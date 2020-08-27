Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrives at his official residence in Tokyo on Friday. Photo: REUTERS/Issei Kato
politics

Abe set to resign, citing worsening health: media

22 Comments
By Elaine Lies
TOKYO

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is set to resign, public broadcaster NHK said on Friday, adding that the long-serving leader wanted to avoid causing problems for the government due to the worsening of a chronic health condition.

Abe has battled the disease ulcerative colitis for years and two recent hospital visits within a week fanned questions on whether he could stay in the job until the end of his term as ruling party leader, and hence, premier, in September 2021.

He was scheduled to hold a news conference at 5 p.m.

The conservative member of parliament returned as prime minister for a rare second term in December 2012, pledging to revive growth with his "Abenomics" mix of hyper-easy monetary policy, fiscal spending and reforms.

On Monday, he surpassed a record for longest consecutive tenure as premier set by his great-uncle Eisaku Sato half a century ago.

Under fire for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and scandals among party members, Abe has recently seen his support fall to one of the lowest levels of his nearly eight years in office.

He has beefed up military spending and expanded the role of the armed forces, but his dream of revising the pacifist constitution has failed due to divided public opinion.

He resigned abruptly as prime minister in 2007, citing ill-health after a year plagued by scandals in his cabinet and a huge election loss for his ruling party. He had since kept his illness in check with medicine that was not previously available.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

22 Comments
Login to comment

And how truthful about his condition do you expect him to be? He'd only quit if he could get a guarantee of a constitution change.He's been a lightweight as Premier and his Damenomics policy a disaster.He has nothing of consequence to offer barring his resignation due to ill health.

2 ( +8 / -6 )

Who else is qualified to step up to the top job? Im not seeing many right now. Not sure if Aso wants another turn. PM Abe will stay the course and manage the Olympics (50/50 chance of still running) then bow out directly after the closing ceremony.

-8 ( +3 / -11 )

This should be comedy gold, whatever the outcome the citizens will suffer. Nothing will change if we are lucky, or the whole house will plummet to new lows. Either way there is no positives to be had tonight.

0 ( +4 / -4 )

@Fighto!

I'm not sure if you're joking or not. There are almost 300 career bureaucrats from his party. There's a dozen who have been politicians for over 40 years. There are numerous people who could replace him in a heartbeat.

-1 ( +5 / -6 )

Abe should have blocked the Chinese sooner but he didn’t -too little, too late PM Abe

-1 ( +4 / -5 )

Abe to discuss his health, measures to fight virus at news conference

Measures to fight virus, since march he has been talking, sorry pledged about measures but no implementation.

-3 ( +3 / -6 )

Imagine working for 2799 consecutive days under exponential pressure and criticisms.. no man can stand that.

-3 ( +4 / -7 )

Graft, not grift.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Among them will be a pledge to secure enough vaccines for everyone in the nation by early 2021, paying for this with reserve funds, Japanese media said.

Two likely falsehoods here. First, it is unlikely there will be a vaccine by early 2021. Second, where are these so-called reserve funds?

1 ( +3 / -2 )

sooner he steps down the better..

but in all honestly is there anyone from the LDP who can actually lead?

-2 ( +2 / -4 )

Sayonara Shinzo, we hardly knew ye!

1 ( +4 / -3 )

Newsflash: Abe's resigning!!

1 ( +4 / -3 )

Anyone but Aso or Motegi as the next prime minister please !

3 ( +4 / -1 )

Stress can make ulcerative colitis worse. For health reasons alone he should consider resigning.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Japanese news say he will announce his resignation

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Already being reported in other overseas news he has announced he will step down

https://www.nzherald.co.nz/world/news/article.cfm?c_id=2&objectid=12360507

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Abe called a media conference today to discuss his health and it was announced that he would step down, NHK reports.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Reports are he is announcing his resignation. Hopefully it's either Kono or Suga as his replacement.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Imagine working for 2799 consecutive days under exponential pressure and criticisms.. no man can stand that.

Not true. He took a day off to play with his dog, drink tea and then upload it to social media so everyone could see he was self-isolating

1 ( +3 / -2 )

I'm gonna go with Kono...

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Abe has announced intention to resign

https://news.yahoo.co.jp/articles/40c8225de8df84f70f53f9542a901ddd81645fea

0 ( +1 / -1 )

they must be slow on the catch up...)

wonder what was wrong. must be serious if he dropped out like that. Actually he wasnt such a bad PM. A hatoyama, kouzumi, kan, taro, in Japan pretty much all the same thing. Its all based on seniority and experience and the Diet club. I think even the kyosanto guy would be the same. Abe had some progressive polices, and for Japan, thats a trend changer.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Counting down to 5pm. Hehehe.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Just like his namesake, Abraham Lincoln, Abraham 'Abe' Shinzo will be remembered.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

So Shinzo is going... And yet we had Suga, Amari, Nishimura etc until this morning saying his health is fine and he will serve out a full term ....LDP dishonest until the last minute as usual.

FGS just keep Aso away from becoming a PM.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Top Readers’ Photos In Japan: August 2020

GaijinPot Travel

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 34, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Understanding Your Japanese TV Remote Control

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 34

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Sunny Maid Service, A Tailored Housekeeping Service

Savvy Tokyo

Hot springs

Hachimori Isaribi Onsen Hatahata Kan

GaijinPot Travel

Japanese Culture

15 Podcasts About Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Outdoors

Lake Chuzenji

GaijinPot Travel

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Gyoza

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For August 29-30

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

5 Reasons Why Japan Does Watermelon Better

Savvy Tokyo

Book Corner

5 Japanese English Bilingual Books For Young Children

Savvy Tokyo