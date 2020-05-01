Abe seeks to extend state of emergency by about a month

A Japanese government panel of experts working on measures against the coronavirus meet in Tokyo on Friday.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Friday he seeks to extend the nationwide state of emergency over the coronavirus epidemic by about a month after a government panel of medical experts recommended that the current measures be kept for a while.

Speaking to reporters, Abe said he will make a final decision on Monday and hold a press conferee.

Abe said he had instructed economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura to coordinate necessary steps with an eye to extending the emergency beyond next Wednesday for roughly a month.

The panel of medical experts considers current emergency steps necessary "for the time being," despite the number of new daily coronavirus infections trending downward, Nishimura said.

The experts also judged people need to change behavior "completely" until new infections fall below "a certain level," Nishimura said at a press conference after the panel's meeting.

Tokyo reported 165 new infections on Friday (up from 46 on Thursday), bringing the total in the capital to 4,317. Nationwide, the number of infections stands at 14,305, with the death toll at 455 (20 more than Thursday).

Under the state of emergency, people are asked to stay home unless there is an urgent need to go out. Grocery shopping, hospital visits, going for walks and jogging are still allowed. Some businesses have been requested by prefectural governors to shut, and companies asked to promote work from home.

Nishimura, in charge of issues related to the state of emergency, said it is still early to lower the guard as a potential jump in COVID-19 patients will further strain the health care system.

"If (the request) for behavioral change is relaxed before we see a sufficient reduction in cases, the chances are that we will see an expansion phase again and efforts made by each person will go down the drain," Nishimura said.

Abe declared a monthlong state of emergency for Tokyo, Osaka and five other prefectures on April 7. Ahead of the Golden Week holidays from late April to early May, he expanded it to the entire nation.

The government fears people moving freely across prefectural borders will hasten the spread of COVID-19, as many Japanese return to their hometowns and go on trips during the holiday season.

It is calling for an up to 80 percent cut in person-to-person contact, and a 70 percent reduction in commuters, though available data have pointed to difficulty in hitting these targets.

