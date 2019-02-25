Abe says gov't to stick to Okinawa base plan despite referendum result

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Monday that the controversial relocation of a U.S. military base in Okinawa will not be delayed despite a referendum that saw voters reject the move.
"It has been 20 years since Japan and the U.S. agreed" to relocate the Futenma base, Abe said. "We cannot delay this any further."
His comments came after voters in Okinawa rejected the relocation plan in a non-binding referendum over the weekend.
Some 72 percent voted against the move, with 19 percent in favor in a vote that drew 52 percent of eligible voters, officials said.
Abe said he accepted the outcome "sincerely" and would seek "understanding" from Okinawa residents on his decision to move forward with the relocation.
"We have spent many years holding dialogue with people in the prefecture. We will continue our dialogue so that we can gain their understanding," Abe said. "Reducing the burden of Okinawa is a major responsibility for the central government... we will continue our utmost efforts towards a reduction of the burden related to hosting bases."
Okinawa accounts for less than one percent of Japan's total land area, but it reluctantly hosts more than half of the approximately 47,000 American military personnel.
The heavy U.S. military presence has frustrated local residents with problems ranging from noise and military accidents to crime involving base residents.
To ease tensions, the United States and Japan agreed in 1996 to move Futenma from its current heavily populated location to a remote coastal site being built partly through land reclamation.
Opponents of the move want to see the base relocated outside of Okinawa, arguing responsibility for hosting U.S. troops should be more evenly spread across Japan.
Okinawa residents have elected governors opposed to the move, including incumbent Denny Tamaki, who came into office last year.
But Abe's government has shown no sign of willingness to reconsider.© 2019 AFP
24 Comments
Login to comment
marcelito
We have spent many years holding dialogue with people in the prefecture. We will continue our dialogue so that we can gain their understanding," Abe said.
Sounds like Abe govt idea of holding a dialogue with Okinawa is along the lines of ...." This is what we gonna do, agree or disagree with us?....Disagree?
We,ll do it anyway , while seeking your understanding " .
Translation - up yours.
cracaphat
Is anyone surprised,or can pretend to be surprised by what he said? The p.m. is becoming increasingly authoritarian by the year a la Japan's cousins across the seas.
Ex_Res
Japan s idea of democracy.
garymalmgren
The title photograph is quite old.
From footage on NHK last night it looks like 50% of the enclosed area has been backfilled.
So, if construction were to be halted, what is the plan B for the filled land?
Cp
There is no point in holding a referendum, then.
Meaningless lip service. Abe doesn't respect the people of Okinawa nor the idea/concept of democracy.
Staggering. I believe its the most concentrated place of foreign military members in the world.
rainyday
You see this phrase used every single time a politician is faced with the fact that the population overwhelmingly hates a policy that the politician is forcing down their throats.
Its never a problem with the policy, always a problem with the people failing to grasp how a policy that in most cases is going to make them worse off is actually a great idea. Therefore the solution is never to change the policy to take into account legitimate grievances people have with it, but to just lecture opponents about how great it is for whatever specious reasons you can come up with.
In this case those reasons are "we told the Americans 20 years ago we would do it so we should do it and screw everything else." Not sure how anyone other than Abe could conceive of the problem with that being a lack of understanding on the part of the Okinawan population.
darknuts
So out of 52 percent of the population, 30 were in favor or did not care and the rest couldn't be bothered to vote. Hardly overwhelming support. And since when is one prefecture voting on an issue that affects the entire country democracy. Okinawa needs to stop thinking like it's it's own country.
marcelito
So out of 52 percent of the population, 30 were in favor or did not care and the rest couldn't be bothered to vote
What part of 72% against the move and 19% in favor is so difficult for LDP bots to understand that you have the need to try and spin such clearcut result?
darknuts
Marcelito, 72 percent of half the population were against the relocation. Which means 28 percent of half the population were in favor or did not care. And what about the 48 percent who didn't even bother to show up. How passionate do you think they are about opposing the move. It's not that complicated.
Aly Rustom
precisely
Ex_Res, WHAT democracy?
Exactly.
Ascissor
Logical coherency was never his strong point.
alwaysspeakingwisdom
When Japan fights china, Okinawa will be thankful for the base.
Yubaru
It won't be stopped so no need. Really that simple.
kazetsukai
For not only Abe, but for all other political parties and politicians still in support of the base indicates something beyond and behind what the public knows.
