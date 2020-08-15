Abe sends ritual offering to Yasukuni Shrine; 4 ministers visit

By Antoni Slodkowski and Ju-min Park

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe sent a ritual offering to Tokyo's controversial Yasukuni Shrine for war dead on Saturday - the 75th anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War Two - but avoided a personal visit that would anger China and South Korea.

Four cabinet ministers paid their respects in person at the shrine, which honors 14 Japanese wartime leaders convicted as war criminals by an Allied tribunal as well as war dead, and is seen by Beijing and Seoul as a symbol of Japan's past military aggression.

"I came to deliver a message from (ruling Liberal Democratic Party) President Abe that he paid his respects from the heart to the war dead and prayed for the rest and permanent peace of their souls," said ruling party lawmaker Shuichi Takatori, who made the offering on Abe's behalf.

Abe has not gone to Yasukuni in person since a December 2013 visit that outraged China and South Korea, but has sent offerings via an aide.

Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, 39, often floated as a future premier, visited the shrine, as did Education Minister Koichi Hagiuda, a close Abe ally. Seiichi Eto, minister in charge of territorial issues, and internal affairs minister Sanae Takaichi also visited the shrine.

A war veteran salutes at Yasukuni Shrine on Saturday. Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko

Men and women of all ages braved scorching heat amid the novel coronavirus pandemic to pay their respects at Yasukuni, where markers helped people keep social distance while lining up and signs urged them to avoid clustering due to COVID-19 concerns. Japan has not seen an explosive surge but cases are rising.

Koreans, who mark the date as National Liberation Day, resent Japan's 1910-1945 colonisation of the peninsula. China has bitter memories of imperial troops' invasion and occupation of parts of the country from 1931-1945.

Japan's ties with South Korea especially are strained by a dispute over compensation for Koreans forced to work in Japan's wartime mines and factories, as well as over "comfort women", as those made to work in Japanese military brothels are euphemistically known.

Consensus over the war remains elusive within Japan, where more than 80% of people were born after the conflict's end.

Below are some comments by those who visited the shrine on Saturday.

AYAKA SOMA, 27, FREELANCE RESEARCHER

"Let's not talk about the past, let's look at the future. I hope that Japan and South Korea can come closer together. We have never experienced the war and we want to tell other young people to come pray here."

YOSHINORI IWAMI, 54, SMALL BUSINESS OWNER

"I came here on behalf of my mother's two older brothers who died at war on the Solomon Islands. It's an opportunity for me to find myself and reconnect with the roots of my family. I came here to pay my respects as a Japanese. This is not about whether you're right wing or left wing."

"I don't understand why South Koreans are criticising the Japanese for paying respects to the war dead. We are purely paying respects to our war dead, like every other country around the world."

Iwami said he arrived at the shrine especially early on Saturday to beat the crowds and was surprised at the large turnout.

MEGUMI TANIGUCHI, 59, CONSTRUCTION CONSULTANT

"Even after the war, the emperor came here and the early prime ministers were here too. This issue has been politicised since the 1960s and the 70s. They're complaining for their own domestic political reasons.

"I want our prime minister to come here a lot and I would like the emperor, as the embodiment of Japan, to come here at least once every five years."

© Thomson Reuters 2020.