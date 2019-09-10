Abe shakes up cabinet, bringing in rising star Koizumi

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Wednesday appointed new foreign and defense ministers and promoted a popular rising political star, in a cabinet reshuffle that fueled speculation over the prime minister's successor.
The spectacular appointment as environment minister of Shinjiro Koizumi, the 38-year-old son of former Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi, set tongues wagging in Tokyo political classes as the Abe era draws to a close.
"Abe intends to start an open race to pick the next prime minister or even the one after that," said SMBC Nikko Securities chief market economist Yoshimasa Maruyama.
A darling of the Japanese media, Shinjiro Koizumi received blanket coverage for his recent marriage to television broadcaster Christel Takigawa, which was announced at the prime minister's office.
He is the third-youngest minister appointed to the cabinet in Japan since the end of World War II, in a country when seniority is prized in politics and many other walks of life.
Despite intense media spotlight, he has been coy on expressing his view on the issues of the day and there will be close scrutiny over his policies on nuclear power, particularly on whether he will break with his father's anti-nuclear stance.
Abe is set to become Japan's longest-serving prime minister in November but is expected to step down at the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leadership election in 2021 and the jostling for position is already beginning.
Japan's new foreign minister is Toshimitsu Motegi, who was promoted as a reward for his work in negotiating a trade deal with the United States.
Outgoing foreign minister Taro Kono was shifted to the defense portfolio, in a move seen as reinforcing Tokyo's hard line towards South Korea at a time of worsening ties between the two neighbors.
Kono, who has amused commentators by interacting with people on social media -- even offering relationship advice at times -- struck a hard line during the recent spat with Seoul that has infected their trade and security ties.
Motegi, 63, is a Harvard-educated political veteran who worked as a McKinsey consultant before winning a lower house seat in 1993.
Analysts do not expect the shake-up to herald significant changes to Japan's diplomatic policy, which is managed largely by the prime minister's office.
But it may also put Motegi in the starting blocks in the race to succeed Abe, noted Tobias Harris, an expert on Japanese politics at consultancy Teneo.
Abe retained the services of his trusted associate Taro Aso as deputy prime minister and finance minister, as well as Yoshihide Suga as the powerful chief cabinet secretary.
The PM also kept key allies and aides within the cabinet and top layers of the party to shore up his position for the next two years.
The Abe government is poised to hike its consumption tax from eight percent to 10 percent on October 1, amid fears this could act as a brake on the world's third-largest economy.
He is also hoping to achieve his long-cherished ambition of amending Japan's post-war constitution to change the status of the country's Self Defense Forces.
Abe also kept LDP Secretary General Toshihiro Nikai, who has deep contacts in China, as Japan prepares for an expected state visit by Xi Jinping in 2020.
Among other key figures are former Olympic speed skater Seiko Hashimoto, who became the latest in a string of Olympic ministers ahead of the 2020 summer Games.
Hashimoto is one of just two women out of 19 in the new cabinet despite Abe's much-heralded "womenomics" program. His previous cabinet included just one woman.
Japan ranked 125th in the 2018 World Economic Forum's Gender Gap Report in terms of women's political empowerment.
The other woman is Sanae Takaichi, appointed as interior minister. She is seen as a hard-right nationalist, who regularly visits the Yasukuni shrine housing war criminals that enrages South Korea and China.
During her previous stint as interior minister, she threatened to cut off TV news stations over perceived unfriendly coverage.
Editor's note: Story has been updated to reveal new cabinet lineup.© 2019 AFP
Chip Star
Koizumi's qualification being, obviously, that his daddy was a prime minister. Japanese politics is as big of a joke as the Japanese "justice" system.
Cricky
Oh no. His father was a PM that's the qualifying bar? The Shinz had a grandfather in cabinet guess it's a better pick than a 80 year old.
Yubaru
Quantity does not automatically mean quality. Even after Abe leaves office he is pulling the strings to be the man in charge even though he wont be!