Given the current international climate, and threats form all arounf including insults from N Korea and S Korea and direct threats from China and Russia, there must be an urgent need for such a move. That is because... in effect, they are building a "second" base... not just moving a base...
Personally, I see a threat by China to take Taiwan within a near future. Their effort to take SE Asia in the pretext of the Silk Road is not faring well with the locals. China wants that direct and open access to the Pacific.
Then I see China "taking" Japan by simply "populating" Japan with Chinese people and "buying up businesses and real estate in Japan. In effect "ownership" by "occupation", something that they did with the islands in the S China sea. And the Japanese people are much too profit oriented and excessively accommodating to realize the threat.
The only way to "remove" them is by "force". And any use of force is an "excuse to start a war.
The only way to prevent it all until Japan changes their Constitution is to "reinforce" their Self Defense Force and their armaments. But for all that, they need the bases (the land and the ports - airports and sea ports) to accommodate their newly added armaments and personnel.
Yubaru
All this ends up to be is a huge waste of taxpayers money to put a small PR speed bump in the path of finishing it once and for all!
alwaysspeakingwisdom
All who have taken it upon themselves to rule over others have incurred hatred and unpopularity for a time; but if one has a great aim to pursue, this burden of envy must be accepted, and it is wise to accept it.
Pericles
rainyday
If Japan fights China the presence of the bases will make Okinawa a target for a potential nuclear strike. I sure wouldn't be thankful for that if I lived there.
CrucialS
It’s interesting how worked up you get about those numbers. You did the same to CyberneticTigers breakdown of the election results on the other article.
Does it cause you to lose confidence in the idea of a clear majority of opposition when you see only a 3rd of Okinawans casted ballots in opposition? It makes sense to be shaken when you realize 72% of the participating 52% is not a large majority when you take into account opposition only got 430,000 votes from the 1,150,000 eligible voters. That’s pretty clear cut.
Sh1mon M4sada
The base will be the safest place to be should a war breakout with China. It will have all manner of anti-missile capability, and response capability.
China on the other hand would attack targets that would most cripple Japan, eg power stations.
voiceofokinawa
As expected. While tramping on his own people(s democratic wishes and human rights, can he ever say Japan is a great democracy sharing principal values with the U.S.? Probably, he will say to tramp on democracy and the name Tramp rhyme exactly, so that Japan shares various values with the U.S.
When former Okinawa Governor Hirokazu Nakaima approved the relocation work on Feb. 24, 2014, his condition for the approval was to have Futenma closed and returned in 5 years. Abe promised he would do all his best for what he agreed with Nakaima. That 5-year deadline was due yesterday, and Abe brazenly says "We cannot delay this (relocation work) any further," as if nothing had happened.
expat
rainyday
I'd say that places where missiles weren't falling at all would be the safest place, not the place where all the missiles are falling but which has a system that is capable of knocking half of them out of the sky.
YuriOtani
72 percent of the people that voted do not want the new airfield. As for the safest place on Okinawa it is not any American base! My guess the Chinese will fire volley after volley of conventional missiles to know out the American bases. Once the Chinese achieve air superiority, then Chinese paratroopers will take the American bases. As always the Americans and Japanese do not respect the Ryukyu people!
marcelito
Marcelito, 72 percent of half the population were against the relocation. Which means 28 percent of half the population were in favor or did not care.
As only 19% of the 52% that showed up to vote supported the move ( as the article clearly says ) using your line of argument that translate to overall eligible voter support for the base relocation is in single % digits . Thats pathetically low result however one tries to spin it.
It’s interesting how worked up you get about those numbers.
Does it cause you to lose confidence in the idea of a clear majority of opposition when you see only a 3rd of Okinawans casted ballots in opposition? It makes sense to be shaken when you realize 72% of the participating 52% is not a large majority when you take into account opposition only got 430,000 votes from the 1,150,000 eligible voters. That’s pretty clear cut.
Lol...no it doesnt get me worked up or loose any confidence because no matter how the pro LDP fanboys try to spin the result , numbers are clear...almost 4 times as many people opposed the move in the referendum as supported it. Thats pretty clear cut. You try to to make light of 430, 000 voters supporting it , yet conveniently gloss over the fact the yes vote only managed a pathetic 114,000 which translates to only 10% of total eligible voter support. And before anymore pro LDO spin comes into it, the 48% who didnt show up ...even if we were to be overgenerous and say their opinion is split 50/50...it would not change the overwhelming defeat for the new base supporters.
Now, thats what one calls clear cut...despite the desperate pro Jiminto spin attempts.