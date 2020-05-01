Abe seeks to extend state of emergency by about a month

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Friday he seeks to extend the nationwide state of emergency over the coronavirus epidemic by about a month after a government panel of medical experts recommended that the current measures be kept for a while.
Speaking to reporters, Abe said he will make a final decision on Monday and hold a press conferee.
Abe said he had instructed economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura to coordinate necessary steps with an eye to extending the emergency beyond next Wednesday for roughly a month.
The panel of medical experts considers current emergency steps necessary "for the time being," despite the number of new daily coronavirus infections trending downward, Nishimura said.
The experts also judged people need to change behavior "completely" until new infections fall below "a certain level," Nishimura said at a press conference after the panel's meeting.
Tokyo reported 165 new infections on Friday (up from 46 on Thursday), bringing the total in the capital to 4,317. Nationwide, the number of infections stands at 14,305, with the death toll at 455 (20 more than Thursday).
Under the state of emergency, people are asked to stay home unless there is an urgent need to go out. Grocery shopping, hospital visits, going for walks and jogging are still allowed. Some businesses have been requested by prefectural governors to shut, and companies asked to promote work from home.
Nishimura, in charge of issues related to the state of emergency, said it is still early to lower the guard as a potential jump in COVID-19 patients will further strain the health care system.
"If (the request) for behavioral change is relaxed before we see a sufficient reduction in cases, the chances are that we will see an expansion phase again and efforts made by each person will go down the drain," Nishimura said.
Abe declared a monthlong state of emergency for Tokyo, Osaka and five other prefectures on April 7. Ahead of the Golden Week holidays from late April to early May, he expanded it to the entire nation.
The government fears people moving freely across prefectural borders will hasten the spread of COVID-19, as many Japanese return to their hometowns and go on trips during the holiday season.
It is calling for an up to 80 percent cut in person-to-person contact, and a 70 percent reduction in commuters, though available data have pointed to difficulty in hitting these targets.© KYODO
Ani
Why do so many people have to assemble in one room like this? Why can't they just do it over a video call and make the announcements online via video? Japan just doesn't grasp the idea of social distancing...
Taro
World's worst kept secret revealed!
Extension 2 of 6?
tamanegi
3 Pachinko halls open in Kobe today. Hundreds lined up before 10am. Folks from Osaka made the journey too.
Mirai Hayashi
We have all 2020 people!..comply or it will go on and on!
Yubaru
Easy answer stop the trains! Except you wont, so, expect people to travel, as there is no penalty for NOT staying home!
Where is this famed Japanese "group" mentality?
Yubaru
They dont want to have to pay for Zoom! Not to mention, press would have a hard time filming them doing their jobs!
Bugle Boy of Company B
More vacation time! Fewer people on the beach! I love it!
Ani
So it's better to create ideal conditions for a "cluster" to form, contradicting the very basic guidelines the Govt itself is pushing. A large group of people standing or sitting in close proximity in a closed room with no natural ventilation... just perfect! #facepalm
Kitchener Leslie
“experts” A hundred people gathered in one room.
ClippetyClop
I'm gonna be flat out skint within 2 months, this is killing me. Just gotta get on with it though I suppose, it's all for the best in the long run.
Do the hustle
That photo is a good example of why the state of emergency must be extended. The ‘law makers’ are sitting about a meter apart, but the press are packed in there like cattle. It would only take one person to infect the lot of them. I guess it would be too much to expect these (expletives) to conduct this meeting by teleconferencing in hi-tech’ Japan. (chuckles)
nakanoguy01
How many times do you have to repeat this? You really think there is no group mentality here? The vast majority of companies, businesses and people are voluntarily complying with the government's directive. Hence the reduction in infection rates. But please go on berating Japan because of your delusion that group mentality doesn't exist in Japan. Smgdfh as usual with your posts.
noriahojanen
I oppose to a nationwide extension. The new measure if imposed should be detailed or tailored in accordance with regions and population characteristics based on valid data. For instance, healthy young and working aged living in less risky areas would be allowed to back to normal life.
The panel failed to address any numerical target to lift the emergency restriction. A 80 % cut in contact and mobility itself should NOT be the ultimate goal. The model prediction and worst case scenario (800,000 cases, 420,000 deaths within a month) prior to the emergency declaration have never happened. In comparison to Europe and US, Japan has stayed low both in confirmed cases and death toll by about one hundredth. R0 in Japan has been down around or below 1. The effect of restrictions in Japan seems equivocal. The panel should review and rethink its recommendations.
Many lockdowned or controlled countries are starting to reopen without clear, satisfactory outcomes. Why, on what (scientific) grounds is Japan heading the opposite direction?
Raw Beer
No valid reason to extend this any further. I worry that more people will die if this lockdown continues...
Hervé L'Eisa
Then they had better make the support payment a monthly thing!
nothisrealname
I think that at least until the end of May would be best. The university where I work decided from the beginning to make it that date. I am proud of them. It means we are all set to make it work online until then. I hope that more people get used to the online functions. It seems that big meeting like the one in the photo might be better handled online. The technology works. Still, I am very worried about the economy.
