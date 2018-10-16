Abe sends ritual offering to Yasukuni Shrine

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Wednesday sent a ritual offering to a controversial shrine honoring World War II criminals that infuriates Asian neighbors China and South Korea.
Abe has not visited Yasukuni Shrine in person since December 2013 -- a trip that triggered a downturn in relations with Beijing. He is currently in Europe.
However, he sent a sacred masakaki tree bearing his name at the start of a four-day festival, a shrine spokeswoman told AFP. There were no reports of members of Abe's cabinet visiting the shrine although some senior politicians also sent offerings.
The shrine honors 2.5 million war dead but also top World War II criminals and has frequently been a source of sour relations with countries that suffered from Japan's military atrocities.
Yasukuni has recently hit the headlines in Japan and internationally after its chief priest said he would resign after "highly inappropriate language" criticizing the emperor was leaked to a magazine.
In a recent issue, the Shukan Post weekly magazine quoted chief priest Kunio Kohori, 68, as saying at a closed-door meeting in June that "the emperor is trying to destroy Yasukuni Shrine".
The more the emperor goes on memorial trips for the war dead, the more the shrine's position declines, he reportedly added.
Emperor Akihito has never visited since his coronation in 1989, while his father Hirohito did not return to Yasukuni after war criminals were enshrined there in the mid-1970s.
Akihito, who will abdicate next year, has throughout his reign hinted at pacifist views, which are sharply at odds with the aggressive expansionism Japan pursued under his father's rule.
Though he has no political power, the emperor has annoyed Japanese rightwingers by acknowledging that his country inflicted "great suffering" in China, and expressing regret over Japan's brutal rule of the Korean peninsula.© 2018 AFP
Udondashi
Until when does this liar want to be a conservative politician?
It makes my blood boil !
Wallace Fred
Not surprised. All despotic regimes must perpetuate some sort of hatred towards another entity to remain in power. What else explains this callous display.
AgentX
It's his prerogative. He obviously chooses the route of no peace or repatriation between Japan and the countries it brutalized in WWII. Therefore Japan is NOT a peaceful nation. Deal with it.
browny1
Without wishing to debate further the contentious issues of Yasukini, it is interesting how societies portray the same moments of history.
Coincidentally, yesterday was the 75th anniversary of the completion of the Thai-Burma railway (aka Death Railway) and in Australia a memorial gathering was held of living pow survivors who slaved on the railway, to remember their fallen comrades. Their stories were full of horror esp the retelling of Hellfire Pass - a cutting only a few hundred metres in total, but where 700 Australians alone died. But the atmosphere at the gathering was one of "Forgive, but don't Forget".
One powerful hellish symbol of that brutal war event, was the steam locomotive C56 31 which ran on the completed railway serving the IJA. And now it takes it's pride of place in Yasukuni, in it's war musuem - Yushukan. Of course no explanation is given describing the hell (nick-named Dantes Inferno) that was the construction of the railway. Just a kid of silent pride in the power of Japan's war time technology.
I have no axe to grind, but it's not difficult to see why the actions of the PM visiting or making offerings to Yasukuni upsets some.
Wellington
Good to see PM Abe doing his duty. He would truly be a fool not to send an offering
sf2k
The Emperor is not sending donations, and is no fool. Only a right-winger loves the Emperor but only as a symbol, not the lessons he brings to their warmongering brains.
Ganbare Japan!
Good for PM Abe. All Japanese have the right to honor all people who died in wars, even if today's offering will incense PRC, SK and others.