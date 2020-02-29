Abe says gov't will create ¥270 bil fund to fight virus spread; asks for public support

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Saturday his government will create another emergency package by using reserve funds worth over 270 billion yen ($2.5 billion) in around 10 days to help cushion the fallout from the spread of the new coronavirus.
"Japan will take all possible steps needed" to cope with the impact of the virus, Abe said at a televised press conference in Tokyo, the first since he made an abrupt request earlier this week to close all schools in Japan from Monday for about a month through a spring break.
"The next week or two will be a critical time for Japan to see whether we will enter a rapid expansion phase of infections or we will be able to bring it toward an end," Abe said as he asked for support from the public for his decision on the school closure amid group transmission fears.
"It's heart-breaking to take the step when children would want to spend time and make memories with friends (before graduation)," Abe said, while teachers, parents and students have already been thrown into confusion by the extraordinary policy.
As emergency steps, parents who need to take time off and look after their children until most schools start the new academic year in early April will receive financial support, he said.
The government will also give subsidies to small and midsize companies reeling from the global outbreak that has disrupted supply chains and production, and hit tourism.
The package, the exact amount of which is not yet known, follows the existing one totaling 15.3 billion yen.
Japan has over 900 confirmed coronavirus cases, which include more than 700 linked to the Diamond Princess, a cruise ship docked near Tokyo that had been quarantined. Medical experts and government officials say small groups of infections, or clusters, have appeared in the country.
With less than five months to go until the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, Japan has been ramping up efforts to curb infections and Abe reiterated that the country will continue to prepare for "safe" games for athletes and spectators.
Abe said the development of rapid virus test kits that can show results in about 15 minutes, compared with the current two to three hours, is under way and they are expected to be put to use in March.
Despite Abe's statement that about 4,000 virus tests can be performed a day across the nation, a growing number of people have complained that their requests for testing were refused.
Japan has already started clinical trials of three drugs, including the anti-flu Avigan developed by a Fujifilm Holdings Corp unit, to see if they are effective in treating people diagnosed with the coronavirus.
After panic buying of toilet paper on worries it could sell out and become unavailable, Abe called for calm, saying that "almost all" toilet paper sold in Japan is produced in the country and there are enough supplies.
The virus scare that originated in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in December has spread to over 30 countries and the World Health Organization has raised its COVID-19 risk assessment for the world to its highest level.
After global financial markets have been spooked by the outbreak that raised recession worries, Abe said Japan will closely monitor further developments and take "necessary and sufficient" economic and fiscal steps to cope with the impact.
Abe also used the press conference to dispel speculation that a state visit to Japan this spring by Chinese President Xi Jinping may be postponed as China struggles to contain the new coronavirus. A series of preparatory working-level talks between Japan and China have been put off.
"There is no change to the schedule for President Xi's visit at present," the prime minister said. "But it will be the first visit by a Chinese president in a decade so we need to be able to show solid outcomes. From that perspective, Japan and China will closely communicate with each other."© KYODO
Haaa Nemui
Whatever happens I think this is gonna cost a lot of money. Perhaps it’s better to be spending in advance rather than waiting for the figures at the end. There’s one thing clear in all of this... it’s gonna affect every country and not one leader is free of criticism. I don’t care much for any of the political mudslinging that’s going on throughout this crisis.
cracaphat
That news conference was a farce.Abe showed his true colors despite trying to prevent them blooming.He continuously talked about this and that measure that would be taken,but offered nothing concrete or new. It's just sad that the people on here BS-ing about the good job he is doing,can't accept he is flailing.Maybe I would too.If you saw his eyelids flickering nervously,possibly you could accept he does not have a real plan of action.
kurisupisu
When is Abe going to give money directly to the poor that need it?
When?
goldeneagle
and where will this money get used? More Nippon Kaigi associated companies?
I have never seen a PM so disconnected from the realities.