Yubaru
If I had to "reboot" my computer as many times as Abe has attempted to "reboot" the economy here, I would have thrown it out years ago and started with something new!
I wonder how in the world he will attempt to fix the economy here when he is using Betamax ideas in a digital world?
Ganbare Japan!
Ccongratulations to PM Abe in November! An amazing achievement, showing persistence, strength and leadership. Other democraciies who always keep changing PM should learn from Japan.
As for Koizumi-san. Yes, he is very popular in Japan. But, he needs to serve an "apprenticeship" under PM Abe for 3 more years, when PM Abe has been in the job for 10 years. Only then is he ready to take the Prime Ministership.
Samit Basu
Satcho alliance is alive well across three centuries.
Now that Choshu faction(Abe) has ruled Japan for the longest time, it is time for Satsuma faction(Koizumi) faction to rule Japan again.
Abe reasons this is hell of better than a rule by Ishiba, who is pledging to apologize to comfort women 100 times and bring a great shame to Japan.
MarkX
That was his biggest mistake was smiling and trying to be polite? I don't have a problem with bringing in someone younger and hopefully with different ideas. For the love of god, why can't this gov't get rid of Taro Aso! I cannot for the life of me understand how he keeps his position.
Do the hustle
Japanese politics can be summed up in the above short statement.
Chip Star
Why is it unsurprising that a Japanese person needs to be told who to vote for and who to support as prime minister?
Osaka_Doug
I think too now that he has a baby and wife, Kozumi qualifies as a " responsible member of society" that the Abe team (and much of the electorate) regards an important qualification (sadly, but that is the reality with much of the society here I feel). I am pleased that younger generation is getting more opportunity to add their voice and thinking. Whether Kozumi takes advantage of this opportunity to change Japan remains to be seen. .
Joeintokyo
Boy, talk about all hat and no cattle.
Pukey2
Sweet mother of Jesus, even communist China doesn't make nepotism so obvious. This Koizumi Jr looks like a person who is all smiles and gambaru in public, but probably has a foul temper behind closed doors. Sometimes you can tell by their looks. The tatemae doesn't fool me.
wanderlust
Seiko Hashimoto - former speed skater who was deputy minister of foreign affairs for a short term under Okada - distinguished herself with a greater lack of activity than her predecessors. With senior staff rotating out every 3 years, and a huge complement of temporary agency workers on one year contracts, nothing got done, and no-one wanted to be responsible for anything. J-Gov at its finest!
Wallace Fred
Ladies and gents, I give you japanese 'democracy' the fact that longevity without productivity is lauded is way past shocking now. Well, downwards we go.
papigiulio
So because Abe is losing voters he is hiring popular people to make his ratings go up. What a farce. Koizumi should decline and do his own thing, but of course this is the only path for him to become a PM. what a sad state of affairs.
drlucifer
Waoh, one losing his post for smiling when meeting someone.
The land where smiling can be a serious crime. No wonder, Japanese look so stressed and unhappy.
oldman_13
Best of wishes to Shinjiro.
His father was a great man and a great prime minister.
Contrary to those who would rather bury and deny it, his father made repeated apologies in the strongest of terms to the victims of Japan's Imperial aggressions before and during WW2. In the early 2000's Junichiro in fact visited the area near the Marco Polo bridge as well as the museum of the war of the Chinese people's resistance. He's also apologized in the strongest of terms to comfort women.
Shinjiro has big boots to fill.
Educator60
I don’t like his party but I think Shinjiro has shown himself to be a decent fellow and a hard worker for the people.
NCIS Reruns
Nothing like the addition of a pretty man-boy to spruce up the cabinet. After Abe retires, he should take over management of Johnny's Jimusho and nurture male dance teams.
marcelito
FGS...what will it take to get us rid of the 80 year old gang of fossils ie Nikai, Aso et al...apparently nothing .TIJ. Jobs till the grave for LDP daimyos.
sf2k
Nepotism is job #1
kohakuebisu
Just asking but is this a poisoned chalice? Will he have to stand up and defend dumping radioactive water in the ocean?