Tokyo-Engr
Interesting to read some of these comments. I am older so I would probably be at a higher risk than some of the posters here so my first thought is to continue the state of emergency.
On the other hand I can do a significant amount of work (not all) at home, generate revenue still, and invoice clients and be paid. On the other hand for those that are younger and cannot do so I can understand how they want to get on with life.
I am glad I do not have to make these decisions, either in Japan or somewhere else.
What I am seeing personally, which may not be what everyone else sees, is that Japanese people are doing a very good job of staying home and also wearing masks (i.e. to prevent outward transmission).
This is not a lock down here in Japan as there is no law you must stay in. I went for a bike ride and my friends have been going for hikes; just avoiding crowds so I do not feel some infringement on my personal freedom except for one unmentionable item (and also.....well....my favorite yakitori shop closed for a while.....)
I would imagine the best solution might be "staged" return would be better in a manner where if possible allow younger and less vulnerable to get back on with it while making allowances or some means to keep older and more vulnerable people home.
These are tough decisions and it seems whatever the choice is someone will thing the decision is the wrong one.
OssanAmerica
Extend it or not extend it, without the legal power to enforce it's rather meaningless. Sure the vast majority will stay home, but the selfish and ignorant won't and they won't unless there's enforcement.
Hervé L'Eisa
The better example to follow would be Sweden. They are nearing herd immunity already. Yes, they've had a higher number of deaths, but still within winter pneumonia levels and mostly with the least likely to survive any other illness groups.
Fighto!
Laughable. Can you please cite the studies which show Sweden is "nearing herd immunity?" Or did you just make it up?
kohakuebisu
It is clear that some prefectures do not need a lockdown. Kagoshima has six active cases. That's in a population of 1.7 million. New Zealand are claiming they have "won the battle" with similar per capita numbers. Unlike New Zealand, no-one has died in Kagoshima and they have only had 10 cases in total. New Zealand had nearly 1500.
Goodlucktoyou
Test. Test. Test.
The poor little Japanese students are bombarded with tests since 7 years old.
Then cram school tests. School holidays...test preparation. Why all Japanese experience tests, but you can die from 2 meters from this virus?But no tests???
TigersTokyoDome
Abe sitting on it again. Why wait until Monday on a national holiday? Holiday numbers are always low, but today was 165!
How are companies going to notify their staff of working arrangements without sending the notification on Golden Week national holiday? Abe should have decided today!
Tokyo-Engr
@Ossan
I fully agree with you - it is not a "lock down"
Yes and no.......I went on a bike ride today. I did not get near anyone and I fully understand the risks of this virus. My friends who live in Shikoku went hiking...no one is really near them. My friend in Hyogo ken went hiking also...again same....I do not think everyone going out can be cast into a wide net.
Triring
Nope. Doctors have already concluded that there are no immunity against this disease. It's like the seasonal flu you contract it no matter how many times you had contracted it in the past.
The only thing you gain is resistance against the disease making the symptoms milder but you will catch it unlike the measles or chicken pox.
The silver lining to this is that we can expect a baby boom at the end of this year/start of next year.
Goodlucktoyou
@raw beer.
you are right. People are too scared to go to the hospital or clinic.
our hospital has 60% less patients. Rich old people. They are old. They need to get health care
natsu823
Hawaii governor decided in 1 day to extend to May 31.
That was in middle of April and only 5 new cases at that time.
Japanese people and businesses need to make plans.
Still can't give an answer.
JeffLee
@OssanAmerica
The police forced evacuations of homes in the danger zone around Fukushima, backed up by "legal authority." And over the years, police have ordered residents to vacate their homes in times of volcanic eruptions. How is it they don't have "legal power" in this situation (which is arguably more serious)?
shogun36
So. A room full of experts. Great.
Did they actually come up with a solution or any progress for that matter?
Or did they leave exactly as how they came in?
Mike James
And for those who want a little police force to help enforce a ban, ask anyone who lived through the kenpeitai fun and games if we want to do that again.
u_s__reamer
Abe cannot be too careful; he has only this one last chance to get ahead of the outbreak, not least because he is still aiming for a 2021 Tokyo Olympics, a much needed boost for the Japanese economy and a prestigious symbol of national pride dented and bruised by the pandemic.
ATM-01
Japan is not yet "out of the woods", the state of emergency should be extended to at least May 31st.
kurisupisu
So, another month without work means that I won’t get 90% of my salary-another 100000 yen please!
noriahojanen
"For the time being" "a certain level".... such elusive and irresponsible speech should have been avoided. Please clarify when and how (much), and the guideline should be practical, data-based; otherwise people wouldn't like to follow.
zichi
PM Abe said he and his government will decide on Monday whether to extend the State of Emergency for another month.
zichi
People are suffering
Cognac
why not until December 31 ???
let me guess, another one who's working from home...
Paul Laimal-Convoy
@Hervé L'Eisa
Incorrect.