B. Jay
Abe has been missing in action throughout this crisis. Where is the leadership? Now, this is too little too late. All he is concerned about is the Olympics. Public safety must be 1st even if cancelling the Olympics will make the public safe. It's unimaginable to have Olympic games without spectators in an empty stadiums. All we see in this crisis is incompetence by the j - gov.
half-hearted jumper
Now, I am anything BUT a fan of Abe's... but if a leader that is impacted significantly by COVID-19 isn't nervous, then they lack a nervous system. I'd honestly be more worried if he WASN'T apprehensive.
This is new. This is sudden. Of course there's an element of 'on-the-fly' in the governmental reaction to this. Just as there's an element of good folk within this particular community that will find fault, regardless.
HBJ
Abe thinks the solution to everything is to give money to businesses.
Even when he says the money is for the people, he gives it to businesses first.
This is the full range of his skills. Have meetings, consult with experts (presumably), and then... give money to businesses.
Oh, unless it's an issue close to an election, and then the solution to everything is to give money to farmers (via JA), and/or the elderly.
Have they started spraying disinfectant in the train stations yet? How about the roads with the most footfall in every city that has had a reported case? How often are buses and trains being disinfected?
Jay
@Kurisupisu. Giving money directly to poor people won't solve poverty, It will actually make it worst in the long run, just think of it deeply. It's about giving those people an opportunity to provide something for themselves, families and for the country. Abe should be creating programs or something to support them. If you give someone money they will just use you until you can't give anymore. But if you teach them how to make money or feed themselves or their families, then it will be much more different.
spinningplates
For common folk Abe's message was...you are on your own. Good luck.
8T
Anything to try and save face before the Olympics are cancelled.
smithinjapan
"As emergency steps, the government plans to give financial support to parents who need to take time off and look after their children due to the school closure, Abe said."
Oh, NO they won't! And if they do it'll be a one time, one shot of 10,000 yen or something, not a new job, which some will need to find if they try to take the time off.
And it doesn't matter anyway. Little Taro can (and only if forced to, otherwise he'll be at McDonald's) stay home and study after mom is fired for trying to take time off, but dad will just bring the virus home and incubate the house after riding the overly packed trains. Or is Abe DEMANDING that companies give parents time off with no penalties? No? Just more suggestions and requests for cooperation from the average Tanaka?
cracaphat
Anyone who says,"I am anything but.." really means I am. But that's o.k. How he spoke and his manner was actually pretty unconvincing.No-one would deny his task of persuading the people that the country is not on fire,would be easy.But he never looked the part,hence his rapid eye flickering. To his credit,it wasn't so obvious that he was reading a bureaucrat's prepared lines,but if he wrote them,he clearly hadn't memorized his lines.
Cricky
This whole virus thing is well out of the LDPs experience, planning or mental capabilities. They are literally lost at sea looking for a safe port. Well that port wasn't so safe at all. They are more concerned about the Olympics and unknowledabe advise from bueacatics. Then announce school closures without following bueacatic advice saw how well that worked for PM Kahn.
Yrral
Not only are politicians in denial, lots of their citizens are in denial
ushosh123
The article only says they are going to spend money, but not one word of where or how
dk9000
In contract to South Korea, the Japanese government is managing the propaganda around Covid-19 by simply not testing suspected cases. Do not fall for this and assume the cases are still negligibly low. If you live in Japan - city or countryside - assume you are at risk. Wash your hands, replace in-person meetings with video, and avoid mosh pits at heavy metal concerts.
pointofview
@cracaphat,
Nobody knows what to do. No leader or expert.
obladi
The problem that scientists in Japan face is not lack of funds. It's that, to work on coronavirus DNA, you need approval from MEXT (Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology). This approval can take months. You need to work on the DNA in order to make antibodies, develop vaccines and understand the route of infection. Very shortly, the government will begin handing out money to major research centers. But, without streamlining the research approval process, this money might just vaporize.
sf2k
Now the hoops and ladders for approval
gogogo
He is giving the money to companies not the people. How does that help self employed?
