all.
Scrote
If they raised the tax 1% per year it would cushion the impact somewhat, but it looks like Abe is thinking about spending even more money he doesn't have instead. Perhaps he will postpone the increase yet again.
Cricky
Ease impact, my thinking and I'm no star for this but Ease impact tells me don't do it? Unless the point is to strip any wealth from the population and stuff certain families pockets. So nice he wants to supply a cushion while taking as much as he can. I need the cushion as my wallet is empty and does not give me any padding.
Nick in Japan
Ummm how about forcing companies to pay REAL wages so people have money to spend and stop ripping off their workers, now there is a idea.
Yubaru
Better yet, roll it back to the 5% and with increased wages the economy will boom again!
Forcing a company to increase wages is counter productive, the people have to stop accepting slave wages, and slave live conditions.
Disillusioned
Heard the same thing when they increased the sales tax the first time. Didn’t see any easing of impact except for cutting corporate taxes and ‘urging’ companies to increase salaries. No doubt this is just more ‘lip service’ from the lip service king.
Goodlucktoyou
I’m gonna plant more veggies and learn how to fish.
Cricky
Learn to fish, plant eatable plant life ahh a new tax. Not one word about government spending that's odd. Take everything give little, I urge you all.
fxgai
He rightly notes there will be a consumption boom before the tax hike and a slump after it.
My guess is he wants to spend loads of money he doesn’t have to fake a stable economy in the aftermath, because he knows Abenomics has not lived up to the promises he’s made.
But why bother? If your spending is the reason that you need to hike tax rates, spending more is not the solution. Unless you are an idiot central planner.
Just suck up the hit, because it is expected (and you judge it necessary), or cut some useless spending.
Making your debt problem worse is totally unjustifiable as an option.
Isnt there a politician or bureaucrat in Japan with a different playbook to the one that they have been failing with for lost decades now?
Strikebreaker555
By postponing it yet again for instance! You’ve done it 3 times before, no damage by postponing it once more, Abe?
As long as you get to become Japan’s longest reigning prime minister, the economy doesn’t matter for you! You should’ve introduced this consumption tax years ago. But you just postponed it to gain people’s support, because you knew they wouldn’t like it. Just to stay in power!
Fiscal reforms are though, but necessary. People aren’t supposed to like it!
domtoidi
Japan needs new industries for the 21st century. It should compete against the US by building a massive military industry, bomb people around the world to deplete armament so recurring income can be generated in building more bombs to bomb more people.
Then, it should increase the number of people working for, and contracted to work for, the government. Half of US households now deliver their income from the governement, so Japan has much room for growth in this sector.
Japan should also increase the salaries of government workers, like the successful US model. Japanese government workers make far less than te private sector. That is old fashioned thinking from the days when people worked fo les money for the government out of service to their nation. Now, government workers have the highest wages in the nation and Japan should follow that lead.
Japan taxes are far too low now. Japan could follow the European or UK system and tax everyone more so more government tax collectors can be hired to collect the higher taxes.
Dango bong
here is the best way to ease the impact' DON'T RAISE TAXES MORON
fxgai
At first the tax hike was to pay for a little more of the out of control social security program spending than it already is (still racking up 30+ trillion yen debts in any case).
Then it was to pay for making child care free (although there is insufficient child care service to make free to begin with, and making it free will make the child card shortages even worse).
And now he wants to spend even more money to cover the economic impact of the hike, the purpose of which he has changed from the original plan which was supposed to be to take a baby step towards fiscal rectitude. So he is going to make the debt worse, for a plan that was supposed to be a step towards fiscal rectitude.
We came full circle. Consumption tax rates are going to have to go even higher in future because this clown just can't stop spending too much money.
I volunteer to pay for the child care services my family receives. I don't need the taxes taken off me so that it can be given back to me in that way. It's my donation to the rest of the tax payers. Who else is with me? If we all pitch in and pay our own way then Abe won't need to spend more money and could indeed cut the consumption tax rate back down.
We can find 10 trillion of savings out of 98 trillion yen of expenditures each year if we all pitch in together, can't we?
thepersoniamnow
Actually I think Japan has to up its taxes in order to keep its social security system from going pop and thus ensuing chaos in Japan.