Abe set to resign, citing worsening health: media

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is set to resign, public broadcaster NHK said on Friday, adding that the long-serving leader wanted to avoid causing problems for the government due to the worsening of a chronic health condition.
Abe has battled the disease ulcerative colitis for years and two recent hospital visits within a week fanned questions on whether he could stay in the job until the end of his term as ruling party leader, and hence, premier, in September 2021.
He was scheduled to hold a news conference at 5 p.m.
The conservative member of parliament returned as prime minister for a rare second term in December 2012, pledging to revive growth with his "Abenomics" mix of hyper-easy monetary policy, fiscal spending and reforms.
On Monday, he surpassed a record for longest consecutive tenure as premier set by his great-uncle Eisaku Sato half a century ago.
Under fire for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and scandals among party members, Abe has recently seen his support fall to one of the lowest levels of his nearly eight years in office.
He has beefed up military spending and expanded the role of the armed forces, but his dream of revising the pacifist constitution has failed due to divided public opinion.
He resigned abruptly as prime minister in 2007, citing ill-health after a year plagued by scandals in his cabinet and a huge election loss for his ruling party. He had since kept his illness in check with medicine that was not previously available.© Thomson Reuters 2020.
cracaphat
And how truthful about his condition do you expect him to be? He'd only quit if he could get a guarantee of a constitution change.He's been a lightweight as Premier and his Damenomics policy a disaster.He has nothing of consequence to offer barring his resignation due to ill health.
Fighto!
Who else is qualified to step up to the top job? Im not seeing many right now. Not sure if Aso wants another turn. PM Abe will stay the course and manage the Olympics (50/50 chance of still running) then bow out directly after the closing ceremony.
Cricky
This should be comedy gold, whatever the outcome the citizens will suffer. Nothing will change if we are lucky, or the whole house will plummet to new lows. Either way there is no positives to be had tonight.
Kiwikid
@Fighto!
I'm not sure if you're joking or not. There are almost 300 career bureaucrats from his party. There's a dozen who have been politicians for over 40 years. There are numerous people who could replace him in a heartbeat.
kurisupisu
Abe should have blocked the Chinese sooner but he didn’t -too little, too late PM Abe
drlucifer
Measures to fight virus, since march he has been talking, sorry pledged about measures but no implementation.
yaga537
Imagine working for 2799 consecutive days under exponential pressure and criticisms.. no man can stand that.
Mickelicious
Graft, not grift.
YeahRight
Two likely falsehoods here. First, it is unlikely there will be a vaccine by early 2021. Second, where are these so-called reserve funds?
dan
sooner he steps down the better..
but in all honestly is there anyone from the LDP who can actually lead?
u_s__reamer
Sayonara Shinzo, we hardly knew ye!
cracaphat
Newsflash: Abe's resigning!!
Lovecrafting
Anyone but Aso or Motegi as the next prime minister please !
Luddite
Stress can make ulcerative colitis worse. For health reasons alone he should consider resigning.
timeon
Japanese news say he will announce his resignation
Bjorn Tomention
Already being reported in other overseas news he has announced he will step down
https://www.nzherald.co.nz/world/news/article.cfm?c_id=2&objectid=12360507
Bjorn Tomention
Abe called a media conference today to discuss his health and it was announced that he would step down, NHK reports.
Darmstadt
Reports are he is announcing his resignation. Hopefully it's either Kono or Suga as his replacement.
Lorem ipsum
Not true. He took a day off to play with his dog, drink tea and then upload it to social media so everyone could see he was self-isolating
Shin Ra
I'm gonna go with Kono...
goldeneagle
Abe has announced intention to resign
https://news.yahoo.co.jp/articles/40c8225de8df84f70f53f9542a901ddd81645fea
TheLongTermer
they must be slow on the catch up...)
wonder what was wrong. must be serious if he dropped out like that. Actually he wasnt such a bad PM. A hatoyama, kouzumi, kan, taro, in Japan pretty much all the same thing. Its all based on seniority and experience and the Diet club. I think even the kyosanto guy would be the same. Abe had some progressive polices, and for Japan, thats a trend changer.
Goodlucktoyou
Counting down to 5pm. Hehehe.
PerformingMonkey
Just like his namesake, Abraham Lincoln, Abraham 'Abe' Shinzo will be remembered.
marcelito
So Shinzo is going... And yet we had Suga, Amari, Nishimura etc until this morning saying his health is fine and he will serve out a full term ....LDP dishonest until the last minute as usual.
FGS just keep Aso away from becoming a PM.