KnowBetter
Even if Japan manages to keep the new confirmed cases very low, it won't matter if the rest of the world does not. At current rate of new confirmed cases it is looking very doubtful that the Olympics will go on.
kurisupisu
@Jay
It is not about solving poverty.
It is about giving relief to businesses by allowing the consumer to have extra purchasing power in a time of crisis.
Tsuki Sobe
Prime Minister Abe did a decisive action to fight covid-19. We highly appreciate and grateful for his actions. Japan residents must unify to eradicate covid-19 vice blaming each other.
Akie
You can't fight the virus with biased beliefs, bad mouth, and false accusations. In that sense, Abe did right thing.
coriolanus1
He wants more money? We just gave him a 2% consumption tax increase!
Caliboy
Abe thinks the solution to everything is to give money to businesses.
Because, business are providing essential services such as cleaning, masks and medical equipment.
Have they started spraying disinfectant in the train stations yet?
Yes, they are cleaned everyday.
How about the roads with the most footfall in every city that has had a reported case?
They are cleaned everyday
How often are buses and trains being disinfected?
They are cleaned everyday .
All done by private companies.
Caliboy
Well PM Abe. A great leader, leading his nation in times of crisis. Well done!
kurisupisu
The other day I rubbed part of the handrail with a wet tissue as I was taking the down escalator.
At the bottom I glanced at it and the color was black due to the ingrained dirt that had been lifted from the handrail.
I have done the same with airline seats and trays and the result was virtually the same.
Using any public facility exposes us to high levels of filth...
Kenichi Mitomi
Everyone has at least one board game ボードゲーム somewhere at home. It should be fun to play with kids at home. May be shogi need to be introduced as part of national curriculum at school.
I predict novel virus will spread. The rate and fatality figure will be established by end of school break. Soon doctors will be able to tell you what precautions to make including air travel.
Spending time with family was better in my days but school ceremony will sadly be missed. During holidays, I used to play with neighbouring friends and in parks and had lots of fun.
In regard to Diamond Princess. I have missed a lot of it but please someone confirm a signal flag Lima called the Yellow Jack was flown at the harbour of Yokohama accordance to International Maritime Signal where they are at quarantine ?
I always like toilet jokes. Good to know world leaders shares good sense of humour like president from across the pond walking down AFO with bumbaclot (arsewipe).
Looking at pictures and infographic and reading some articles from other part of the world, 2 weeks or more school out will do lots of good everywhere if carers can take time off. I hope governments can somehow compensate the loss of income to people, including the self employed. For child who's carer cannot take time off, head masters with volunteer teachers and parents with community support should open schools.
expat
Guess by all rights he should have asked for the public's support, since it's being done with our tax money...
Hiro
I don't know what you people want from Abe. Not a single person has manage to handle the virus situation perfectly anyway. Not korea,not china,italy, iran and not even USA. All other countries manage to do is implement the ban and hope for the best. So i don't get what any of you is complaining about. Even korea standard test kits needed 2hours to able to see results. We manage to decrease it from 6 hours to 30 minutes and now to 15minutes. And is still not good enough for most of you. I just read that California itself only has 200 test kits on hand and need days before they can be resupply.
Abe decide to support smaller companies with funds and that is also bad. He announce closing of school and that is also horrible. So i really don't know what you want from him. Unless you want him to personally go to the field and get infected just to satisfy your own desires to see him suffer.
And korea clinical trails didn't even happen and still need approval next month. Actually not a single clinical trail has started yet in the world. Both SARS in 2015 and MERS in 2015 still has no cure after so many years and the whole world still can't do anything against it. Don't expect Abe government to work a miracle.
Hiro
*SARS in 2002. Almost 2 decades and whole world promise back then they would pour all kind of resources to find a cure. Still nothing came from it. The world will never learn it seems.
Illyas
@Hiro
Agreed. All of these people are pointing fingers and trying to make political gain off the virus, yet all over the world we see country after country failing to contain this virus. The truth of the matter is that this virus's long incubation period and high transmission rate make it unlike anything we've seen in recent decades.