Simon Foston
Ganbare Japan!Today 07:21 am JST
Showing a lack of anyone willing to challenge him, more like. Which would actually be pretty easy. Shinjiro Koizumi could have beaten him in any of the LDP leadership elections if he'd stood, young or not.
Yes, he can spend three years learning what not to do.
AlexBecu
Looking from across the sea your governments are doing a lot worse than Japan. Are your opinions base on facts at all? Or is it just pure hate juice towards any moves by the Japanese government.
Kentarogaijin
Best wishes for Koizumi..
Joe Yan
Not really sure why you are salty about this young up coming politician. If your only reason is because his father is a former prime minister, then your logic is the "joke." Having a father as prime minster is a plus, seeing and experiencing politics at early game to really understand it and having a former prime minister to consult. He was elected fairly by the public, just like any other lawmakers.
pacificwest
Plus 1 on that. It's a no brainer.
He appears to have avoided the excesses of American royalty like Bush and Kennedy jnrs.
Master's degree from Columbia University in New York, researcher at Washington-based think tank, serving as his father's political secretary, it's a solid, international background. He looks like he could have been in a boy band, so'll be a hit with the old ladies who prop up the LDP; yet visits Yasukuni Shrine so'll be a hit with the old men too.
Good heavens, he even has a hafu wife to court the liberals.
spektral
Taro Kono has a really friendly face...it would be a bit refreshing to have him as a PM I guess...plus he seems a bit clumsy as well...remember that time he mistakenly participated in a women-only event and ended up being the only man there and he was wearing a pink tie and grinning in shame LOL
spektral
this is it...it was quite hilarious xD
https://www.scmp.com/news/world/united-states-canada/article/2165371/when-canada-hosted-first-ever-meeting-women-foreign
rgcivilian1
The government of Japan has turned into "family business" only members club. Seriously if someone looks into every appointed member and their backgrounds the people will find 3 or 4 generations deep. The appointment of another family tied member leads to government corruption.
marcelito
He looks like he could have been in a boy band, so'll be a hit with the old ladies who prop up the LDP; yet visits Yasukuni Shrine so'll be a hit with the old men too.
Good heavens, he even has a hafu wife to court the liberals."
Indeed, he is a shoe in for future LDP leader and probably a PM.
Given what else is available in LDP as possible PM material , Suga, Kishida and the rest of the faction oyaji poster boys....he would be the best option.
Jonathan Prin
If this is not like feodal ages, I don't know then what it is.
No Japanese to go to demo tells everything.
spektral
@Jonathan Prin, now that you mention it unlike the west, I do not see
Japanese comedians satirizing their politicians... does anyone know why is that?
zichi
Only a single woman in the cabinet, not good.
theResident
@oldman_13. Hear Hear.
Speed
Almost every "rising star" in J politics gets involved in a scandal of some kind or another. I'm just waiting on Koizumi Jr.'s.
Cogito Ergo Sum
North Koreans - Dynasty.
Japanese. - Dynasties
But lets exalt in those others short comings, even expose them ,and , not talk about our own, we have more " choice " hence " Democratic ".
daito_hak
Japan oligarchy at its best. The dude doesn't have the required expertise and knowledge on environmental issues to even remotely qualify for this job. Just none.
He is being brought in just because Abe and him had a little chat and came to an agreement about how they should play the game behind the doors without interfering at each other. He is as incompetent as his father was, who by the way made catastrophic reforms. The one which is still stuck in my throat is how he ruined even more the Japanese public universities by changing them to have a corporate structure rather than an academic one. This caused thousands of young Ph.D graduates (including me) to be employed for years in low paid, short term contracts.
daito_hak
What a silly remark. What other democracies are you talking about? Most of them do not change prime ministers often and Japan is certainly not foreign in changing prime ministers often in his history. So Japan is the last country to have any credibility giving lessons on that matter to others.
And you seem to think that Japan is a democracy. It isn't. Having basically a single party regime, an oligarchy in power practically without interruption for more than 70 years is not a democracy.